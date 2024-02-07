U.S. MBS Falls Apart Mid-Month

relif

By Albert Durso, Senior RMBS/CMBS Strategist, Analytics, LSEG Data & Analytics

January flops as rates trend higher

In a puzzling open for MBS, especially after the robust close out to 2023, spreads widened as prices dropped and traders once again debated the debatable-timing and direction of forward Fed rates moves.

Economic data has been strong the past quarter plus and the necessity to lower rates has paused, at least psychologically. That spells trouble for MBS products, especially the bulk of the MBS Agency index with the majority of the outstanding coupon population sporting 20-to-25-point discounts to par ($100), yielding flat to positively convex profiles-those that fall in sympathy to falling Treasury prices and no peel off (convex) movements when things really tumble. Classic MBS is negatively convex, where the performance increases as rates rise (lessened prepay assumptions) and performance wanes as rates rally (increased prepay assumptions). The deeply discounted coupon stack reverses that outcome as the interest component of MBS decreases that far away from par.

MBS index performance for January limped to an all-around -48 basis points in Total Return (MTD), with excess returns to duration neutral Treasury index -39bps. The 10yr yields rallied toward the latter part of January, closing at 3.94% (flat on the month), while the slope of the 2s10s yield curve did “steepen” 10 basis points to a less inverted -28.9 bps. Closely followed 3m10y Vols (normalized) dropped another 9bps to +105 as event risk seemed taken in stride even as the world deals with two wars globally but few domestic economic tumults.

Index Market Value Per Value YTM Eff Duration Opt Adj Sprd Total Return MTD Return Spread Advantage USBIG 26,026.31 28,369.42 4.63 6.11 42.34 0.48 -0.26 -0.02 MTG Index 6,839.36 7,649.40 4.85 5.51 45.21 0.45 -0.48 -0.39 USBIG Corp 6,739.92 7,156.20 5.14 7.03 101.10 0.46 -0.01 0.40 USBIG ABS 45.77 46.42 4.85 2.01 54.56 0.14 0.43 0.07 USBIG Treasury 10,942.69 11,960.65 4.14 6.03 -0.22 0.53 -0.26 -0.01 Click to enlarge

Index Start End Issues YTM Chg Avg prc Prc chg OAS chg Eff CVX Coupon MYG 12/31/23 01/31/24 256 7,649,405 89.15 -0.746 7.2 -0.39 3.08 TSY 12/31/23 12/31/23 275 11,960,651 90.80 -0.455 0.2 0.83 2.51 Click to enlarge

Originator supply is about as much of a factor as prepayments, and yes, they do coincide with each other by nature. Daily origination supply (as reflected in TBA hedging) spiked to $2.2 billion per session (+7% MoM), with locks (pull throughs) being opportunistic whenever rates backed up. The pipeline continues to be dominated by 5%s through 6.5%s at 93% of the net coupon locking, while 7%s and 7.5%s have tailed off recently (3%). The 30yr FHLMC primary rate rose modestly to 6.69%, up 7 basis points from the start of the month/year. Lastly, Bankrate’s daily quote is starting to settle in below 7%, after the groundbreaking moves above 8% late last year.

Market perspective: production so far, and so what?

The plight of Originators and loan producers is quite well known, but we thought we’d recite it again anyway!

Most of the MBS Agency Issuance (90-95% of all MBS production) is inversely tied to interest rates. As rates rise and mortgage interest costs climb, production lowers. Additionally, borrowers with mortgages set below prevailing rates and little incentive to refinance unless they are in dire need of cash to meet current expenses.

From the first chart, one can see the peak of production (since 2015) was 2021 as rates were forced lower by Federal Reserve actions. In the years since, rates have arched higher, the Fed has receded or ceased open market MBS buying ops, and borrowers have stood pat on their mortgages.

AGENCY ISSUANCE YEAR BY YEAR

For 2024 so far, the total is $68.5 billion, on another sub $1 Trillion pace but not a straight-line average as home buying season has yet to kick in. Of that total, the breakdown is quite interesting, especially to mortgage lenders seeking refinance candidates. From the next chart, the bulk of issuance (50bp net coupons) is clustered around 6.5s and 6s, with underlying note rates between 6.83% and 7.32%. This is of most use to lenders, seeking a refinancing candidate if rates keep lower into 2024.

MBS AGENCY ISSUANCE JANUARY 2024 - BY COUPON

MBS Coupon 50bp Increment SUM Original Loan Amt (m) #Loans AVG Original Loan Amt AVG Current Loan Age AVG Original Note Rate AVG Original FICO AVG Original DTI AVG Original LTV 7.5 2,941,434 11,371 258,678 0.6 8.17 690 41.4 86.7 7 10,410,990 36,669 283,918 0.5 7.74 709 41 84 6.5 19,559,968 62,707 311,926 0.5 7.32 729 40.1 80.9 6 17,928,362 54,372 329,735 0.5 6.83 735 40.2 79.9 5.5 8,529,818 24,886 342,755 1.4 6.31 736 40.9 80.9 5 4,516,320 12,038 375,171 2.9 5.75 740 41.1 83.6 4.5 1,416,540 4,953 285,996 24.6 5.15 703 41.6 77.6 4 739,171 2,621 282,018 31 4.54 698 38.6 71.8 3.5 367,734 1,735 211,950 45.3 3.96 663 38.8 67.3 3 521,490 1,904 273,891 44 3.46 664 37.1 65.2 2.5 180,030 991 181,664 24.8 3.18 642 38.2 62.2 2 8,666 25 346,640 7.8 2.39 703 39.7 67.4 1.5 162,000 1 162,000 106 2.00 461 95.4 Other 1,386,758 5,014 276,577 0.8 7.12 721 40.4 86.6 Click to enlarge

The final dive we are taking directly has a bearing on refinancing, with pool story or loan type delineating refinanceability. The specified story of the bond (Spec pool) identifies predominant loan amount, borrower profile, geographic concentration that heavily influences the ability and desire to prepay or refinance.

From the chart, which focuses on January production of higher net coupon (6s through 7.5s) we can see that there is a principal amount of generic and not especially prepay protected pools tallying $27.6 billion or roughly 40% of production this month. Naturally the seasoning ramp of pools extends out farther to be considered ready to refinance but we thought we’d show you an example for arguments sake as the months roll off into 2024.

MBS AGENCY ISSUANCE (6% TO 7.5%) - JANUARY 2024 - BY STORY

Story SUM Original Loan Amt #Loans AVG Original Loan Amt AVG Current Loan Age AVG Original Note Rate AVG Original FICO AVG Original DTI AVG Original LTV Other/TBA 27,673,088 66731 414,696 0.6 7.22 731 42 84 FHA 2,873,674 9674 297,051 0.7 7.36 671 45 94 LB250K 2,135,377 9163 233,043 0.4 7.33 726 40 82 LB275K 2,007,175 7821 256,639 0.3 7.35 730 40 83 LB225K 1,898,525 9068 209,365 0.4 7.33 725 40 81 LB200K 1,890,792 10218 185,045 0.3 7.34 724 39 78 LTV100 1,563,946 3677 425,332 0.4 7.40 757 40 95 GEONY 1,378,849 3344 412,335 0.3 7.38 742 41 80 LB175K 1,373,766 8631 159,166 0.3 7.34 721 39 77 FICO 1,225,200 2817 434,930 0.2 7.53 673 41 79 LB150K 1,153,604 8594 134,233 0.3 7.40 720 38 73 Other Custom 1,010,796 3363 300,563 0.5 7.14 682 44 96 GEOFL 963,972 2331 413,544 0.4 7.44 745 42 85 Investor 925,507 2205 419,731 0.3 7.70 763 37 68 GEOTX 682,840 1529 446,592 0.3 7.37 757 40 83 LB110K 494,458 5156 95,899 0.3 7.42 722 36 64 LB125K 395,460 3420 115,631 0.3 7.38 720 37 70 LTV95 314,238 1213 259,058 1.3 7.60 736 42 92 LB85K 269,922 4029 66,994 0.4 7.49 722 34 58 CONV 20YR 190,591 758 251,439 0.5 7.32 732 35 60 Jumbo 168,560 168 1,003,333 0.5 7.20 736 46 91 Rural 119,728 560 213,800 0.2 7.17 698 36 99 No VA 58,722 278 211,230 1.6 7.22 682 38 90 Other/Not TBA 42,219 178 237,185 24.3 6.75 696 40 79 GEOPR 21,852 139 157,208 0.3 7.02 732 39 85 CONV 10YR 7,605 53 143,490 0.5 7.01 741 30 41 New Production 288 1 288,000 1 8.13 801 47 92 Click to enlarge

Summary

MBS issuance is a long way off from its “salad days” of 2020 and 2021 when the Fed sparked the most recent refinance wave. Presently, they are removed from the market, not adding and letting the portfolio run off via prepayments and possible inclined to future portfolio sales (not likely). Treasury rates moves will now control the setting, with little to no official MBS assistance.

However, Originators and Services still have to keep the lights on, and the plethora of higher coupon/loans have a generic concentration and are prime candidates for lender calls to refinance.

Let’s see how this next rate cycle plays out.

2024 January

Things started to go south for Mortgages at about the halfway point of the month, before recovering late as February beckoned. 4% was the key inflection point along the 10yr note, and ruled performance as sell-offs above that mark soured investor moods, while rallies stemmed the tide. No one wants to catch the proverbial “falling dagger” generally, and weakness seemed to beget weakness in spreads. The 30yr current coupon rose 25 basis points at mid-month, coinciding with the rates backup, before firming about the same as treasuries rallied into the close.

The 30yr current coupon (30yr CC) was net higher just 7 basis points to 5.33%, OAS wider 5bps (31), ZV firming 4 bps (123), while the 5&10yr Treasury comparison was flat to 140.

30 YR CURRENT COUPON - JANUARY 2024

Year over year: 2023-24

In the span of 12 months’ time, January 2023 to January 2024, MBS has had quite a ride wholly reflective of the economic backdrop replete with Fed moves, Bank collapses and global turmoil. All the while, the market has proved somewhat resilient with a modest lag to recovery provided the rates direction was to its liking.

The spikes higher and wider on the chart below pinpoint two events; SVB/Signature banks in May where modest panic ensured, and then late October where rates were cresting at their recent highs and almost the entire MBS coupon stack was trading at a discount. Once the FDIC auctions were completed and the Fed indicated it was done with rates hikes, things dramatically rebounded.

30 YR CURRENT COUPON - YEAR OVER YEAR

