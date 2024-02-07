Wall Street Breakfast: Commercial Break

Commercial break

The warnings have been coming since the Fed started its aggressive rate-hiking cycle two years ago, but worries are piling up about the health of commercial real estate properties and the bank loans that support them. According to the St. Louis Fed, two-thirds of CRE loans are held by community or regional banks, meaning if things go sour, the sector can fall under immense pressure. As a result, financial regulators are keeping a close eye on the industry, but as in the case of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), it may be hard to take "sufficient steps" in time despite many supervisory warnings.



Quote: "I do have a concern about commercial real estate," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in her testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. "I believe it's manageable although there may be some institutions that are quite stressed by this problem. The higher interest rate environment, and in some cases, particularly the case in office building shifts due to the pandemic, coupled with many commercial real estate loans coming due and needing to be refinanced in a context where vacancy rates in some cities are quite high, is going to put a lot of stress on the owners of these properties. And so the banking agencies are very focused on the banks managing through these situations. They're, in some cases, working to make sure that loan loss reserves are built up to cover losses, that dividend policies are appropriate, that liquidity is adequate."



Industry players are also taking notice. Moody's Investors Services downgraded New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) credit rating to "junk" late Tuesday (just after Yellen's testimony), citing "financial, risk-management and governance challenges." Shares of the lender, which has been in the spotlight, plunged 16.7% to $3.50 in AH trading after tanking 22.2% during the regular session. It was only a week ago that the stock was changing hands near the $10 level, but a surprise quarterly loss and provisions for credit losses set off alarm bells, while commercial real estate worries didn't help the situation.



Whatever it takes? There are those that are concerned about broader stability or systematic risks, especially if disruptions spread to financial markets and the real economy. Interest rates are also likely to remain high with the Fed taking a March cut off the table, while the long inversion of the yield curve isn't helpful for banks that borrow short to lend long. A full contagion and CRE crisis could see thousands of banks fail under a worst-case scenario, according to SA Investing Group Leader Avi Gilburt, who explores non–owner–occupied property loans, office building vacancies and default rates in a recent Seeking Alpha article. (12 comments)

New sports app

Walt Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are teaming up on a joint venture to produce a streaming platform that would share sports assets. The companies would each own a third of the platform, which would combine their interests and provide scale negotiating power as the price of sports rights continues to arc ever higher. Shares of Fox and Warner Bros. continued to rise in premarket trading on the news, climbing 5.2% and 3%, respectively, while Disney slipped 1.1%. Activist investor Nelson Peltz was reportedly planning to push for bundling ESPN+ with a larger streaming player, perhaps Netflix (NFLX). (77 comments)

WeReturn

Adam Neumann, who co-founded WeWork (OTC:WEWKQ) and was ousted when its planned IPO flopped in 2019, is teaming up with capital providers in an attempt to buy the co-working space provider out of bankruptcy. Dan Loeb's Third Point and Neumann have been seeking information from WeWork since December to put together a bid for the company. "We continue to believe that the work we are currently doing - addressing our unsustainable rent expenses and restructuring our business - will ensure WeWork is best positioned as an independent, valuable, financially strong and sustainable company long into the future," WeWork said in a statement, adding that it receives expressions of interest "on a regular basis." (1 comment)

That was quick

Less than a month into the recommendation, traders at J.P. Morgan have issued a mea culpa on their cautious call on U.S. stocks, with the trade desk now saying it is "tactically bullish." That stands in contrast to the global strategy team, headed by Marko Kolanovic, which has consistently warned about stretched valuations in tech names and the all-in attitude of the market on a U.S. soft landing. The trade desk team says the big change is megacap tech earnings decoupling from bond yields. If investors are also looking to go beyond Overweight on a group, now may be the time to do that with the Magnificent 7 and some hedges. (6 comments)