McDonald's Serves Up Sizzling Growth In 2023 And Tasty Valuation Given Growth Prospects

Summary

  • McDonald's has shown strong financial performance in Q4 and full year 2023, with growth in total sales and expanding operating margins.
  • I see this success as a result of their strategy of enhancing the customer experience, increasing operational efficiency, and innovating its menu offerings.
  • Despite potential challenges in 2024, McDonald's is expected to continue growing revenues at around 12% YoY and has opportunities to expand into new business segments.
  • The firm still faces some risk from wage inflation and significant exposure to international markets, increasing the potential for operational and earnings disruptions.
  • Buy rating reiterated.

UK Daily Life 2023

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) continues be a highly profitable business with both great topline and bottom-line growth characterizing their FY23.

Despite a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, McDonald's managed to grow sales and margins thanks to efficient cost

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

W
Wellington999
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (5.09K)
Tone deaf..lousy quarter BECAUSE..huge customer resistance to crazy prices for sub-standard offerings..the CEO finally mentioned what the bears have known for years...MCD has lost all its affordability
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (92)
@Wellington999 Hey! Thanks for your comment!

I am interested to hear more about your opinion on prices. I agree that consumers are clearly demanding more affordability from their products especially moving into 2024.
I must admit that I found the systemwide sales growth a very positive indicator of continued customer satisfaction, but I'm of course open to another point of view.

Thanks once again for the read and I look forward to your response!

Yours,
Johannes
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (2.99K)
Can’t maintain its high burger prices. The shakes have gone from great to 3rd class.
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (92)
@charged Hey! Thanks for your comment and for reading the article!

Affordability is definitely going to be a critical point for MCD to address in 2024. You've noticed a reduction in the quality of products recently? I'd love to hear more about that!

I look forward to your response!

Yours,
Johannes
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (2.99K)
@The Value Corner the shakes actually changed about 9 months ago. They changed from extremely cold and sweet to creamy. Just not exciting. Compare to a DQ shake its a nothing burger. Sonics also better. The change in sauce on the qtr pounder seems to have added a lot of salt as it makes you thirsty. I no longer buy a drink and buy the double cheeseburger. I think the pricing and product changes are a negative. Only go to mcd when traveling. The mcd attached to gas stations are dirtier.
W
Wellington999
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (5.09K)
@charged Try Habit....similar price or cheaper depending on market...incredible burgers plus good chicken offerings etc..
