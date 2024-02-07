gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a leading medical technology company with a diversified product portfolio. Target markets include orthopedics, spine, surgical instruments, neurotechnology, and medical and surgical equipment. Stryker has a strong position within robotics for orthopedic surgery and is also demonstrating solid growth across its other businesses. While the company's valuation has risen substantially in recent years, this is in response to accelerating growth, improving cash flows and a growing recognition by the market of the quality of Stryker's business. Stryker's future returns may not be as robust as in the past, but the stock should continue to outpace the market on the back of high single digit revenue growth and margin expansion.

Market

Stryker's diverse product portfolio exposes the company to a range of demand drivers. Stryker continues to observe strong demand across its product portfolio, which should be aided by easing financial conditions. Some peers have pointed towards a difficult capital environment, which is likely true to some extent but the discrepancy relative to Stryker highlights the strength of Stryker’s business. Hospital CapEx budgets reportedly remain healthy and as a result, Stryker's capital order book was elevated entering 2024.

Orthopedics continues to benefit from structural tailwinds, which Stryker expects to continue through 2024. These tailwinds include the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, demographics and a more favorable pricing environment than in the past. Stryker expects large joint end market growth in the mid-single digits, which is above general consensus. Stryker has stated that some of this will come from procedural backlogs that have developed over the past few years.

Geopolitical tensions and economic weakness in some geographies are weighing on Stryker’s sales though. Volume based procurement is common in China for high-priced and high-volume devices and has contributed to an 80-90% price reduction for hip and knee implants. China is only roughly 2% of Stryker’s sales though, so the impact is minimal.

The recent rise of weight loss drugs has created some uncertainty regarding future demand for joint replacement surgery, but doubts appear to be unfounded. While lower obesity rates could reduce the demand for joint surgery in the long run, the immediate impact is likely to be positive as lower BMIs help to make more people eligible for surgery.

Stryker

Stryker offers a diverse range of products which are broadly grouped under Orthopedics and Spine and MedSurg and Neurotechnology. While orthopedic surgery constitutes a large part of the business and continues to steadily grow, Stryker's revenue is becoming more diversified. In particular, Stryker is positive about the future of its Medical business, in large part due to Vocera.

Figure 1: Stryker's Business (source: Stryker) Table 1: Stryker Revenue Contribution by Segment (source: Created by author using data from Stryker)

Stryker’s scale enables it to invest a relatively large amount in R&D (1.2 billion USD in 2022), supporting the company’s competitive advantage. An example of this is Stryker's investments in additive manufacturing, which enables implant personalization, the creation of more complex parts and the production of implants that better integrate with a patient’s tissue. In 2019 Stryker announced plans to invest 200 million Euro in R&D facilities in Ireland. This included the company’s AMagine Institute, which develops additive manufacturing products for Stryker’s spine, craniomaxillofacial and joint replacement divisions. The 156,000 square foot facility in Ireland was opened in 2022, creating capacity for an additional 600 jobs.

Surgical robotics is another important part of Stryker’s business that is being supported by R&D. Stryker entered this market through the acquisition of MAKO in 2013 for 1.65 billion USD and believes that it is the clear market leader. MAKO is a pioneer in robotic assisted orthopedic surgery, having been founded in 2004. It was initially focused on knees, but has since expanded to hips, shoulders and soon spines.

While the general trend is towards robotic assisted surgery, the strength of the value proposition varies across surgery type. Demand for robotics in knees was driven by inconsistency. Within hips, this is less of a concern, making robotics a harder sell. Shoulder surgery is a complex procedure due to the amount of soft tissue. The ability of robots to minimize soft tissue damage is therefore a selling point for shoulder surgery.

Stryker achieved record MAKO placements in the fourth quarter of 2023, and is also driving higher utilization of its systems, in part through DTC advertising. The company’s initial focus was on placements, but it is now trying to drive utilization of an increasingly large installed base. At the end of 2023, 60% of the company’s knee surgeries in the US and 34% of hip surgeries were performed using MAKO.

AI could also be a tailwind for Stryker's business in coming years, with scale potentially providing a sustainable data advantage. The breadth of Stryker's business means that AI could be leveraged in a number of areas, but imaging and surgical planning and guidance are likely to be areas of particular interest.

Figure 2: Stryker AI Opportunities (source: Stryker)

Stryker's R&D efforts contribute to a pipeline of new products, which should help support future growth. Upcoming product launches which Stryker believes have high potential include Pangea for the trauma business and new defibrillator that is pending FDA approval.

Figure 3: Stryker Platform Launches (source: Stryker)

In addition to internal development, Striker is also an active acquirer, having performed in excess of 50 acquisitions over the past decade. Stryker completed the acquisition of Vocera Communications, a leader in digital care coordination and communication, in early 2022. Vocera's enterprise platform eliminates disparate communication devices, helping to streamline communication. Stryker believes that its solution is the leader in a 1 billion USD market. The acquisition is expected to enhance Stryker's digital healthcare offerings and the company's focus on preventing adverse events. It provides Stryker with a platform at the intersection of medical devices, software and clinical support. After 2 years, integration activities are now complete, and Stryker is reportedly pleased with Vocera's double-digit sales growth.

Stryker also recently completed the acquisition of Cerus Endovascular. Cerus provides neurointerventional devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Stryker's hemorrhagic portfolio within the Neurovascular business. Stryker is still seeking approval in the US (likely still several years away) but has stated that the acquisition is off to a good start so far.

Stryker also plans on acquiring SERF, a joint replacement company based in France. SERF is known for its innovations in hip implants and would help to increase Stryker's presence in Europe.

Financial Analysis

Stryker registered revenue growth of around 11% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic sales growth was driven by strength in instruments, endoscopy, medical, neuro cranial, hips, knees and trauma and extremities. Excluding China, Stryker’s international growth was also strong, with Canada and Australia areas of particular strength. Demand for capital products also remains resilient, with Stryker achieving double-digit organic growth in medical, instruments and endoscopy.

Endoscopy had US organic sales growth of 17.9%, with momentum from the launch of the 1788 camera system

Medical had US organic sales growth of 12.9%, led by Vocera, Acute Care and Sage

Neurovascular had US organic sales growth of 7.6%, driven by Stryker's hemorrhagic business

Neurocranial had US organic sales growth of 14%

Orthopedics and Spine had organic sales growth of 10.9% in the US, with the knee and hip businesses both performing well

The Trauma and Extremities business in the US grew 12.1% organically

Stryker is currently guiding to 7.5-9% revenue growth in 2024, which seems to be based on its goal of outgrowing the market with a modest backlog tailwind.

While Stryker is already a large company, which naturally raises questions about the sustainability of its growth, its revenue is quite diversified, and growth is robust across end markets. Stryker's end markets are likely to support long-term growth, and there remains a large international expansion opportunity. Only 26% of Stryker's revenue came from outside the US in 2022, indicating that the company is under penetrated internationally.

Figure 4: Stryker Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Stryker)

Stryker's operating profit margin has been under pressure in recent years, in large part due to the amortization of goodwill and intangibles. Free cash flows have been improving though as Stryker's business has scaled and continued to mature. This is being aided by an easing of cost pressures post-COVID and a more favorable pricing environment, particularly in Stryker's MedSurg and Neurotech businesses.

Figure 5: Stryker Profitability (source: Created by author using data from Stryker)

Stryker has increased the pace of investment in its business in recent years, which is likely at least partly responsible for the increase in growth. While Stryker remains focused on driving growth through internal innovation and M&A, it appears to be reaching a profitability inflection point, which is supportive of the company's long-term double-digit earnings growth target.

Figure 6: Stryker Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Stryker) Figure 7: Stryker Financial Targets (source: Stryker)

Conclusion

Accelerating growth and improving cash flows have driven Stryker's valuation higher in recent years. While Stryker's earnings multiple has expanded significantly in recent years, I believe the quality of the business and the end market opportunity support this multiple. The combination of high single digit revenue growth and margin expansion should lead to continued robust share price performance going forward, albeit at a more modest pace than the recent past.