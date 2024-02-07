Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interest Rate Cuts Are A Dividend Super Fuel For AGNC's 15% Yield

Feb. 07, 2024 8:30 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock1 Comment
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates are set to fall in the future, which will directly benefit MBS pricing.
  • AGNC Investment Corp. plays a critical role in helping my income portfolio be interest rate agnostic.
  • You need income to pay your bills, and the market can provide it. AGNC currently pays a 15% yield.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Concept of business growth, finance and investment in green energy. Growing money, finance and investment. Business growth, profit, development and success. Plants increase on nature background.

Thai Noipho/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

When you hear the word catalyst, what comes to mind? For many, you may immediately think of your car and its catalytic converter.

Good thinking!

The catalytic converter contains a

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
111.68K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Mike076
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (542)
Let’s see Annaly’s numbers later today first ..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.