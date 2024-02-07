Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA)

Electronic Arts wasn't William 'Trip' Hawkins' first games business. Having borrowed $5,000 from his father as a student at Harvard, he created a sports-based table-top game that was a big hit with other students but turned out to be not viable, commercially. "It was a thorough business experience for me, as I had to design, manufacture, have a marketing plan, and even assemble the product", he said years later in an interview with Forbes.

Still, as history proves, his ambition was undimmed. After graduating from Harvard and Stanford, Trip became an early employee at Apple just as home computers began to take off. He left in 1982, after spending four years working on the company's strategy and seeing the company grow to over a thousand employees and completing its initial public offering.

He left Apple to set up a gaming publisher that treated its developers as artists rather than backroom employees.

In his words: "I began to realize I could work with them as independent artists, and treat them as artists."

This approach permeated almost every aspect of the company. Early promotional magazines would feature photographs of the developers behind the games, and the company name was chosen to emphasize the artistry involved in creating computer games. In fact, the company was almost called Electronic Artists as a nod to United Artists, the fabled film studio.

Today, Electronic Arts is, in some ways, very different. While Trip started the business in the spare office space of Sequoia Capital (an early backer), EA now has over twenty studios and more than ten thousand employees. But the same core idea still drives the company - to develop, publish, and market great games.

Consisting of some of the biggest franchises in the world, their game portfolio includes Madden NFL, Apex Legends, Star Wars, and the Sims. In these cases, EA both develops and publishes the game, sometimes also paying brand owners like Lucasfilm, the NFL, and John Madden himself (who agreed to a $150m perpetual license deal in 2005). Of course, EA's largest franchise - the FIFA football franchise - has made headlines recently when EA decided to part ways with FIFA, with the new EA football game 'EA Sports FC' (more on this later).

In its 40 odd years of life, EA has experienced some big technological changes. For much of the company's existence, selling games was quite simple - the game was developed, put in a cartridge or disc, and sold in a box to distributors and retailers.

Today, the route to market is generally online. The ongoing shift to digital has profoundly altered the electronic games industry to the advantage of Electronic Arts - with the retailer's cut taken out as the route to market has shortened. Aside from the way games are paid for, what customers pay for has changed as well. Even just a decade ago, after customers paid for games, they generally had no further contact with the producer. Today, however, customers have the option to subscribe to entire catalogues (like with EA Access) or buy additional content on games they already own. This category of 'live services' is a growing business for Electronic Arts.

We believe that the secular trends in the games business are to the advantage of content owners like EA. The company benefits from its massive scale and its ability to attract - and pay for - the best talent. The shift to digital has made EA a more profitable business while the shift to live services has made it more predictable. This comes through in the financials - cash flows have become significantly less volatile over the last decade, and returns on capital have been exceptionally good.

What of the FIFA divorce? It's too early to come to a definitive conclusion yet, but we believe EA's football game is considerably more important to customers than the FIFA brand. Customers have often spent hundreds of hours playing EA's football games and won't be minded to up sticks to follow the FIFA brand name, especially as EA has signed individual agreements with most football clubs already. Indeed, in the latest earnings call, EA management said early indications for the first non-FIFA branded game are very positive. If, as early signs suggest, management can keep up the football game's momentum while saving the $300m per year FIFA was demanding in licensing fees, we'll be very happy indeed.