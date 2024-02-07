Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New York Community Bancorp: First Republic Bank 2.0

Eugenio Catone
Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp is facing a crisis with a 50% collapse in its stock price, raising concerns about its stability.
  • The bank's reputation and potential deposit outflows are major concerns, as seen in the case of First Republic Bank.
  • NYCB's crisis is triggered by regulatory obligations and efforts to improve its capital strength, but investor sentiment has turned negative.

bank run

Sohel_Parvez_Haque

Intro

When a bank collapses by 50% in a few days, it is very easy to draw parallels with events of the past. Are we facing a new Lehman Brothers or a new First Republic Bank?

Certainly, a collapse of

Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Comments (28)

h
hsheikh
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (545)
This will be another first republic. Mark my words. I remember when First Republic was having trouble I said that they would be wiped out and people in the comments would fight with me about that. Well look what happened. This is a repeat of that.
s
sink1203
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (26)
Receivership this weekend?
n
nickencio
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (165)
Does anyone else think are bank regulations are counter productive and the regulators incompetent?
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (487)
@nickencio Banking regulations are necessary; regulators are human beings and can make mistakes. In general, economics is not a certain science, which is why it is not easy to apply appropriate rules. The current behavior of regulators comes from the experience of what has happened in the past.
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (1.62K)
What's the dividend at today? 4.0-5.0%? Buy now, get paid on February 28 . . . .

Long & Overweight NYCB
T
The Dark Knight
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (185)
@Marrk Unfortunately NYCB may have self destructed. If it goes to a dollar I may play the speculative play. To risky as is........
R
Refrack
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (872)
Article is already outdated and full of errors.
SBau profile picture
SBau
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (362)
@Refrack that’s what I was going to comment. Bunch do statements out that it ignores
T
TenXng
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (3)
Positive mark to market tangible book equity is very different from First Republic.
P
PeterLynchReborn
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (93)
If you are simply a depositor (fully insured), you care little for the stock price. It does not affect your financial position.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (487)
@PeterLynchReborn This is true, but the collapse of the price per share still has an impact from a psychological point of view. Even if you are insured you might think about moving your money elsewhere.
careful investor 1 profile picture
careful investor 1
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (6.69K)
The way I see the issue the bank has great loan book but not enough reserves. This is a conservatively managed bank which grew too fast. 552 million in loan loss reserves was probably forced by the Govt. They couldve spread this out and achieved same goal but some govt pencil pusher screwed them. Secondly the 2 loans they took losers on are current on payments and both are for sale. The dividend cut speeds up their reserves. I think this is a buying opportunity as things will improve going forward.
Jason Z profile picture
Jason Z
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (4.04K)
@careful investor 1 552 million is a drop in the bucket for the 25B CRE loans that are about to go bad as the CRE crisis worsen over time.
careful investor 1 profile picture
careful investor 1
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (6.69K)
@Jason Z Their loans are fine. NY is coming back fast which is where most of their loans are. No one is selling it letting go of their multi family properties in NY. And they have a good buffer. This CRE issue is so overblown.
h
hsheikh
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (545)
@careful investor 1I predict that there will be a run on them. That will take away their liquidity.
Jason Z profile picture
Jason Z
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (4.04K)
bank run inevitable at this point, if I was a depositor at NYCB, it would be pretty reckless if I had a large deposit in the bank (more than fdic insurance coverage), and didn't take my money out at this point.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (487)
@Jason Z I agree with what you say. Unfortunately the situation has degenerated too quickly, and much of the uninsured deposits may no longer be there.
S
SUE2
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (7K)
Perhaps we forget HISTORY. Perhaps we forget of deny the power of REAL MONEY. Perhaps we use terms like BUFFET LIKE. Warren Buffet with his incomprehensible wealth saved THE BANK OF AMERICA. He purchased CREATED FOR HIM preferred stock. After bond holders are paid, preferred stock holders are paid, common stock holders get any crumbs left over. You can purchase preferred shares in NYCB. You will not get the kind of deal Buffet would. FAIR? Reality life is not fair. Choice-we have the choice to buy or sell and the personal responsibility for the gain or loss due to YOUR CHOICE.
P
PeterLynchReborn
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (93)
Your numbers are wrong. At least 72% of deposits are fully insured. Plus, listen to the conference call from this morning. You will probably want to reassess your analysis.
airlarr profile picture
airlarr
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (1.33K)
The best write up I have seen about regional banks. Excellent. Unfortunately I own a small amount of this bank. I have a large position in NEWT, which also is quite weak. I believe NEWT has very low ratios for the above, and is strong. But not the stock price. Any opinion on NEWT? Larry
V
Vejrup
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (467)
@airlarr Facts are wrong - unsecured deposits are relatively low
T
T&ETrade
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (1.62K)
“Are we facing a new Lehman Brothers…?”

“…it is disarming how in today's society it only takes a little negative news to spread panic and wipe out banks with more than $100 billion in assets…”

Little too on the nose champ.
g
ggerry
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (1.4K)
@T&ETrade
The problems are not all the banks issue it is from incompetent management from the Fed and FDIC. Who would believe the FDIC just provided acqusitions to two banks to NYCB and then comes back and crushes them with regulations?
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:09 AM
Comments (487)
@T&ETrade I never said that we are facing a new Lehamn Brothers. I only pointed out some similarities with First Republic Bank.
As for the issue of the fragility of the financial system, that is a fact. Information spreads very quickly and liquidity crises happen too fast. FRC did not deserve to fail, yet it did.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (2.68K)
Another one for the FDIC to bail out
l
lappygums
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (2.42K)
@Always Bullish
That another government agency caused.
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (487)
@Always Bullish High interest rates are beginning to be a concern.
Chessman8 profile picture
Chessman8
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (30)
You use the word personally a few times in this lengthy article yes we know it is you speaking how did you write this ,did you use hrammerly ap?
