When a bank collapses by 50% in a few days, it is very easy to draw parallels with events of the past. Are we facing a new Lehman Brothers or a new First Republic Bank?

Certainly, a collapse of this magnitude can destabilize even the best bank in the world, and we cannot rule out the worst-case scenario regardless. The situation regarding New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) appears quite complex to assess, which is why a thorough analysis of the factors that triggered this crisis and the possible consequences is necessary. After all, we are talking about a bank with more than $100 billion in assets and a centuries-long history behind it.

I would like to emphasize from the outset that I do not think NYCB is a bank that deserves to fail, but that is not enough to rule out the most pessimistic scenario. First Republic Bank was also a very good bank and we all know how that turned out.

What some people don't understand is that banks are not normal companies; they necessarily have to comply with a set of strict regulations, and all of them are strictly dependent on their reputation. Reputational damage is the most serious thing that can happen, as it can lead people to transfer their deposits to other banks, effectively triggering a run on the branches: this is the mechanism that caused Credit Suisse to fail. If Apple collapses by 50% but cash flows remain more or less the same, we are definitely looking at an opportunity not to be missed; if, on the other hand, a bank collapses by 50%, you cannot be sure how this will impact profits since deposits could drop dramatically. Put differently, it matters little if Apple collapses, you will still buy the iPhone if you like the product; if your bank collapses by 50%, I am sure you will start thinking about whether your savings are safe. This is natural and totally logical behavior; after all, you can deposit your money with dozens of other banks.

All in all, reputational damage is the most serious event the bank can face and it does not necessarily have to have to do with criminal actions as in the case of Credit Suisse. Even a 50% collapse can be devastating, regardless of whether the bank deserved it or not. Unfortunately, in the case of NYCB I see some similarities with First Republic Bank.

Different triggers but similar consequences

If you think that a solid bank cannot fail for superficial reasons, then it is best to refresh your memory with First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank was a very good bank but it had one flaw: it was too similar to Silicon Valley Bank. The latter had failed because of large unrealized losses on fixed-rate securities: in fact, they exceeded CET1. In addition, more than 90% of its deposits were not protected by FDIC insurance.

SVB was in a precarious situation and deserved to fail, however, from then on the market began to highlight all those banks with similar issues.

Michael Burry Twitter

Since First Republic Bank also had a large portion of uninsured deposits, it too entered the eye of the storm. If you notice, all the banks at the top of this chart are the ones that suffered in early 2023, some of which failed. Certainly First Republic Bank also had a substantial amount of unrealized losses relative to CET1, but significantly lower than SVB. Be that as it may, having become a topic of public debate, its reputation gradually deteriorated and some similarities with SVB were enough to make it fail. Until a few weeks earlier no one cared that First Republic had about 80% uninsured deposits, yet SVB's failure was enough to trigger the spiral of pessimism that led to the collapse of the price per share. If depositors had not fled because of the panic that had spread, First Republic would not have failed since it was a sound bank with a decent loan portfolio.

Let us now see what led to NYCB's collapse instead.

As you all know, the triggering event was the release of Q4 2023 earnings results, within which was announced a substantial cut in the dividend (from $0.17 to $0.05 per share) coupled with provisions for credit losses of as much as $552 million, effectively resulting in a net loss of $252 million in the last quarter. In addition, NIM is expected to decline as well as the loan portfolio. In short, by the time shareholders read the quarterly report they were faced with some totally unexpected news. Typically when a bank cuts the dividend and increases provisions for credit losses it is because it is preparing for the worst, however this is not what management wanted to leak out during the conference call.

In fact, the reason for these decisions does not seem related in any way to a deterioration of the bank itself, but to regulatory obligations to be met in the coming quarters. Prior to the Signature acquisition, NYCB's total assets amounted to about $90 billion; today the $100 billion threshold has been far exceeded. This threshold is not only symbolic, but it establishes entry into Category 4 banks. As one can guess, these banks are of greater importance within the financial system, as a failure of these banks could trigger a domino effect in the financial markets. For this reason, the more important a bank is (it has more assets), the more it is supervised by the regulator. This means it must gradually meet more stringent stress-tests and more sophisticated risk-management practices. So, having crossed this threshold, NYCB now has peers that are completely different from its previous ones. This means it must necessarily adapt to the new sector guidelines, which see a CET1 ratio trending in the double digits.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Q4 2023

As we can see from this image, NYCB is in last place with 9.10%, which assumes that it is the least capitalized bank among its peers. If we looked at CET1 adjusted for AOCI it would be third best, but regulators simply assess CET1 ratio without unrealized losses. So, NYCB has found itself catapulted into a different environment than it was last year and must necessarily improve its CET1 ratio.

To understand management's choices, it is necessary to fully understand the nature of this ratio:

At the numerator we have Common Equity Tier 1, which is the bank's core capital. It includes common stock, retained earnings, surplus capital from the issuance of common stock, and common stock held by the company's subsidiaries.

In the denominator we have risk-weighted assets (RWA), which are the assets the bank owns multiplied by a weighting coefficient. This coefficient varies depending on the asset considered: for cash it is 0% (since it is risk-free), for a mortgage loan it can be as high as 100%.

For CET1 to improve either the numerator is increased or the denominator is decreased. In the first case the bank increases its liquid reserves, for example by retaining more profits instead of distributing them. In the second case, the bank must have less risky assets on its balance sheet, thus favoring liquidity to loan issuance.

Currently, NYCB is doing exactly everything it can to increase the CET1 ratio as it is working on both the numerator and denominator. In fact, it has reduced the dividend in order to retain more liquidity and has expressed a willingness to reduce loans in order to increase available capital. Currently, the reduction of the loan portfolio is the factor that is most affecting the improvement of RWA, which is why a decrease of up to 5% is expected in 2024. If the bank started lending (especially in the case of commercial loans), it would never be able to improve its CET1 ratio. The decision to devolve $552 million in provision for credit losses also has to do with the goal of reducing the bank's riskiness, as it is warning of possible future losses.

The main short-term goal is to bring the sum between cash and securities to be about 25% of total assets, which is equal to the average level of peers. The bank has given itself two quarters and is currently at 18%. This implies by the end of June 2024 a significant skew toward risk-weighted assets of 0% and 20% in order to ensure compliance with on-balance sheet liquidity regulations.

In any case, in the eyes of investors these maneuvers were seen as a sign of weakness, despite the fact that the intent was exactly the opposite: to strengthen the balance sheet. So, the reason that is triggering NYCB's crisis is even more paradoxical than that of First Republic Bank.

My expectations

As much as I believe NYCB is a solid bank, unfortunately I think it is unlikely to come out of this situation. When a bank starts to collapse like this, regardless of the reasons, it generates a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. The mechanism is very similar for all banks:

There is a trigger that arouses discontent. It does not necessarily have to be rational. People start talking obsessively about the bank in question and start emphasizing all the negative aspects (often omitting the positive ones). In this case, the reduction in dividend and loan growth, but not the strengthening of the balance sheet. The price per share begins to fall dramatically and the market capitalization is downsized. That's when the self-fulfilling prophecy comes into play: the price per share begins to collapse and triggers panic among depositors. The latter decide en masse to withdraw or transfer their deposits to other, safer banks. After all, it costs them nothing.

The end result is a liquidity crisis that the bank can overcome in only two ways:

Sell its assets in order to raise the necessary liquidity to support the outflow of deposits.

Borrowing money from the central bank, in this case operating as a lender of last resort. However, in the current macroeconomic environment, doing so at current rates is equivalent to vaporizing both the NIM and the NII.

Either way, in both cases the bank comes out completely downsized or at worst goes bankrupt.

Personally, in the case of NYCB I expect the situation to escalate quickly, as it has a rather significant amount of uninsured deposits. 33% are uninsured, we are talking about almost $27 billion. I assume that these days that a good portion of them have already fled and the bank will be forced to either borrow or sell its assets.

In the first case, it would only be a way of prolonging the agony, as it would only provide momentary relief. In the second case, the bank may come out alive but downsized. Consider that NYCB currently has unrealized losses in the amount of $599 million, and I am not considering HTM securities. If the market reacted with -50% in the face of a provision for credit losses of $552 million, just imagine what would happen as a result of the materialization of these losses in this moment of generalized panic.

Overall, I don't see how the situation can turn around; I think panic is too widespread now. My impression is that compared to the past, banking crises are spreading much faster, probably because information travels around the world at the speed of light. The bank run is much faster, which makes banks extremely fragile.

When I published my strong sell article on First Republic Bank, it declared bankruptcy shortly thereafter. I hope I am wrong this time, but if conditions remain as they are, I don't see how sentiment can change. NYCB could be yet another case of a bank that failed without deserving it. If so, this would highlight how weak our financial system is: it is disarming how in today's society it only takes a little negative news to spread panic and wipe out banks with more than $100 billion in assets.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp was a sound bank, but joining Category 4 banks forced it to improve its capital strength. However, to do so it had to scale back its growth targets and cut the dividend in order to increase the CET1 ratio. Shareholders frowned upon this and understood it as a sign of weakness. I do not doubt that they may have been right, but -50% in a few days is still a disproportionate reaction in my opinion. All this highlights how fragile our financial system is: no bank is safe if depositors flee, not even the best in the world.

Personally, even though I believe that the situation is now turning toward a sad end, I will not open any short positions. I will just observe the outcome of the matter, hoping that NYCB will be able to recover. At the same time, buying shares at this stage I think is equivalent to a lottery ticket rather than an investment. I don't invest in something that can make me lose everything at any moment: I wish the best to those who did.