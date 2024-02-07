ClaudioVentrella

Electric equipment manufacturer Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) surged 50% a day after beating earnings expectations for a seventh consecutive quarter. POWL is up more than 175% in the past year and +40% since the SA Quant team recommended the stock as a Strong Buy four months ago. POWL continues to showcase strong growth, revisions, and momentum Quant Factor Grades and has improved profitability. Powell Industries has excellent potential and is fundamentally sound based on quant metrics compared to the sector.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Market Capitalization: $1.51B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 2/7/24): 12 out of 653

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 2/7/24): 1 out of 71

POWL custom-engineers and manufactures equipment focused on electrical infrastructure and is among our top quant-rated Electrical Components and Equipment Stocks.

POWL Stock 1-Yr Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Powell's 4.88 Strong Buy quant rating is based on over 100 metrics spread across five Factor Grades: Valuation, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and Revisions. POWL's Profitability (A), Momentum (A+), and Growth (A+) grades have shifted positively in the past three and six months, where its Valuation (C-) grade is trending towards slight overvaluation following the stock's 50% surge.

POWL Stock Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Powell Q124 Highlights

Powell recorded strong revenue growth in the quarter ending 9/30/23, Q1 of Powell's FY24, after three volatile quarters and achieved a record-high backlog, citing healthy market activity across faster-growing sectors including data centers, transitional energy, and carbon capture.

"The solid revenue growth driven by the strength and quality of our backlog, coupled with terrific project execution and associated efficiency gains are translating to the improved profitability that we experienced in the quarter," said Brett Cope, POWL's President and CEO in the Q124 results announcement.

The market reacted to the beat and positive signals on Powell's forecast for the year. Looking forward, Powell CFO Michael Metcalf said it is encouraged by commercial activity across most core end markets, confident it will sustain solid financial results, and momentum will continue into Fiscal 2024.

Other key Q1 2024 highlights:

Powell FY24 Q1 EPS of $1.98 beat by $1.14, topping the consensus target by over 170%

Revenue totaled $194 million, up 53% YoY

Gross profit margin improved 950 basis points to 24.8%

New orders totaled $198 million and backlog doubled to a record $1.3 billion

1% dividend yield increase

POWL Profitability & Growth

POWL, with an 'A' Profitability Factor Grade, offers a whopping 26.87 Cash Per Share (TTM) compared to the sector median of 2.24. POWL beats the sector in several key metrics, including Net Income Margin (TTM) (10%), ROE (23%) and ROTC (16%). Leveraged FCF Margin of 32% is more than 430% above the sector median. Although POWL lags behind the sector in Gross Profit, EBIT, and EBITDA margins, the company showed improvements in the most recent quarter.

POWL Stock Profitability Grades (SA Premium)

POWL's FY24 consensus EPS target has been revised upward by 20% in the past three months and 200% in the past six. According to consensus estimates, POWL EPS is projected to grow by 80% in FY24 and revenue by 20%. Other key underlying metrics supporting POWL's growth grade include EPS Diluted Growth (FWD) is over 85%, EBIT (FWD) +146%, and EBITDA (FWD) +93%.

POWL Stock Growth Grades (SA Premium)

Despite trading at its 52-week high, Powell comes at a discount to the sector according to price-to-earnings and other valuation metrics. POWL's stock price has increased by +175% over the last year. Despite POWL's stock price surging, earnings have continued to rise faster and POWL'S forward PEG ratio of 1.49x is 13% lower than the sector, despite its price surge on the Q1 results.

POWL Stock Forward P/E (Seeking Alpha, SP Global Data)

POWL has a pristine balance sheet. The company does not hold any debt (as of 12/31/23), and cash and short-term investments are up to $355 million compared to $279 million last quarter. Although POWL is trading near its 52-week, the stock continues to offer exceptional metrics, as showcased by SA's Quant Ratings and Factor Grades.

Concluding Summary

Powell Industries has showcased consecutive earnings beats and continues to expand and capitalize on opportunities while improving its balance sheet. Through tech innovation, a focus on its customers, and becoming more operationally efficient, Powell Industries is a small-cap stock with a legacy and global presence contending with bigger players. We recommend POWL as a Strong Buy according to SA Quant Ratings and across Factor Grades, especially Growth and Profitability. Explore today if you like POWL or are interested in learning more about the full Alpha Picks portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P by nearly 70 percentage points since inception.