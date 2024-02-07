Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is an underappreciated medical technology stock that's signature invention, the Organ Care System, helps better transport donor organs by keeping them in warm fluid that mimics the human body. The company has seen phenomenal growth, reporting 159% YoY and 27% QoQ revenue growth in its most recent Q3 2023 quarter.

TransMedics is a 4% position for us. We were buyers in August-November 2023 with an average price of $59, but the stock ran up faster than we expected on a very strong Q3 2023 report and generally improving market sentiment. We plan on holding our existing position but want to see Q4 2024 results before making any decisions on adding or trimming.

At the current price of $87, we rate the stock as HOLD. We are very bullish on the medium-term narrative but think that 1) in the short term the stock has run up quite a bit and 2) in the long term, technological changes may impact TransMedics.

Product Overview

The TransMedics Organ Care System is a portable, warm perfusion system that stores donor organs while they are being transported for transplantation into a recipient. Traditionally, organs for transplantation are cooled with ice during transportation. The TransMedics Organ Care System instead mimics the conditions of the human body by keeping the organ in a warm and familiar solution. Compared to the traditional ice method, the Organ Care System increases organ quality and reduces organ decay, thus improving patient outcomes and increasing the maximum time allowed for an organ to be transported. The latter is critical as it greatly extends the reach of the organ - a West Coast recipient can receive an organ from an East Coast donor.

Picture 1: OCS Lung, Heart and Liver Machines from TransMedics

The TransMedics Platform (TransMedics January 2024 Investor Presentation)

The company's primary focus has been on heart, lung, and liver transplantation in the United States, where they are the dominant player in for warm perfusion organ transplants. TransMedics has two major future growth drivers: 1) international expansion and 2) transporting other organs such as kidneys.

Aviation Acquisition Is Necessary For a Deeper Moat

TransMedics announced the acquisition of Summit Aviation on August 1, 2023. The market initially reacted harshly to this acquisition, with TransMedics' stock price dropping from $93 to $63 over two weeks. Being an asset-light medical technology company, TransMedics' entry into the asset-heavy logistics industry spooked investors worried about integration difficulties, management distraction and lower gross margins.

We share these concerns but think TransMedics made the right move as owning the logistics portion deepens their economic moat. By owning the logistics, TransMedics has learned from Amazon, which now has the largest logistics network in the United States. Owning their own logistics network allows Amazon to offer lower costs, faster delivery and higher reliability. Amazon still has 38% US retail e-commerce market share as of 2023. Once built, logistics networks serve as great moat as competitors find it difficult and "not worth it" to build their own. Shopify famously tried to build its own logistics network, but eventually sold it to Flexport and now works with Amazon's logistics network.

Commercial flights don't work for organ transport (particularly heart, lung and livers) due to long boarding times, frequent delays and lost luggage. For most travelers lost luggage is merely an inconvenience, but for donor recipients it's literally life or death. TransMedics relies on chartered flights to transport organs, but chartered flights have many of the same reliability problems. At the 42nd annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, management gave an example of how the Super Bowl impacts organ transplants. As chartered flights were all booked out, TransMedics was unable to secure chartered flights, thus losing business but more importantly many would-be recipients lost their lives. By owning their own fleet, TransMedics reduces costs and increases reliability, as the fleet is 100% dedicated to organ transport. Crucially, the hard work of developing a fleet is exactly what keeps competitors from entering, and we expect TransMedics to continue to retain its dominance in the warm perfusion organ transplant market.

Picture 2: TMDX Aviation NOP Missions Since September 2023

TMDX Aviation NOP Missions Since September 2023 (TransMedics January 2024 Investor Presentation)

Market is limited by supply, not demand

Globally, the $11.4 billion organ transplantation market is expected to grow by a 9.6% CAGR to $21.6 billion by 2030. North America consists of 43% of this market. These market statistics obscure a key point though - the market is fundamentally constrained by limited supply, not limited demand.

Waiting periods are long

Waiting periods for are typically 6 months long and can be up to 5 years long. Every day 17 patients die waiting for an organ transplant. Waiting lists also don't tell the full story either, as many individuals who need transplants never get placed on the waiting list. Many hospitals have a requirement that patients suffering from alcoholic fatty liver disease cannot be placed on the waiting list until they've gone through 6 months of sobriety. The rule was instituted to ensure that non-alcoholic patients receive higher priority and to ensure recipients better respect their new organs. The sad reality is that many of these alcoholic patients don't have 6 months to wait! Similarly, many patients, knowing that waiting periods are long and the surgery is complicated, opt for palliative care instead. TransMedics can help on both fronts, as it provides quality organs more quickly.

Chart 1: Patients on the Waiting List by Organ

Patients on the Waiting List by Organ (Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network)

Chart 2: Transplants by Organ in 2023

Transplants by Organ in 2023 (Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network)

TransMedics still has a very long runway

Chart 3: Donor Organs Are Underutilized

Underutilization of Donor Organs for Transplants (TransMedics January 2024 Investor Presentation)

Based on TransMedics' January 2024 Investor Presentation, there are still significant amounts of wasted organs, with only 57% of livers, 24% of hearts and 17% of lungs from deceased donors being utilized, or 28% in aggregate. Assuming that, eventually, 85% of all deceased organs can be utilized, Transmedics can still triple its revenues without raising prices, taking market share from the existing ice method, expanding internationally or offering kidneys. TransMedics still has a very long runway.

Financials and Valuation

DCF Valuation

Using a 5-year DCF approach we get a target price of $77 using the below assumptions:

Annual revenue growth rate of +65% for the next twelve months which slowly decreases to 15%, for a 5-year CAGR of 35%.

60% gross margins in the long term. We expect TransMedics to eventually transport 80% of organs through its internal aviation fleet rather than through charter planes.

Long-term net income margins of 24%. In 2024 TransMedics still needs to digest its new aviation business and will thus likely remain unprofitable, but we expect them to be profitable by 2025.

Diluted share count of 32.6 million shares with a modest 1% share dilution every year, in line with current trends.

WACC of 12% and a terminal P/E of 23.0x and no dividends. The 23.0x P/E is low for a recession-resistant company and we expect to still grow 15% per year in 2029. We don't attach a higher PE in the base case due to the risk of technological obsolescence, which we describe in the "Negatives & Risks" section.

Table 1: TransMedics Valuation Model

TransMedics Valuation Model (Author's Analysis)

Comparable Multiples

TransMedics has only one publicly listed competitor: Swedish-based Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO STO, XVIPF, XVIPY).

Chart 4: Comparative Ratios for TMDX and XVIVO

Comparative Ratios for TMDX and XVIVO (Author Analysis, Seeking Alpha Estimates)

Note that we are comparing full year results (January - December 2023) for Xvivo with TTM results (October 2022 - September 2023) for TransMedics since TransMedics hasn't reported Q4 results yet. Compared to Xvivo, TransMedics trades at a slightly higher P/S ratio (14.8 vs 13.5). Xvivo is also profitable, although TransMedics would have been profitable last quarter if we excluded the Summit acquisition. On a P/S/G ratio, TransMedics is much cheaper due to its far higher trailing growth (167% vs 43% when comparing 2023 vs 2022). Overall, we think TransMedics looks cheap compared to Xvivo.

Negatives and Risks

In addition to competition and potential execution missteps that every company faces, TransMedics' stock faces three other risks: 1) high valuation, 2) GLP-1 drugs and 3) future long-term technological obsolescence.

Valuation

TransMedics is a pricey stock trading at 15x TTM P/S, which means much of the upside story is already priced in. High valuations often lead to low future returns. On the other hand, TransMedics last grew revenue at 111% YoY and 25% QoQ, which are very rare numbers and justify high price tags.

GLP-1 drugs

TransMedics faces a mid-term risk from GLP-1 drugs. Marketed under brands such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and others, semaglutide (GLP-1) drugs combat obesity and diabetes, which are leading causes for organ transplants. According to Morgan Stanley, the global market for obesity drugs (of all sorts, but mostly GLP-1) is expected to balloon from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $77 billion in 2030, or a CAGR of 47%. This is a stunningly high growth rate that will affect demand for organ transplants.

Chart 5: Morgan Stanley Research expects the market for obesity drugs to reach $77 billion by 2030

Market for Obesity Drugs is expected to reach $77B by 2030 (Morgan Stanley)

Source: Obesity Drugs' Accelerating Growth | Morgan Stanley

For now, the organ transplant market will be limited by supply, rather than demand. GLP-1 drugs may simply end up pushing the average age for an organ transplant further out. However, GLP-1 drugs remain a serious mid-term risk to the TransMedics thesis if they affect demand more than we expect.

Technological obsolescence

Technological obsolescence is TransMedics' largest long-term risk. TransMedics transports natural organs from one human to another. Two technological threats could eliminate this demand.

Firstly, technological improvements in artificial organs could transform them from a stopgap solution to a permanent solution. While artificial organs are not new (the Jarvik-7, the first artificial heart, was invented in 1982), they have always been considered a stopgap solution due to having more complications than natural organs. These artificial organs are being continually refined and improved, however, and over time they may perform well enough such that patients no longer need human organs.

Secondly, new research has focused on growing human organs within pigs. If successful, this would eliminate TransMedics' business model because a live pig could simply be transported and then slaughtered next to the operating room, with the organ extracted and put into the pig.

We think both technologies, however promising, are at least a decade away and probably closer to two decades from fruition due to technical difficulties as well as slow regulatory approval processes. However, if it happens sooner than we think, we will have to sell our TransMedics stock.

Conclusions

We struggled with whether to assign TransMedics a HOLD or a BUY rating. In the short term, the stock may need some breathing room due to its 100%+ run-up in the last 4 months and overall frothy market sentiment. In the medium term, however, the stock looks cheap due to its very rapid growth in a recession-resistant industry. In the longer term, however, we worry about the twin threats of GLP-1 drugs and technological obsolescence. If these threats reduce or eliminate the need for TransMedics in 10 years, TransMedics would have to be a long-term sell. If the process takes 25 years instead, then TransMedics would be a long-term long.

We rate the stock a HOLD. We love this groundbreaking company, and we plan on holding on to the shares that we bought in the last 4 months. However, at the current price of $87, we think the risk/reward ratio is less favorable. We suggest investors interested in the stock only build out small positions and instead wait for Q4 2023 results or a lower price point.

