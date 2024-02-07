Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TransMedics: A Very Expensive Growth Stock

Dragon Rock Capital
Summary

  • TransMedics has a dominant market position in the organ transplant market due to its revolutionary Organ Care System product, which helps organs survive longer, enabling significantly greater reach.
  • At 15x TTM P/S and 9x NTM P/S, TransMedics stock is expensive but somewhat justified due to its triple-digit revenue growth rate.
  • TransMedics' valuation is in line with Swedish peer, Xvivo Perfusion AB, despite growing significantly faster.
  • We rate the stock as a HOLD with a target price of $77. While we own shares, we don't plan on adding or trimming until after seeing Q4 2023 results.

Investment Thesis

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is an underappreciated medical technology stock that's signature invention, the Organ Care System, helps better transport donor organs by keeping them in warm fluid that mimics the human body. The company has seen phenomenal

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
dinoperson
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (1.22K)
I’m also long TMDX.
Nice research.
