Old West - U-Haul: A Solid Owner/Manager Run Company

A real sweet spot for our investment style is discovering companies run by owner/managers, CEOs with huge ownership stakes in their company. It's hard to find a better example of this then Joe Shoen, CEO and Chairman of U-HAUL Holdings. Shoen owns 55% of the company, with his stake valued at nearly $6 Billion, and his total annual compensation is $1 million. He clearly has more to gain from a higher stock price than his paycheck.

UHAL is based in Reno, Nevada, and is North America's largest "do-it-yourself" moving and storage operator. UHAL is synonymous with self-moving and is four times larger than its biggest competitor, Penske Truck Leasing. UHAL was founded in 1945 by Shoen's father as a trailer rental company and began renting trucks in 1959. In 1973 they began their network of U-HAUL managed retail stores where they rent trucks and trailers, self-storage units and moving supplies like boxes and tape. UHAL has 23,000 locations in North America of which 2,200 are company-owned and over 21,000 are independent franchised dealers. UHAL's rental fleet consists of 192,000 trucks, 138,000 trailers and 44,000 towing devices.

A major growth area for the company has been the self-storage business. Most locations have large property footprints, and with a captive audience walking in the door it made the storage business a natural. They now operate 1,900 self-storage locations with 950,000 storage units.

The pricing of UHAL moving trucks has recently been coined the UHAL growth index. It can cost $1,200 to rent a truck from California to Texas, and as little as $400 from Texas to California. It has become a useful tool to track migration patterns between states. Last year the leading migration growth rates were Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. The states suffering the most losses were California, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

For fiscal year 2023 UHAL had $5.75 Billion in revenue and $923 million in GAAP net income. Revenue has grown 70% over the past five years. GAAP earnings per share were $4.71, and with today's share price at $67, the shares are trading at 14 times earnings. UHAL's share price has doubled over the past five years. One negative of UHAL's financial performance has been the lack of free cash flow. This is due to huge capital expenditure of more than $2 billion per year due to the build-out of their self-storage business. This is expected to subside in the future as the build-out develops. UHAL has a strong balance sheet with net debt at 2.1 times EBITDA and interest coverage of 8.5X. The current market Cap is $12.8 Billion.

Joe Shoen does not have a great reputation with Wall Street analysts. He rarely speaks to the press, and he chafes at certain questions on conference calls. He doesn't like analyst's focus on short term results, and he chooses to focus on the big picture and long-term results. While many money managers are happy to invest in money losing tech companies trading at a high multiple of revenue, we prefer to invest in solid companies like UHAL run by owner/operators like Joe Shoen.

