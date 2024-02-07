Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Investors are likely heading into Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) fourth-quarter earnings release with palpable optimism, given the substantial market outperformance since its October 2023 bottom. I alerted Shopify investors in my previous update in October, highlighting that I assessed robust support at SHOP's $50 level. As a result, I had confidence that "Shopify's strong growth potential and robust momentum suggest buyers are expected to defend its premium valuation."

With SHOP posting a remarkable recovery over the past three months, SHOP has re-tested levels last seen in early 2022 ($80 level), decisively overcoming the selling resistance at the $70 level. Consequently, I believe it's timely for me to reassess whether the current buy levels still justify maintaining my bullish bias or consider adopting a more cautious posture.

I believe SHOP's best-in-class "A" growth grade corroborates its growth potential. However, with a forward EBITDA multiple of almost 76x, could the market be too optimistic about its growth inflection in the medium term?

Shopify management provided an insightful Investor Day in early December, unveiling critical highlights of its growth strategies. While not assessed as transformational, I observed that Shopify remains well-positioned to leverage its market share growth in the offline retail space. As a result, it should enhance the company's growth initiatives as an omnichannel platform leader, lifting its penetration with more global customers. In addition, Shopify remains confident about its enterprise momentum, targeting more significant customers as another growth vector on top of its SMB focus.

However, there are valid concerns about Shopify being able to garner a greater share in the enterprise space, given the entrenchment of incumbents. Shopify management also shared this concern during the Q&A segment of its Investor Day, as Shopify President Harley Finkelstein highlighted. He articulated that "large enterprises often exhibit apprehension towards switching or replacing existing solutions." However, he believes that Shopify's superior product and tech stack should help to mitigate the migration process for these companies. Consequently, Shopify is confident that the company has the right strategies in place to "make it easier for enterprises to consider transitioning to the platform."

Given Shopify's more robust execution track record recently ("B-" earnings revisions grade), I assessed the market has sufficient confidence in its ability to continue driving a faster growth cadence than its peers. With the company focusing on bolstering operating leverage and improving its profitability trajectory, it should provide more justification for SHOP to sustain its recovery.

Analysts' estimates suggest robust growth momentum through FY25. Shopify is expected to post revenue growth of 19% in FY24 and 20% in FY25. However, the momentum is likely to moderate from FY23's estimated 25% growth (in line with Shopify's FY23 guidance). However, Shopify's adjusted EBITDA is expected to post even sharper growth rates, at 75% in FY24 and 32% in FY25. Shopify sees the opportunity to cross-sell, venture further into offline commerce, and improve product adoption (thus lifting attach rates) as fundamental to driving its profitability growth profile.

While these are significant growth vectors that Shopify has leveraged as the dominant e-commerce platform for SMBs, I believe we still need more time to assess the evolution of its initiatives. As a result, the high EBITDA multiples embedded in its valuation suggest that significant optimism could have been priced in. However, the critical question facing Shopify investors is whether they should continue holding on to their positions?

SHOP price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

SHOP's momentum has been surprisingly resilient, notwithstanding its high valuation. In other words, I have not gleaned red flags suggesting investors must cut their exposure unless they have assessed other more attractive opportunities to reallocate to.

While SHOP isn't immune to a pullback, I don't see imminent risks of it invalidating its bear trap (false downside breakdown) in October 2023. As a result, a "minor" pullback toward the low $60 zone should be resolved with more aggressive dip-buying.

I assessed that my October thesis has played out accordingly, and I believe it's opportune for me to take a step back, heading back to the sidelines.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!