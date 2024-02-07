Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chaos At New York Community Bank: Stock Plunges As Wall Street Issues Fresh Warnings

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.2K Followers

Summary

  • New York Community Bank shares have plummeted after key risk and audit executives resigned, a Q1 loss, and a Moody's downgrade of its credit.
  • The bank grew rapidly through acquisitions. Now it's seeing a sharp uptick in past-due loans, particularly in the commercial real estate sector.
  • Investors are rightfully concerned about the credit quality of NYCB's loans.
  • NYCB may need to raise more money via bonds, but this will be challenging after a credit rating downgrade from Moody's.
  • Common shareholders are in a terrible spot, but preferred shareholders have a better chance of seeing their capital returned.
Interstate 495, Long Island Expressway, LIE, road sign with directions to New York City or Long Island

UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Nassau County-based New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) shares plunged last week after the company announced a dividend cut and a Q1 loss. This week, the pressure ramped up as a chorus of Wall Street analysts issued downgrades. Yesterday,

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.2K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

f
frogbiscuit
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (151)
NYCB will be the first company to be shorted into bankruptcy. Normally at least you have to have a liquidity crisis.
B
Bank2023
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (11)
The Conference call was reassuring. I think the preferred position represent an opportunity. But I thought the same about the First Republic. The bank feels more like PacWest than First Republic. Most uninsured deposits are otherwise insured so that an overnight panic won’t occur—the dividend return at 15 rises above 10%. Net interest income should be ok, and the goal is to keep CEF1 strong. The risk is high, but the return justifies taking it if you tolerate losses.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (3.71K)
The preferred A keeps going on sale. I'm not complaining.
whatsthis1do profile picture
whatsthis1do
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (471)
Again. Anybody here because of @Avi Gilburt
s
steve1189
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (1.15K)
Seems that just 2 loans are in real trouble and they represent 0.38%of their assets. So perhaps you should explore the issues with more depth. With the decrease in the dividend they will accumulate $1B more each year and they increased their loss reserve to about $550m. Frankly IMO seems that the real danger is depositors running to withdraw their money due to fear mongering. Even then seems that the bank statement last night says they have enough to cover that situation. As a long term investor I’m not happy but I am not going to bail. As you pointed out there’s no one shorting the stock so seems there’s still faith in the bank.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (3.3K)
@steve1189 Bloomberg reported that there are more coming. They’re not charged off yet because they’re 30-90 days past due. The audit executive resigning in particular is a really bad sign— the Moodys report touched on this. Big investors aren’t trusting their numbers are what they say they are. That’s why the stock is around $3-4 now
ReturnOnEquity profile picture
ReturnOnEquity
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (1.46K)
I remember analyzing this stock in 2020 and rejecting it because they were paying "liquidating dividends". i.e. More dividends than they are earning.

There was also a lot of goodwill write downs of past acquisitions - a lost memory coming back after reading this article.

This bank never smelled good (excuse the godawful spelling). Seems like my hunches were right about it.
SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (14.84K)
NYCB was $10 on Jan 30. It is under $4 today. Remember what happened the same time last year, several banks tanked including SVB. Most of these are reanimated zombies. They were dead a long time ago. Normalization of rates is killing the zombies. Celebrate !
NYCDart25 profile picture
NYCDart25
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (420)
@SuperPac and many like Pacw Huntington etc priced like they would and didn’t and some of us made a lot of money on that.
b
breaking even
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (2.84K)
going to either 8 or zero. will there be a rescue. tom no longer chairman, should be fired
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NYCB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NYCB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYCB
--
NYCB.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.