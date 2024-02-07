Eugene Mymrin/Moment via Getty Images

A man always has two reasons for what he does--a good one, and the real one.”― J.P. Morgan.

Today, we put Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) in the spotlight. The stock has lost more than 50% of its value from its recent highs this summer. The equity is quite cheap on a backwards looking P/E valuation. However, the company has some challenges and a few caveats to know about before making any investment decision around the shares. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

March 2023 Company Presentation

Green Dot Corporation operates through three business segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. This financial technology and bank holding company is headquartered in Austin, TX. The stock trades around $8.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $640 million.

March 2023 Company Presentation

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on November 9th. Green Dot delivered non-GAAP profits of 14 cents a share, seven cents a share below expectations. This is down from the 44 cents a share Green Dot earned in 3Q2022 and the 37 cents a share of profit the company posted in the second quarter of this year. Adjusted EBITDA declined to just $23.7M from $67.5 million in the same period a year ago and $38.9M in 2Q2023.

Revenues rose a bit over three percent on a year-over-year basis to $348.6 million, some $15 million below the consensus. Revenue also fell from the $365.9 million the company posted in the second quarter of this year. Gross dollar volume did rise $24.8B, which was up $100 million in the second of this year and from just $18.7B in 3Q2022.

Not only did Green Dot miss expectations, but management also significantly lowered guidance. This combination caused the stock to crater by a third the day the news hit the wires. Leadership now expects adjusted EBITDA for FY2023 to come in at between $170 million to $175 million. This was down from previous guidance of $182 million to $188 million. At its midpoint, adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects a drop of 28% from FY2022.

The company's CFO had this to say about the quarter:

While the quarter was below our expectations due to headwinds from conversion related activity, customer disputes and the timing of our investments in regulatory and compliance infrastructure, we have been extremely focused on driving efficiency and believe we remain well positioned to continue to invest in driving sustainable growth."

It should be noted that Green Dot slightly exceeded both top and bottom expectations with its 2Q2023 results that came out early in August. The company is going through a series of challenges including the end of partnerships in its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) sector, beefing up some regulatory capabilities like anti-money laundering as well as platform conversions.

March 2023 Company Presentation

Green Dot is also dealing with a higher interest rate environment for really the first time since it came public in 2010. In addition, the company is largely focused on providing cash, tax refund and debit services to the unbanked and underbanked population. With over 60% of American living paycheck to paycheck according to the latest surveys and inflation up more than 17% since the start of 2021, this is a population that is seeing its share of economic challenges.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is quite sour on Green Dot's current prospects despite its cheap valuation. Since third quarter results were posted, six analyst firms including Needham and Barclays have either reissued or downgraded the shares to a Hold/Sell rating. Price targets proffered range from $7 to $18 a share. Truist Financial maintained its Buy rating on GDOT but lowered its price target to $10 from $17 previously on November 13th.

Just over six percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Three insiders sold just over $200,000 worth of equity collectively in May and June of last year. That was the last insider activity in the shares. According to the company's 10-Q, Green Dot exited the third quarter with just over $710 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It listed no long-term debt. The company carried nearly $4 billion in customer deposits at the end of the quarter

Verdict:

The company made $2.59 a share on $1.42 billion in revenue in FY2022. The current analyst firm consensus is for profits to fall to $1.66 a share in FY2023 on $1.48 billion in sales. They project profits to rebound to $1.88 a share in FY2024 on three percent sales growth.

At around five times this year's reduced earnings projections, Green Dot Corporation seems like a cheap stock. However, the company faces numerous challenges and headwinds. This is one reason that the analyst community is so down on the company at the moment. It is especially so during what was a quite disappointing third quarter.

Hopefully, Green Dot can start to put the bad taste left by its last posted quarter when it posts Q4 numbers later this month. Until then, an investor seems best served by staying on the sidelines with this name despite the equity's cheap valuation on the surface.