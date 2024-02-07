CVS Health FY23 Earnings: Downgrades Inevitable, Long Term Outlook In The Balance

peepo

Investment Overview - Reviewing CVS Q4 and FY23 Earnings

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), the self-styled "leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer it serves and connecting care so that it works for people wherever they are," announced its Q4 2023 and FY 2023 earnings today, as well as providing guidance for 2024.

First of all, let's consider the headline figures, as per the below slide from CVS' earnings presentation:

CVS Health consolidate results (CVS earnings presentation)

To summarize the above, we can say that top line revenue growth is impressive - up by double digits in Q4, and across the entirety of 2023, while bottom line performance is mixed, with GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") shrinking by a double digit percentage in Q4, and adjusted EPS growing slightly. The full year picture, though, is more complex - GAAP EPS is up by nearly 100%, while adjusted EPS has declined slightly.

Cash flow from operations also shrank year-on-year, although the $13.4bn recorded in 2023 arguably makes cash flow generation a key strength of CVS' business, despite the year-on-year decline.

Although these headline figures provide some valuable insight, it can be tricky to take a reliable annual "snapshot" of a company the size of CVS, given how many moving parts there are within this business. For example, the company states in its 2023 10K submission / annual report:

As of December 31, 2023, we had more than 9,000 retail locations, more than 1,000 walk-in medical clinics, 204 primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 108 million plan members and expanding specialty pharmacy solutions, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year. We serve an estimated more than 35 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan (“PDP”).

In short, CVS is a complex, and very large company of national significance, and a household name. Its revenues of $358bn in 2023 put it in the top ten of all listed companies, only marginally behind rival UnitedHealth (UNH), which reported revenues of ~$372bn in 2023.

Remarkably, while CVS Health has a market cap valuation of ~$95bn, UnitedHealth's is ~$472bn - nearly 5x higher. UnitedHealth drove adjusted EPS of $25 per share in 2023, which is nearly 3x higher than CVS, but even so, the discrepancy in market cap valuation arguably implies CVS is somewhat undervalued as a business.

By The Divisions - Revenues Rising, Costs Climbing

CVS has 3 main reporting segments, with some significant overlap between the three. The most recent is HealthCare Benefits, the health insurance division created via CVS's ~$78bn acquisition of health insurance giant Aetna back in 2018.

Across 2023, this division drove $105.65bn of revenues - up from $91bn in 2022 - and adjusted operating income of $5.6bn - down from $6.3bn in 2022. The reason for this was an increase in the "medical benefit ratio" ("MBR"), which is essentially the difference between premiums received from plan members, or from the government on behalf of members, and the amount CVS paid out to cover healthcare costs.

In 2022, the figure was 83.8% - i.e., 83.8% of all premiums were spent on administering healthcare - while in 2023, the figure rose to 86.2%. CVS put this down to increased medical utilization in Medicare Advantage, the government-sponsored plan for over-65s, that offer additional benefits such as dental and vision care, and lower premiums.

The Health Services division, according to CVS earning press release:

provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions.

This division drove $186.8bn of revenues in 2023, versus $170bn in 2022 - an increase of ~10%, while adjusted operating income rose from $6.8bn in 2022, to $7.3bn - an increase of 7.4%.

Finally, within the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness Segment - arguably still the most recognizable face of CVS, being its retail pharmacies, prescription services and "ancillary pharmacy services," revenues were up from $109bn in 2022, to $116.7bn in 2023, a gain of ~8%, while adjusted operating income fell to $5.96bn a year-on-year decline of ~9%.

Once again, arguably the key theme running through CVS' results is impressive top line growth, offset by falling profitability, and higher costs. Operationally, CVS seemingly became less efficient in 2023, than it was in 2022. To add fuel to the fire, CVS' GAAP net income in 2022 was $4.15bn, down from $7.9bn in 2021, and $7.2bn in 2020.

Looking Ahead - 2024 Guidance Suggests CVS Is Yet To Solve Its Expenses Problem

As we can see in the slide below, CVS has downgraded its expectations for performance in 2024:

CVS 2024 consolidated guidance (earnings presentation)

Once again, CVS is optimistic on revenues growth, upgrading expectations set at its investor day for $366bn of revenues in 2024, to $371.3bn - which would represent a year-on-year increase of ~4% - but less so when it comes to the bottom line. EPS expectations - both GAAP and non-GAAP - have been downgraded. GAAP EPS forecast for $7.06 is a slight improvement on 2023 - $6.47 - but non-GAAP forecast for EPS of $8.3 will be down year-on-year, by ~5%.

"Elevated medical cost trends" are blamed for the downgrades, and cash flow from operations expectations have also been downgraded, from "at least" $12.5bn, to "at least" $12.0bn. Essentially, CVS expects "elevated medical costs" to continue to hamper profitability in 2024.

Commentary - CVS Struggling To Reinvent Itself In 2024 - But Management Pledges Long-Term Success

Taking a negative view, the argument could be made that all three of CVS' business segments are struggling somewhat.

Within Health Benefits, the company's focus is on Medicare Advantage - a business that is both growing, with nearly two-thirds of over-65's expected to using this type of private insurance by the middle of next decade, and expected to be lucrative, thanks to health insurers perceived ability to claim substantially more in premium payments from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") than it pays out in healthcare costs for patients.

Post COVID, however, as patients return to hospitals and ambulatory centers for surgeries and operations postponed during the pandemic, costs have been rising, while the CMS, realizing it may have been too generous when setting reimbursement rates for health insurers, is attempting to claw back billions of taxpayer dollars it believes have been wasted.

Hit by this "double whammy," most medical insurers with a high exposure to Medicare Advantage ("MA") - most notably UnitedHealth, CVS, and Humana (HUM) - have seen their share prices and valuations decreasing, or in the case of UnitedHealth, failing to keep pace with the S&P 500 (SP500), as we can see below:

1-year share price performance - CVS, UNH, HUM (TradingView)

Within the Pharmacy Benefits division, the U.S. government's longstanding desire to gain control of drug pricing decisions is hurting profits, and the situation threatens to get worse for health insurers if the senate has its way, while as far back as 2021, CVS opted to close as many as 900 stores, believing that the long-term transition from "bricks to clicks", i.e., from physical stores to online pharmacies, is inevitable.

One characteristic of the healthcare industry, however, is that its "customers," as patients are referred to today, are resistant to technological innovation, and actually seem to like the way things are, or were. As CVS' CEO Karen Lynch stated during a presentation at January's JPMorgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference:

As you probably know, CVS is one of the most trusted brands in healthcare. People know us, they like us, and they trust us. We operate with a broad reach and local presence in the most important verticals in the health care industry. We're a diversified company with a strong portfolio, as evidenced by this slide with a strong portfolio of durable businesses, and we have an enviable cash flow generation company.

That being the case, it may be worth asking the CEO "if it ain't broke, why are you trying to fix it?" CEO Lynch has been clear about her desire to evolve CVS' business model. As I noted in a post for Seeking Alpha back in August last year, as far back as 2021:

In a press release in December 2021, Lynch commented: Now is the time to undertake our next major evolution and capitalize on our role as the leading health solutions company in America. By leaning into our high-growth foundational businesses and expanding our reach in areas like health services and primary care, we have an opportunity to shift care to be more centered around the consumer while capturing a meaningfully greater portion of health care spend. Ultimately, this plan is only possible with our unique combination of assets which will allow us to lower costs, increase access to quality care and improve health outcomes for consumers, patients and members - while delivering superior results for shareholders."

Medicare Advantage was expected to be key to this shift in focus, with CVS clearly believing that it could push the medical cost ratio higher and higher, by shifting from "fee for service", to "value based care" - i.e., managing patient's healthcare needs in a more efficient, early-stage and preventive, and holistic manner, in order to prevent hospitalizations and appointments with physicians, whose "fee for service" model is expensive and a significant drain on profits.

2 years on, and after spending ~$20bn on 2 "value based care" focused businesses, Oak Street Health - a primary care provider - and Signify Health - a home health provider - the opposite has happened - patients healthcare costs have been rising, and the medical cost ratio has been narrowing.

Ultimately, however, perhaps we should cut the CEO some slack. No business transformation is ever going to play out exactly as management has planned, as there will always be bumps in the road - arguably, management ought to have expected a post-pandemic surge in demand for surgeries, and expected the CMS to push back on Medicare Advantage rates, but the MA industry is by no means finished, and by taking some hits to profitability today, it's possible CVS could emerge the better for the changes it is implementing and the costs involved in doing so.

For example, CEO Lynch also told the audience during her JP Morgan presentation:

Regarding our long-term financial framework and guidance, our goal was to create a reliable commitment with clear identifiable opportunities for outperformance. We have a baseline adjusted EPS growth of at least 6%, which is anchored in the market-based growth rates for each of our business and provides flexibility for disciplined growth investments over time. Importantly, the at least 6% floor is expected to increase over time as our business mix shifts. We've also identified clear opportunities for outperformance. We expect to improve our Medicare margins beginning in 2025, and we expect to add 3% to 4% in 2025 to our adjusted EPS growth

In a note on CVS for Seeking Alpha ahead of the company's Q3 earnings announcement, I noted:

If we take the long view, however, we can see why CVS may have been prepared to overpay today to reap a significant benefit in years to come. Oak Street's focus on value based care and prioritizing outcomes over fee for service has generated some exceptional results. Data shared by the company indicates that it has achieved for its patients an average 51% reduction in hospital admissions and 42% reduction in 30-day admission rates. The company's net promoter score ("NPS") - a measurement of customer satisfaction - also is reportedly exceptionally strong, being in the '90s.

CVS is expected to add some 800k new MA members this year, which is an impressive figure, and Oak Street and Signify - while heavily loss making business prior to being acquired - can help push up the star ratings of CVS' MA plans, which will lead to additional bonuses from CMS, potentially offsetting lost profits due to higher medical utilization or lower rates or reimbursement.

CVS has also promised that from 2025, as the post pandemic spike in patients costs subside, there will be a "great opportunity for profit growth," although the CMS recently disappointed MA health insurers with its "advance notice" for a rate decrease of 0.2% in 2025 when all is said and done.

Concluding Thoughts - CVS May Struggle In 2024, & Its Gamble On Medicare Advantage Is In The Balance - But You Can Still Buy Without Fear

CVS's 2023 earnings and forecasts for 2024 were never likely to blow the market away and trigger a buying spree. Thanks to numerous warnings from the triumvirate of UnitedHealth, CVS and Humana, the market's expectations have been managed, meaning a selloff was equally unlikely, at least in CVS' case - Humana appears to have genuinely surprised the market with its downbeat performance and forecasts.

CVS and UnitedHealth have greater diversification than Humana, however, therefore their share price performance is less volatile, and CVS pays a handsome dividend that presently yields 3.6%, which makes the fact that shares trade at the same value today as they did one decade ago easier for shareholders to stomach.

When we consider the fate of Rite Aid, which filed for bankruptcy last year, despite owning >2,000 retail pharmacies, perhaps we can conclude that the CVS business model was broken after all, and management is right to attempt to fix it. Equally, perhaps the idea that the MA was simply a cash cow to be milked was too much embedded in the market's mind, and a decrease in the medical benefit ratio - which remains at close to >85%, representing an enviable margin of ~15%, was inevitable.

Summarizing CVS earnings, we can arguably conclude that 2024 will, much like 2023, not be an easy year for CVS, but that, so long as the company focuses on incremental gains, and stays true to its long-term plans to pioneer holistic health, and value-based care as a way to maintain or improve margins - essentially the same thing as the MBR - then CVS shareholders have little to fear.

With dividends and share buybacks offering short term advantages, CVS Health Corporation stock represents a decent buy and hold opportunity today in my view (I have formerly been bearish on the company). Let's not forget the difference in valuation between UnitedHealth and CVS - keep increasing EPS, and the long-term upside opportunity for CVS shareholders - although, likewise, let's not ignore the fate of Rite Aid, either.