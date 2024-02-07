Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health FY23 Earnings: Downgrades Inevitable, Long Term Outlook In The Balance

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • CVS Health Corporation announced its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings, with impressive top line revenue growth but mixed bottom line performance.
  • The company's cash flow from operations declined year-on-year, but still remains a key strength of CVS.
  • CVS is a company of national significance with revenues of $358bn in 2023, but its valuation is 5x less than UnitedHealth, suggesting it may be undervalued.
  • CVS's key Medicare Advantage business has been hit by rising costs, pressure on government rate-setting - but that business ultimately looks here to stay.
  • CVS Health is more UnitedHealth than RiteAid and may be tweaking its business model at the right time - short-term pain for long-term gain is management's mantra.

Investment Overview - Reviewing CVS Q4 and FY23 Earnings

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), the self-styled "leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer it serves and connecting care so that it works for

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
10.84K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Paul Leibowitz
Today, 12:18 PM
"UnitedHealth drove adjusted EPS of $25 per share in 2023, which is nearly 3x higher than CVS"

Never understood writing about EPS out of context. Consider a company with UNH's size and sales with adjusted EPS of $25, and only 1 million outstanding shares.

@Edmund Ingham You're much too good for that kind of slip.
SecretReefs
Today, 12:05 PM
Thanks for this week thought out report, these are the articles on SA that provide investors with value that's hard to find elsewhere.
