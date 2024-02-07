Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Notaney - Senior Director, Financial Communications

David Baszucki - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Guthrie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Pitz - BMO Capital Markets

Clark Lampen - BTIG

Ken Gawrelski - Wells Fargo

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Drew Crum - Stifel

Andrew Uerkwitz - Jefferies

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company

Matthew Cost - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Roblox Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Stefanie Notaney, Senior Director, Financial Communications. You may now begin your conference.

Stefanie Notaney

Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q&A session to discuss Roblox's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

With me today is Roblox Co-Founder and CEO, David Baszucki, and CFO, Mike Guthrie.

As a reminder, our shareholder letter, press release, SEC filings, supplemental slides and a replay of today's call can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.roblox.com.

On this call, we will make some brief opening remarks and reserve the rest of the time for your questions. Our commentary today may include forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations of our business, future financial results and strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual