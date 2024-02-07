Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoftBank Corp. (SOBKY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 11:26 AM ETSoftBank Corp. (SOBKY) Stock, SFBQF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.82K Followers

SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Junichi Miyakawa - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kazuhiko Fujihara - Board Director, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities

Operator

We will now begin the Presentation of the Earnings Results of SoftBank Corporation for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023.

We would like to introduce today's attendees; SoftBank Corporation President and CEO Miyakawa; Board Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Fujihara. Today's presentation will be broadcast via the internet.

Now President and CEO, Miyakawa, will give an overview of SoftBank's consolidated financial results and business overview.

Junichi Miyakawa

This is Miyakawa of SoftBank. Thank you so much for your attendance today.

First of all, we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to those who have been affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake. At the time of the earthquake, 271 base stations became out of service. The Noto Peninsula earthquake has not yet been fully restored as there are still areas that cannot be accessed.

The Great East Japan earthquake of 2011 damaged more than 3,700 base stations. And this time we are feeling a different kind of difficulty in restoring them. We brought in generators to run the base stations. However, the condition of the roads was so bad that it was often difficult to bring in large machinery.

For this purpose, we use smaller generators, which require frequent gasoline refills. And when the relay line is down the back hold is connected by satellite to restore the line temporarily. If snow accumulates on the antenna, communication will be lost so it is also necessary to remove the snow.

This is the current area map and the gray areas are those that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SOBKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOBKY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.