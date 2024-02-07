William_Potter

Alibaba added $25 billion to its stock repurchase program. (0:15) Ford tips a skunkworks EV project. (3:54) Tesla may be looking at layoffs. (4:35)

Our top story so far

Alibaba (BABA) added a whopping $25 billion to its buyback program. But that failed to shore up shares in early trading as worries about revenue persisted.

Alibaba said its board approved an increase of $25 billion to its repurchase program through the end of March 2027. Following the upsize, the company has $35.3 billion available through the next three fiscal years.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Alibaba bought back 292.7 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 36.6 million ADSs) for $2.9 billion, and a total of 897.9 million ordinary shares for $9.5 billion during 2023 as a whole.

Alibaba, once China's best contender to become a trillion-dollar company, has been facing competition from rivals such as PDD (PDD).

Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said, "Our top priority is to reignite the growth of our core businesses, e-commerce and cloud computing. We will step up investment to improve users’ core experiences to drive growth in Taobao and Tmall Group and strengthen market leadership in the coming year."

Among other active stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) rose after a solid earnings topper. A 15.6% increase in total revenue was driven by higher comparable restaurant sales attributable to higher transactions of 7.4% and an increase in average check of 1%. Digital sales represented 36.1% of total food and beverage revenue.

Chipotle expects 2024 comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid-single-digit range. 285 to 315 new restaurant openings are anticipated in 2024, which assumes developer, permit, inspection, and utility delays do not worsen.

Roblox (RBLX) jumped after the video game platform company issued better-than-expected quarterly results and a strong outlook for the coming fiscal year and beyond.

It expects first-quarter bookings to be between $910M and $940M, above the $902.6M estimate. Revenue for the period is expected to be between $755M and $780M.

Average daily active users jumped 22% year-over-year to finish the period at 71.5 million. Monthly unique payers also climbed, up 18% year-over-year, to finish at 15.9 million. Average bookings per monthly unique player rose 6% to $23.65.

And cybersecurity company Fortinet (FTNT) delivered fourth-quarter results and guidance that resulted in a sigh of relief from some on Wall Street who expected a “debacle.”

Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush, says, "FTNT reported a very good quarter with a record beat on billings. Overall, this quarter was a major step in the right direction, and we would be buyers at current levels with product tailwinds abound for the Fortinet story."

In today’s trading

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is leading the S&P (SP500) and the Dow (DJI) as stocks continue to march higher. In the absence of major economic indicators, the Magnificent 7 stocks are taking the reins again. Six are higher, while Apple is lower.

Trader talk has increased about the concentration of gains in such a few stocks that looks to be propelling the S&P to 5,000.

But BMO equity strategist Brian Belski says, “While some investors may be concerned that the market is likely to struggle without these stocks leading the way, our analysis shows that the S&P 500 has performed just fine following peaks in relative performance of the 10 largest stocks.”

The “S&P 500 has averaged a 14.3% return in the year following prior relative performance peaks since 1990. In fact, the only period where the index posted a loss occurred in 2001 (the Tech Bubble), and… we do not consider that to be a comparable period despite some recent chatter to the contrary.”

In other news of note

Following its Q4 results, investors seemed to take delight in Ford's (F) announcement of a special dividend of $0.18 per share and a potential EV strategy shift.

A shift in focus to smaller, next-gen EVs appears to be a major part of the plan moving forward. Notably, CEO Jim Farley said a skunkworks team is working on a new low-cost EV platform.

Skunkworks is the term for a small, brainstorming engineering team that came from Lockheed’s designated team during WWII. They got the skunkworks name from the Skonk Oil factory from the Lil’ Abner comics.

Ford thinks its main competition in EVs will be the affordable Tesla (TSLA) vehicles and Chinese automakers.

Also in the EV sector, Tesla may be looking at layoffs.

Managers were asked to make a binary decision on whether each of the positions of their direct reports are critical. Sources indicated that Tesla (TSLA) sent out the single-line query to managers for each job after canceling some employees' biannual performance reviews.

The development follows Tesla's (TSLA) underwhelming sales and deliveries guidance issued alongside its Q4 earnings report and is consistent with Elon Musk's increased emphasis on cost-cutting efforts following the pandemic period where Tesla was hiring at a rapid pace.

In the Wall Street Research Corner

Traders at J.P. Morgan are reversing their cautious call on U.S. stocks.

Less than a month into the recommendation, the trade desk now says it is "tactically bullish" on U.S. equities.

That stands in contrast to the global strategy team, headed by Marko Kolanovic, which has consistently warned about stretched valuations in tech names and the all-in attitude of the market on a U.S. soft landing.

Strategist Andrew Tyler said, "The cautious call we held since the second half of January has proven overly conservative, primarily driven by a lack of strong conviction in MegaCap Tech earnings to beat a higher buyside bar, a lack of positioning tailwinds, and the potential for a pullback given the run over the last 3 months."

"That mea culpa aside, what has changed? MegaCap Tech earnings, whose stock prices are in the process of decoupling from bond yields."

Those that are looking to go beyond an overweight should consider the Magnificent 7 at present, with some hedges, they added.

And CFRA is out with its annual list of Dividend Aristocrats.

The names are chosen from S&P 500 stocks that have at least 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. Dividends are expected to increase this year, but there is plenty of uncertainty with the landing of the economy and the timing of rate cuts.

Among the 4 and 5 star names are Chevron (CVX), Coca-Cola (KO), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Walmart (WMT).