Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.99K Followers

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tal Jacobson - CEO

Maoz Sigron - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Mark Kelley - Stifel

Jeff Martin - Roth

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Mauricio Munoz - Raymond James

Operator

Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Perion Network’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. The press release detailing the financial results is available on the company's website at www.perion.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors including those discussed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the company's annual report on Form 20-F.

That may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different on any future results, performance, or achievements anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

As in prior quarters, the results reported today will be analyzed both on a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. While mentioning EBITDA, we will be referring to adjusted EBITDA. We have provided a detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release, which is available on our website and has also been filed on Form 6-K.

Hosting the call today are Tal Jacobson, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer, and Maoz Sigron, Perion's Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tal Jacobson. Please go ahead.

Tal Jacobson

Welcome to Perion's Q4 and full year 2023

Recommended For You

Comments (41)

o
optionsAint4Kidz
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
If Perion's a DSP + SSP as described by some ER, why is its GM not in line with Tremor International? Moreover, can someone explain to me why the TAC is for Perion? I understand the revenue share part of search advertising, but why is the TAC so high for the digital advertising segment? What causes variance in this?
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.99K)
How does a stock price go down 18% when next quarter and full year earnings estimates just went up over 10%???
S
StreptopeliaTurtur
Yesterday, 2:30 PM
Comments (120)
@Jeremy Blum Are you a buyer here?
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Yesterday, 4:13 PM
Comments (5.99K)
@StreptopeliaTurtur Yes, for a trade.
424270 profile picture
424270
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (372)
@Jeremy Blum Tech investors rightly or wrongly expect a decent growth, and 10% yoy forward proforma guidance hardly qualifies as such. Maybe it's because tech is a winner takes most industry. Look at ZM for an example of how tech value is treated (yes, it is a value stock these days). Also in my experience, comprehensive (platform) software solutions (like TTD) typically win over somewhat idiosyncratic offerings (a feature here and a feature there). If this was an industrial selling some highly specialized nuts and bolts I would be buying it with both hands.
S
StreptopeliaTurtur
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (120)
Shortable shares were around 900,000 yesterday at Interactive brokers. Today, pre-market, there are 1,200,000 shares available for shorting. I don't think traders are preparing for a short attack. It looks like we should have a rebound from here. Yet, I'm biased as I began playing this rebound. GLTA
A
Azhag2
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (34)
I think the company's a great business and valuation, but really need to do a few things for investors. Things that would kickstart PERI... 1) More communication (they had a ton of press releases under the old leadership). 2) Clarity on Microsoft relationship/renewal. I know they had a private response to someone here but its still a hanging uncertainty in market. 3) Buybacks. It's silly given their cash on hand to say they can't both invest in the company and also perform some buybacks.
S
StreptopeliaTurtur
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (120)
Needham after earnings maintains buy rating, price target unchanged $35.
m
mpatt76
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.33K)
@StreptopeliaTurtur there are some earnings revisions that aren't great, but nothing i heard or saw tells me not to buy at 22-24$ that's for sure. PEG ratio FWD is now .25
S
StreptopeliaTurtur
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (120)
@mpatt76 Roth has also maintained its buy rating, but lowered PT from 40 to 35.
h
hpad06
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (144)
@StreptopeliaTurtur any reason for lower PT ? Do they not consider valuation and interest rate cut
H
Happy Jack
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (950)
Made the wrong call and added more shares yesterday prior to the close anticipating a great report .Regrettable no doubt but closed out my entire position today at a small loss. Fair or not ..... IMO we are in a market that punishes "just good". Shares were overly punished today but I see no reason for a return to the $30's anytime soon. Too many other opportunities out there in the meantime.
J
Jerry_Slo
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (140)
@Happy Jack What do you prefer over PERI?
m
mpatt76
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.33K)
@Happy Jack see, I'm a happy Jack contrarian. I sold at 30ish, buying back starting at 24, and again today at 22ish. Certainly still room to triple down too. PEG is .25, cash pile growing and flow paid for acquisition last q. Im ok with their reshuffling.
H
Happy Jack
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (950)
@mpatt76 Yeah I missed out at selling at $30+ recently as I didn't see this lukewarm report coming of course. I'll return to this someday for sure. Good luck !!
a
akctlc
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (503)
Pro Forma growth guided at 10%, sounds like classic, whimpy, PERI UPOD. Tal is an even bigger wuss than Doron. BTW, Hivestack contribution ex-TAC is 74% per the acquisition docs, while PERI is roughly 40%. So all of the "Net Revenue" based comparables will improve vs the peer group beginning Q1 2024 and Hivestack has a 3-Yr target CAGR of 40%. I am certainly disappointed in the price actions, but at the same time very grateful for the dip!

Final thoughts for the PERI mgmt team; for the love of god, stop selling shares. Also, wondering how many investors realize that Hivestack will be contributing $125m "Net Revenue" per year by 2027? In 2023 PERI needed $315m gross revenue to produce $125 "Net Revenue". Finally, PERI management, you are easily bottom 10% in the world when it comes to investor relations / communication. Please do better!
h
happyperson
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (897)
Market is overbought! Some decided they would sell. When guidance lowered folks can over react. Down 20 % seems a little overdone.
m
mpatt76
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.33K)
@happyperson earnings revisions for 2025 are 15% down from highest point recently. Seems overdone to me especially given other fundamentals. I'm buying today.
M
Mexx
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (174)
Today's 18% drop is inexplicable. I can only conclude that it was one big investor that decided to dump their position because they did not like what they heard. The investment thesis remains intact for the long term investor, I bought a little more today.
g
greendeath
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.16K)
@Mexx Growth supposedly slowing from mid to high 20s to teens does merit re-rating. Current results don't dictate a sell off but guidance hinted at weakness though it seems overdone to me and the increase costs are supposedly going towards innovation and AI to keep PERI relevant.
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (9.14K)
@greendeath PERI is not a growth stock - PE is less than 10...

ESP
jonnyvern profile picture
jonnyvern
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (474)
@Mexx Agreed. Although I think it was more than one - I have to believe a few hedge funds (whales with big positions) decided to bail early and realized they were competing with each other to sell their hundreds of thousands of shares the fastest over the course of the trading day. As a result, market makers had a hard time keeping up with the sell orders and kept pricing lower, which induced a sort of panic run on the stock. Granted, PERI is no longer a growth stock, but now it is definitely a high-quality value stock. Unfortunately, it has a small and therefore volatile float. I made the mistake of loading up before earnings using a simple risk/reward bet based on how undervalued the stock was: assuming sales and profits continued to rise (a good bet), the market response would be either flat or a surge in price. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the actual response to be 20% down with not even a hint of a dip up during the day. Lesson learned: small caps are a world unto themselves, especially when hedge funds bail.
V
ValueTracker3000
07 Feb. 2024
Comments (7)
The Pause Ads innovation with DirecTV is a great idea. I'm surprised this isn't already deployed across CTV platforms everywhere.
I
Invest345
08 Feb. 2024
Comments (40)
@ValueTracker3000 I hope they got a patent on it
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PERI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.