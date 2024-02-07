Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY) is a good mix of exposure to mature insurance markets (Hong Kong, Singapore) and growing insurance markets (China). Mature markets offer steady cash flow (premiums); growing markets offer growth, therefore, AIA is suitable for conservative investors looking for a play on "China will get rich before it gets old" thesis.

However, AIA's steady upward trajectory - a good run for more than 10+ years since listing in October 2010 - has stalled since 2021.

What happened?

COVID arrived, creating substantial hurdles to the face-to-face marketing necessary for sales. China's strict COVID controls prompted insurance agents to change their career path. The number of agents fell to 5.2 million as of first half of 2022, compared with the peak of 9.1 million in 2019.

Larger life insurers, except for Ping An Life, reported a drop in their net income of 25%-52% in 2022, on reduced investment returns and higher reserve provisions as a result of low interest rates in China.

As is the case with a lot of Hong Kong companies that succeeded in the Hong Kong market and subsequently expanded to China, AIA's stock price is heavily driven by the China segment performance. Because of this, AIA is not a dividend stock (dividend yield of less than 2%) and investor focus revolves around the "Value of New Business" ("VONB") coming from China.

China accounted for 18% of embedded value, 21% of total weighted premium income ("TWPI"), and 24% of operating profit for 2022, and is the insurer's second largest market after Hong Kong (at around one-third of the same metrics). The lackluster share price performance since mid-2021 is correlated with (i) the slower growth and (ii) decreasing margins of China VONB / ANP.

Will AIA and life insurer peers return to pre-Covid growth momentum?

With the ease of China cross-border restrictions and other tight Covid policies that hindered growth, such expectations of 'reversion to the mean' may seem natural and common sense. There are however at least the following points of concerns that cast a shadow over the outlook of AIA and its life insurer peers:

Longer-term technology and data-based transformation and the extent of digitalization

Challenging periods such as the one facing life insurers could present openings for companies to capitalize on innovative solutions - strategic maneuvers - to gain a significant advantage over their competitors. One such innovative solution is obviously digitalization of operations (from risk control to digital and intelligent underwriting solutions, to insights about customers' risk characteristics, to distribution).

In China, the major players are actively trying to move away from the agency model, having realized that, while the older agents have the network of customers that are looking to buy through them, younger customers are beginning to look to more digital ways to buy their insurance.

Ping An Insurance clearly benefits from parent Ping An Group's early mover advantage in mobile apps and fintech and its established financial services ecosystem. While AIA has made investments and strides in this area, the scale of its China market data pales significantly relative to incumbents such as Ping An. AIA's tech investments are necessary to help it stay relevant but likely not much more than that.

Valuation

Overall, AIA can be thought of as a safe / stable stock (i.e. the HK business) plus an option (i.e. the China business), but that option has just decreased a lot in value since 2022.

The stock has traded consistently at ~2x forward price to book value, reflecting the stability of its anchor Hong Kong operations and the quality of its assets (minimal exposure to poor property investments). AIA investors also enjoy better corporate governance compared to China pureplay insurance companies such as Ping An, China Taiping, China Life but these Chinese insurers, which typically have conglomerate group structures which can pose challenges in corporate governance due to their complex structure and diverse operations, and lack of transparency can increase the information asymmetry between the company and investors.

Note: Analysts typically use forward price to embedded value, where embedded value ("EV") is like a modified book value that better reflects economic prospects - made up of (1) the present value of future profits of a firm and (2) the net asset value (NAV) of the firm's capital and surplus. I do not have my own future estimate of embedded value and therefore rely on Capital IQ's estimate of forward price to book value. (Capital IQ)

With no foreseeable catalysts to warrant a higher valuation on one hand, and the possibility of unpredictable downside with Chinese market regulators on the other (remember DIDI, TAL and BABA? - whose stock prices have not recovered to date, by the way), I consider AIA a potential value trap.

