METRO AG (MTTWF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Steffen Greubel

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our Q1 2023/2024 results call. I'm very happy to present the most recent business developments today. And I will do the full presentation myself for the last time now, since our new CFO, Eric Riegger, who has just started a couple of days ago on the 1st of February 2024 will take over the financial part from Q2 onwards. Eric is sitting next to me here and I would like to ask Eric for a short intro to also get you familiar with our new CFO.

Eric Riegger

Thank you, Steffen. Good morning also from my side. Yes, I'm very excited to have now joined Metro and I am happy to meet everyone here today on site and virtually. I keep my introduction to the point that you can find my resume on the Metro webpage. So my name is Eric Riegger. I am the new CFO of Metro AG. I spent most of my career in finance working for large global retail organization across different geographies in Europe and the US.

Apart from my responsibilities in finance such as tax, accounting, controlling and merchant acquisition, I also was responsible for IT and HR in the past. My latest role was to lead finance at ALDI USA. ALDI in the US is the fastest-growing retailer and in the US with 2,400 stores in 37 states similar sales volume as Metro. But now I am very happy to start my journey here at Metro here in Dusseldorf to bring my expertise to drive Metro's core strategy.

Thank you very much. Handing over back to Steffen.

Steffen Greubel

Thank you very much, Eric. I'm very glad to have you onboard. And we are all looking forward to working with you. Today, our Senior Vice President Finance, Michael Bouscheljong who's also sitting next to me here in the room will again support me later on during the Q&A for more the financial parts of the questions. And as in previous calls, there will be again a written and verbal Q&A options. So feel free to post questions either in the chat asking verbally. And as already mentioned, later on, we will have opportunity for questions in Deutsche -- in German at the end of the call. So if you want to ask a question in German, stay on, you will have opportunity to do that then in Deutsche later on.

So let's check the agenda. Today we will focus on four topics. First, look at the business environment; second, the Q1 performance and sCore strategy implementation mainly in figures and then some insights and examples sort of say directly from the front, directly from our business, how we drive multichannel growth in reality and then details regarding our financial performance. The financial part will complete the agenda.

So let's start directly. Let's jump into content and let's have a quick look into our current business environment. So, three topics I would like to highlight here. We see three main movements, three main developments that are impacting us. Number one, we see -- do see a declining inflation in the Eurozone, now for a couple of months in a row and also food inflation is cooling down with even in some geographies, slightly deflationary effects in our selling prices in Metro Germany. However, we're still above the European Central Bank's target. And we do expect food inflation to remain roughly in the course of the year between 3% and 4% in the calendar year 2024.

Second the main challenge for HoReCa for hotels, restaurants, and canteens, in Europe remains staff shortage, which accelerates the need for digital solutions to speed up processes and save resources.

And then third, while the geopolitical risks and conflicts are remaining out there, analysts expect a change in trend and the improving customer sentiment coming along with the rise of the disposable income and we are in the position to also benefit from this.

Let's look a little bit closer into numbers and start with an overview on growth. Portfolio adjusted and at constant currency we achieved a sales growth of roughly 9%. The portfolio effect in Q1 is around three percentage points minus. So, we reached €8.1 billion sales in reported geo portfolio effects associated to the disposal of India.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA declined by €22 million. This is mainly driven by discontinuation of the license income in the previous year related to Wumei, our Chinese partner as of May 2023 and transformational efforts in Germany.

To look a little bit closer into the region. All regions contributed to the sales growth in Q1. To be a bit more specific and walk you through the individual regions in Germany, the reported sales increased by 3 percentage points versus previous year reaching €1.4 billion in a slightly deflationary environment.

The adjusted EBITDA decreased by €19 million, driven by continuous cost inflation and investments in price optimization, which has been very much expected. In West we -- the reported sales increased by 6%, while our previous year reached the €3.3 billion, especially Spain, France, and our FSD companies such as Pro a Pro in France or Pro a Pro in Spain and also Aviludo in Portugal contributed to the sales growth significantly. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment West slightly increased to €179 million, mostly due to the sales development.

Russia. In Russia, sales in the local currency increased by 20%, also impacted by a negative effect of the cyber-attack last year that was very relevant in -- especially in Russia. Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency slightly increased by €6 million against the previous year.

In the segment East, sales in local currency increased by 5%. Adjusted for METRO India that I just mentioned, sales even increased by 14%. Almost all the countries in the segment contributed to the sales growth, especially Romania, Ukraine, Czech Republic, significant sales growth also in Turkey, but affected apparently by the hyperinflation environment.

We do see negative currency effects related to our Turkish operations significantly impacted the reported view. Adjusted EBITDA reached €137 million and slightly increased by €9 million at constant currency following the sales growth.

Segment Others. In the segment Others, the reported sales grew by 16% to €59 million and included METRO Markets sales of €34 million. Especially Germany and France contributed to the sales growth.

DISH Digital Solutions, sales growth is above 20% versus previous year. Half of this is DISH POS. The sales growth is mainly a result of the encouraging growth in our digital business. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to minus €24 million, mainly to the expiry license income from Wumei of previous year and we further invest into digitalization.

So, now let's look -- let's go from these rather output-oriented financial KPIs to the more strategic KPIs of sCore. So, overall, the message is that we are progressing as we planned. We are on track in our journey to become a 100% wholesale company and the multi-channel food wholesale company.

In numbers, that means as you can see that we have further invested in our sales force, as we have 270 FTE in Q1, more that are visiting every day our customers in the HoReCa -- mainly in the HoReCa environment. And we have further expanded also our delivery infrastructure by now 13 executed network transformation project that includes also the enhancement of multi-channel network capacity while new or transformed depots and out-of-stores OOS we call them. We love abbreviations at Metro. So OOS is out-of-stores I'm sorry.

On the output side, we see strong progress on all the indicators versus the Q1 of the previous year. So FSD sales share at 23%; digital sale share, up to 12%; on-brand sale share, 22%; strategic customer sales share, 71%. All these are record numbers for the company again.

So let's look a little bit closer into the content and some selected topics. Let's start with network and network transformation. As we have already outlined in the previous call, we have continuously invested in our infrastructure to create additional capacity momentum to drive FSD sale. FSD sales is one of the core drivers for growth. So we need to adjust also our capacity and our network accordingly and that's exactly what it's all about.

However, in the past, we've always reported about additional depots and OOS out-of-store projects within our network, while the focus of our network transformation lies more and more in transforming our existing stores now, which already have basic OOS out-of-store capacities into now full-fledged multi-channel fulfillment centers with greater delivery space, adjusted layout and more efficient tools and processes.

That's why in the future, we are going to report about all network transformation projects, newly built and especially transformed stores and depots in order to create full transparency about our investments. That said, as you can see on the network map in Q1, we've not only opened new depots under the brand Classic Fine Foods CFF in Asia, but also transformed several stores into multi-channel fulfillment center in Germany, in the West and in the East segment.

Moreover, as already outlined in the Q3 call of last financial year, a store transformation into MFC another abbreviation, MFC multichannel fulfillment center does not only create additional FSD capacity, but it's also productivity booster. With some -- I mean on the example of MAKRO Poland, remarkable results in terms of achievements of productivity development. So MAKRO Poland a very good example in the early adopter the front-runner in MFC implementation.

We see in MAKRO Poland all stores now already running on the MFC logic and everywhere is fully implemented in all scores across the country. It's containing of three main elements: a, a efficient wholesale-oriented space management; a full digitalization of the stock management and an optimized more efficient in-store logistics. Based on those aspect, we see remarkable 8% overall productivity increase at MAKRO Poland, inflation adjusted -- inflation adjusted in Q1 versus previous year.

And we do measure at Metro productivity as sales divided by FTE. And we see even a 11% increase when focusing on in-store operations due to faster and more efficient picking and replenishment processes. And this goes along also with additional benefits, especially for our customers because we are looking at the increased stock availability as well as increased FSD service level. So we see this progress on a very sustainable way and we are about to roll out the MFC logic in all of the other Metro countries.

Let's look into our strategic visual and multichannel. You might recall the three different channels in our multichannel sCore strategy of METRO, which is stores, which is FSD, the delivery business and the digital. Portfolio adjusted at constant currency level, we achieved 36% METRO Markets sales growth in the digital, 24% sales growth in FSD business, a double-digit growth by the way in all regions and is growing continuously every month since the start of sCore. So that's very interesting since we have started sCore every single month we were growing and we are continuing to do so. And we are looking at 5% growth in the stores. It shows us and it gives us a lot of confidence that our multichannel strategy works well. So it's worth to further focus on multichannel customers.

The number of those multichannel customers grew by 40% in the HoReCa sector in Q1 versus previous year. In Spain, Italy and Portugal, the growth is even three digits so that means a minimum doubling. Around 13% by dual-channel customers, dual-channel customer's means the customer use two or three channels while multichannels are using all three. We also won around 6,000 new subscribers by DISH Digital Solution. We also prioritized the monetization of current and new contracts by DISH.

As the multichannel customers are in the heart of our strategy and the figures developing quite positively, let me explain how we win multichannel customers or how we make single-channel customers to multichannel customers. The first lever is one face to the customers with regard to our multichannel portfolio. Close cooperation between our sales force and METRO Markets, eye-catching advertising joint presentation on trade fairs.

The second lever are commercial programs to promote our multichannel offerings, a kickback program, refunding of HoReCa customer. That's a big one when buying both in-store and on METRO Markets. Cross-channel vouchers to buy different channels or QR code placed everywhere in-store and linking to METRO Markets. So the use case is you don't find a product but you have your QR code directly at the shelf and can order directly online. That's one, or we are subsidizing the POS system for instance and you are basically paying back the subsidy with additional volume in the classical products.

Let me lay out that topic specifically because it's related to the DISH POS rollout. So after the successful DISH POS rollout in France and Germany last financial year, we've now also launched a product in Italy in November 2023 and it's progressing as planned. Moreover with the upcoming launch in Spain in early 2024, we will cover the four largest continental Europe HoReCa markets. Hot news in Spain we just on-boarded the first test client or the first real client into our DISH system.

After 2600 POS customer acquisitions in France, Germany and Netherlands last financial year, we won around 1,100 new POS customers just in Q1, which is a strong result. And with Italy and Spain ramping up there's much more to come. A further highlight is the broad acceptance of the cross-financial POS program in Germany, which offers new POS customers a subsidy on the POS hardware against the obligation to generate additional sales. That's what I just mentioned within the next 12 months. The pick rate of this program is very strong. More than every second POS we are selling with -- in combination with this cross-financial POS and we plan to introduce similar programs in other countries as well as to foster linking our food wholesale and digital business.

So let's move from the digital to the FSD channel. We have announced a further acquisition in December. Our Swedish FSD specialist, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, part of Metro since May 2023, has now acquired Fisk i dag, a Gothenburg-based Swedish fish wholesale specialist with unique elaborated products. We're looking at 500 customers nationwide and €24 million sales in 2023 and a positive EBITDA and a positive cash flow.

With this acquisition JHB, we're serving now 4,000 hospitality customers across Sweden and Finland, and is very well positioned to further strengthen its competitiveness and drive growth in Nordics food service sector to the synergy potential and by also entering the Norway market. As usual closing of the contract signed on 20th of December is -- last year is still subject to approval by the local authorities.

So let's now go a little bit deeper into the financials. So let me walk you through our P&L. Last time I'm now playing the CFO. As mentioned, adjusted EBITDA decreased to the discontinued license income from Wumei in previous year and transformation efforts in Germany. Also the currency effect is very high in Q1 at minus €36 million due to the ruble and the Turkish lira.

The current real estate gain in Q1 mainly includes two transactions in Turkey while previously included a bigger transaction, the Campus real estate gains at around €200 million. This brings us to a difference of minus €237 million by reported EBITDA versus previous year.

Depreciation stable delta by net financial result is mostly due to positive non-cash FX effect of ruble and other financial results from previous year. We landed €0.36 of earnings per share in Q1 and a EPS decrease caused mainly by the special effects at roughly €1 for Campus sale and non-cash FX effects in the previous year.

Moving on to the cash flow now. After three months, we've achieved a positive free cash flow. Significant improvement in net working capital is driven mainly by cyber attack in the previous year while the delta of other operational cash flow includes mainly reclassification of real estate gains also in the previous year.

Investments fully in line with sCore execution in previous year including: real estate purchases in Italy, divestments in previous year including Campus project and a significant reduction of net debt by €375 million versus previous quarter driven by the sale of China share, this is 26 -- €260 million and the reduction of leasing liabilities roughly €90 million and positive free cash flow.

For the financial year, we reconfirm our guidance of 3% to 7% sales growth and adjusted EBITDA development in the range between minus €100 million and plus €50 million. Q1 previous year was strongly impacted by cyber, so that we are fully in line with the plan in the current year.

As well as on the other financial KPIs, that develops fully in line with sCore. We see a normalization of depreciation, amortization, taxes and financial results with slightly negative free cash flow due to the investment phase. And we increase in net debt under consideration of the prolongation of leases in the following months, which is at the end an effect of IFRS 16. While there remains work to be done, we are fully on track with reaching our 2030 ambitions. This now concludes the presentation today. And now Michael Bouscheljong and I are happy to take your questions. Thank you very much for listening.

Steffen Greubel

Everything was very clear.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Steffen Greubel

Unidentified Analyst

Steffen Greubel

Unidentified Company Representative

Unidentified Company Representative

We will now continue with the question from the online webcast. The first two questions come from Volker Bosse. In addition to the comment on VAT that Steffen already gave, he would like to understand some words on the German business in general the like-for-like trend and the EBITDA development and also with a view to the FY 2024. And then his second question is on Russia, if there are any news with regards to consumer sentiment and again the EBITDA trend for the year.

Steffen Greubel

Yeah. Thank you very much for the question, Mr. Bosse. Again, as I just mentioned on the VAT also now for the English-speaking participants situation is that there was a raise in the VAT for food in gastronomy that apparently is impacting business.

It is due 1st of January where it was implemented, but it's a bit too early to say if you see a lot of now insolvencies or bankruptcies in the Western hemisphere. So we need to, sort of, survey that and see how it's at the end then coming out with a little bit more time behind us.

We see -- when we look at Germany that's your next question, we see that the transformational effects in the country are significant because we need to do a couple of things in parallel that needs to be done to correct at the end the business model towards a true multichannel wholesaler. This is mainly characterized by investments in prices to achieve a price positioning that is relevant also for professional customers.

And second then also to invest in the multichannel business meaning additional sales force we need to have and so they will have an impact also on the cost side of things. And those two things in parallel will just take longer than in the very beginning of Germany we expect and that's the reason why the financial performance on Germany is in the moment not where we would like it to see. And then, of course, you see that especially in the HoReCa segment we see some, sort of, impact by the -- just the customer sentiment and the headwinds that are out there, especially, in Germany.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Company Representative

And then we have a final question once again from Volker Bosse. And he wants to know whether we continue to gain market share in Europe in Q1, because he missed the market share chart in the presentation.

Steffen Greubel

Very good Mr. Bosse. No, we continue to win market share. Since the -- this analysis is not very volatile let's say, like this, we decided to rather look in more on a yearly or a half yearly basis to that indicator, but I can confirm that we are still winning market shares.

Yes. Good morning. I'll do it in English. So it's a question on your EBITDA outlook for the full year. It's a change of minus €100 million to plus €50 million. We are now down €60 million in Q1. So is the lower end now more likely? Or would you say, there are easier comps going the next three quarters? Or is there something -- I don't know that you read today, can see that things are getting easier so that the profit trend may improve in the next three quarters? This would be my question.

Michael Bouscheljong

Thank you for the question. So first of all, the guidance we have given on EBITDA is currency adjusted. And there the development in the Q1 is around minus €20 million €23 million. If you then look into the coming quarters, I think what we see is that we are at the moment very well in line with our expectations, both sales-wise and EBITDA-wise, and we are comfortable to confirm the guidance here.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Steffen Greubel

Yes. Thank you very much for listening and following us, and asking the questions. And we are all looking forward to speak to you to the next quarterly or even in our annual meeting that is going to start at 11:00 today. Goodbye, everyone. Stay safe and go out eating.