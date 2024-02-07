Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

METRO AG (MTTWF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 11:48 AM ETMETRO AG (MTTWF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.82K Followers

METRO AG (OTCPK:MTTWF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steffen Greubel - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Riegger - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Bouscheljong - Senior Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Steffen Greubel

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our Q1 2023/2024 results call. I'm very happy to present the most recent business developments today. And I will do the full presentation myself for the last time now, since our new CFO, Eric Riegger, who has just started a couple of days ago on the 1st of February 2024 will take over the financial part from Q2 onwards. Eric is sitting next to me here and I would like to ask Eric for a short intro to also get you familiar with our new CFO.

Eric Riegger

Thank you, Steffen. Good morning also from my side. Yes, I'm very excited to have now joined Metro and I am happy to meet everyone here today on site and virtually. I keep my introduction to the point that you can find my resume on the Metro webpage. So my name is Eric Riegger. I am the new CFO of Metro AG. I spent most of my career in finance working for large global retail organization across different geographies in Europe and the US.

Apart from my responsibilities in finance such as tax, accounting, controlling and merchant acquisition, I also was responsible for IT and HR in the past. My latest role was to lead finance at ALDI USA. ALDI in the US is the fastest-growing retailer and in the US with 2,400 stores in 37 states similar sales volume as Metro. But now I am very happy to start my journey here at Metro here in Dusseldorf to bring my expertise to drive Metro's core strategy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MTTWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTWF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.