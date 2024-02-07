Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.82K Followers

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emma Bolla - Associate General Counsel

Michael Nierenberg - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Baron Silverstein - President, Newrez

Nick Santoro - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Douglas Harter - UBS

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Giuliano Bologna - Compass Point

Jason Weaver - Jones Trading

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Rithm Capital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instruction] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instruction] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Emma Bolla, Associate General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Emma Bolla

Thank you and good morning everyone. I would like to thank you for joining us today for Rithm Capital's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call.

Joining me today are Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, CEO and President of Rithm Capital; and Nick Santoro, Chief Financial Officer of Rithm Capital. Throughout the call, we are going to reference the earnings supplement that was posted this morning to the Rithm Capital website www.rithmcap.com. If you've not already done so, I'd encourage you to download the presentation now.

I would like to point out that certain statements made today will be forward-looking statements. These statements, by their nature, are uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. I encourage you to review the disclaimers in our press release and earnings supplement regarding forward-looking statements and to review the risk factors contained in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the

