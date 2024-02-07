LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg seems finally to have a shot at becoming the richest person in the world. Despite being the youngest billionaire ever, he never made the top spot on the Forbes list. The main reason for Zuckerberg now moving up the list is Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) huge jump on Friday and adding more than $200 billion in market value making Mark Zuckerberg the fourth richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $167 billion. And what’s good for Zuckerberg is also good for investors in Meta Platforms, which reported great fourth quarter results last week.

I was bullish in my last article about Meta Platforms and up to this day the stock increased about 42% (clearly outperforming the S&P 500). Following earnings and the stock price jump, I am still bullish, but I think we should be a little more cautious for reasons I will explain in the following article.

Beating Estimates, Double-Digit Growth

For starters, on February 01, 2024 Q4 results were released and, Meta Platforms beat estimates for earnings per share as well as revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Meta Platforms beat earnings per share on a GAAP basis by $0.39 and revenue was $940 million above estimates.

This is the fourth quarter in a row, in which Meta Platforms exceeded earnings per share estimates and the sixth quarter in a row in which the company exceeded revenue estimates.

And not only did Meta Platforms once again exceed expectations. It is also returning to previous growth rates. In the fourth quarter, revenue increased from $32,165 million in Q4/22 to $40,111 million in Q4/23 – resulting in 24.7% year-over-year growth for the top line. Revenue is already growing with a high pace, but income from operations almost tripled and increased 156% year-over-year from $6,399 million in the same quarter last year to $16,384 million this quarter. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased from $1.76 in the same quarter last year to $5.33 this quarter – 203% YoY growth.

And when looking at earnings per share in the last few quarters, we clearly see the turnaround of Meta Platforms. We can also look at the full year results and it becomes obvious that fourth quarter results are not an outlier. Revenue in fiscal 2023 increased 15.7% year-over-year from $116,609 million in fiscal 2022 to $134,902 million in fiscal 2023. Income from operations increased from $28,944 million in the previous year to $46,751 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 61.5% YoY growth. Finally, diluted earnings per share increased from $8.59 in the previous year to $14.87 this year – an increase of 73.1% YoY.

Metaverse Still Struggling

When looking at the segment results, we can see that the biggest part is still coming from the “Family of Apps” – and especially from advertising. In the fourth quarter, $39,040 million in revenue (97%) stemmed from “Family of Apps” and 128% of operating income stemmed from “Family of Apps”.

“Family of Apps” generated more than 100% of operating income as “Reality Labs” is still generating an operating loss - $4,646 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Reality Labs increased revenue in the fourth quarter from $727 million in the same quarter last year to $1,071 million this quarter – resulting in 47.3% YoY growth. However, for the full year, revenue declined 12.2% YoY from $2,159 million to $1,896 million.

And during the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg was very optimistic about the potential of Reality Labs and Quest 3 sales:

Reality Labs crossed $1 billion in revenue in Q4 for the first time with Quest having a strong holiday season. Quest 3 is off to a strong start, and I expect it to continue to be the most popular mixed reality device. With Quest 3 and Quest 2 both performing well, we saw that the Quest app was actually the most downloaded app in the App Store on Christmas Day.

Zuckerberg also pointed out that Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are off to a very strong start – in sales as well as in engagement. And EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) is already planning on making more than expected due to the high demand.

And although Reality Labs is still not profitable – and we don’t know if and when the time of profitability will come – Zuckerberg is sticking to his guns and still has high expectations and the same long-term vision:

Now moving forward, a major goal, we'll be building the most popular and most advanced AI products and services. And if we succeed, everyone who uses our services will have a world-class AI assistant to help get things done, every creator will have an AI that their community can engage with, every business will have an AI that their customers can interact with to buy goods and get support, and every developer will have a state-of-the-art open-source model to build with.

Widening The Moat

Meta Platforms is still following its long-term vision of focusing on artificial intelligence as well as the metaverse. And the company is continuing to invest heavily with capital expenditures in the last few years being much higher than in previous years.

Meta Platforms is also focusing on open-source software infrastructure. And in case of AI, the general infrastructure is including the company’s Llama models (including Llama 3). Aside from open source being safer and more secure due to the ongoing feedback and development from the community, another reason is much more important as Zuckerberg pointed out:

Second, open-source software often becomes an industry standard. And when companies standardize on building with our stack, that then becomes easier to integrate new innovations into our products. That's subtle, but the ability to learn and improve quickly is a huge advantage and being an industry standard enables that.

And what Zuckerberg is not clearly saying here – but what is extremely important is the wide economic moat this creates. It is not like Meta Platforms doesn’t already have a wide economic moat, but good management should always focus on widening the moat and making the moat stronger. Being the industry standard is adding to switching costs and making it more difficult for the different types of customers (companies, developers as well as end-users) to switch to another platform.

Core Business Growing

While the Metaverse (or: Reality Labs) is still struggling and still seems to be far away from becoming profitable, the core business – Family of Apps – is performing great once again. Similar to the last few quarters, daily and monthly active users for Facebook as well as the Family of Apps are increasing in the single digits.

While Family daily active users increased from 2.96 billion in Q4/22 and 3.14 billion in Q3/23 to 3.19 billion in Q4/23, monthly active users for the Family of Apps increased from 3.74 billion in Q4/22 and 3.96 billion in Q3/23 to 3.98 billion in Q4/23. Year-over-year DAUs increased 7.8% and MAUs increased 6.4%.

Growing monthly or daily active users is great for Meta Platforms, but as we have already pointed out in the past, growth is limited as Meta Platforms is already reaching about half of the world’s population and everybody being on Facebook or Instagram seems unlikely. Of course, the world population is still expected to grow in the coming decades and hence Meta Platforms can grow its monthly active users as well – but only in the low single digits.

But aside from growing MAUs and DAUs, it is more important for Meta Platforms to display its ads more effective and generate higher average revenue per user. In Q4/23 it was $13.12 on average - compared to only $10.86 one year earlier and $11.57 in Q4/21. In the fourth quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across the Family of Apps also increased by 21% year-over-year. And while ad impressions also increased in the last few quarters, the average price per ad also increased 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. For the full year, the average price per ad decreased 9% YoY but fourth quarter data is showing Meta Platforms making good progress on that front.

Zuckerberg pointed out during the last earnings call, that Reels continue to do very well – on Instagram as well as on Facebook. People are re-sharing reels 3.5 billion times every day. WhatsApp is also doing well and business messaging obviously is also becoming more important in the United States providing a huge revenue opportunity for Meta Platforms. Finally, Threads is also growing steadily with more than 130 million monthly active users.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Meta Platforms is continuing to repurchase shares and in the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms repurchased shares for $6.32 billion and in fiscal 2023 the company spent $20.03 billion on share repurchases. At this point, Meta Platforms has $30.93 billion remaining that can be used for share repurchases. In the last earnings release, Meta Platforms announced a new share buyback program of addition $50 billion bringing the total volume close to $81 billion.

And we are already used to Meta Platforms repurchasing shares. Since 2018, Meta Platforms reduced the number of outstanding shares from 2,962 million at the beginning of 2018 to 2,647 million right now. But aside from share repurchases, Meta Platforms also announced a dividend for the first time ever. The company will now pay $0.50 per share per quarter resulting in a dividend yield of only 0.4%.

When looking at the dividend yield, I don’t think anybody will invest in Meta due to the dividend. We only can make the case that Meta Platforms could become a dividend growth company. When using the fiscal 2023 earnings per share, we get a payout ratio of only 13% and can assume that Meta Platforms will increase the dividend with a high pace in the years to come.

Not only will Meta Platforms be able to generate high amounts of free cash flow in the years to come, but Meta Platforms also has a great balance sheet with $23,541 million in short-term, marketable securities as well as $41,862 million in cash and cash equivalents. In total, Meta Platforms has about $65 billion the company can use for share repurchase programs or dividend payments. Of course, we must mention $18.39 billion in long-term debt – although I still don’t really understand why Meta Platforms issued debt.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at simple valuation metrics, Meta Platforms is still trading for valuation multiples that can be described as reasonable – despite the stock price increasing fivefold since November 2022. And while the P/FCF ratio is in line with the 5-year average, the P/E ratio is trading above the 5-year average.

And we should not call Meta Platforms a bargain at this point, but trading for 28.5 times free cash flow seems certainly justified by the growth rates Meta Platforms is reporting once again (and has been reporting in the past as well with only 2022 being an exception).

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $410 for Meta Platforms using a discount cash flow calculation. According to this calculation, the stock would be slightly overvalued at this point, but we must update our assumptions. We are still calculating with a 10% discount rate, 8% growth for the next ten years and – following that – 10% growth till perpetuity. However, instead of 2,641 million outstanding shares in my last calculation, we are only calculating with 2,630 million. And the trailing twelve months free cash flow is now $43,010 million.

Calculating with these assumptions we get an intrinsic value of $471.08 – making the stock fairly valued and a “Hold”. At this point we can ask if 8% growth for the next 10 years is realistic, and we can also make the case for higher growth rates. Assuming 10% growth for the next 10 years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity once again seems reasonable. This leads to an intrinsic value of $542.64 and would make Meta Platforms slightly undervalued again.

Conclusion

In my last articles I was always bullish about Meta Platforms. Of course, I was not so bullish in my last article as for example in the article published in November 2022. But I always expected higher stock prices in the coming months.

Over the long run, Meta Platforms is still a great investment, and I am confident Meta Platforms will trade for higher stock prices in five or ten years from now. And I also assume that the stock can run up to about $600 in the coming months (or quarters). Nevertheless, I would be a little more cautious at this point as a larger correction in the coming months gets more and more likely. A technical correction would also be the major risk I am seeing for Meta Platforms in the next few quarters and whoever is buying now might be a little late to the party or should at least not expect similar returns as in the last 12 months for the next 12 months.

All in all, I would still rate Meta Platforms as a “Buy” but the bullish case for the stock is getting weaker – simply due to the massive run the stock had and the resulting valuation.