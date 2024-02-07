mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) just reported its Q4 earnings, so I wanted to take a look to see if it would be a good time to start a position after the company's full-year announcement. The improved efficiency in Q4 is refreshing to see, however, I need better top line growth in the upcoming years and even more efficiency before I consider the company a good investment, as these numbers do not support the high forward P/E ratio in my opinion and the risk/reward is not enticing here, even after the company’s shares slid after hours.

Briefly on the Company

RMBS designs, develops, and licenses intellectual property, or IP, in relation to chip-to-chip interfaces, with a focus on high-bandwidth memory interfaces. The company licenses it to many other chipmakers like AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), International Business Machines (IBM), Marvell (MRVL), Micron (MU), and Nvidia (NVDA). The company’s products are needed within many different tech sectors like data centers, mobile, gaming, automotive, and networking. The company offers versatile solutions for many various industries, and many OEMs find their products to be very valuable due to their focus on high-performance memory interfaces.

Financials

As of Q3 2023, the company had around $132m in cash and $243m in marketable securities, against zero long-term debt. That is a very strong position to be in. It allows for flexibility in how the cash flow can be utilized to further the growth of the company without having the debt obligations weighing down on operations. Furthermore, this should attract all the investors who are more debt-averse, so the potential of investors is much higher, as long as the company is worthy of investment, and debt alone will not be the main factor. So, it’s safe to say, the company is at no risk of insolvency.

The company’s current ratio has been very strong over the last few years, to the point of being too strong. What I mean by this is, that the company may not be utilizing its assets very efficiently and may be hoarding cash that could have been used to further the growth of the company. However, it is better to have a strong current ratio rather than a ratio that cannot pay down short-term obligations and be in liquidity issues. I’d like to see a current ratio ranging anywhere from 1.5 to 2-0, as that is what I consider an efficient use of assets.

Current Ratio (Author)

Speaking of efficiency, the company's GAAP margins have improved drastically over the years, however, the bottom line has been rather thin over the years also, with a slight boost in Q3 due to gains on divestitures, so it may not be sustainable, however, the latest report shows a decent improvement in overall operations.

Margins (SA)

So, it is no surprise that the company’s ROA and ROE have seen a massive boost in Q3, aided by the PHY IP business (physical interface). Same as with the margins, I don’t expect these metrics to keep up and will see them coming down considerably until the company can become much more profitable and efficient.

ROE and ROA (SA)

In terms of competition and competitive edge, the company named a few peers that it competes directly with, however, these are much bigger and will have more pricing power and resources to keep their edge, as can be seen from the comparison of their respective return on total capital. We can see that RMBS is quite behind the peers which is understandable given its relative size. What I would like to see is the company’s ROTC increase over the long term and eventually catch up to the competition, and we can see from the graph below that ROTC is slowly increasing.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

In terms of revenue, I like to look at the company’s historic growth over the decade, 5 years, and 3 years to see how the growth is progressing, and we can see that in the more recent years, the top-line growth has been picking up quite nicely. The demand for the company’s products has been strong in recent years. Can this be sustained? Guidance for Q1 sits at around 16% top line growth, so it is much lower than in the last 2 years, however, I tend to not look at q/q reports as they can be very volatile. I prefer to look at the broader picture, so I need to see the other quarters and how they develop.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, I see a company that has been performing much better over the last few years, with quite a turnaround since FY18/19. The company has become much more profitable, and its top line growth has surpassed the highs of FY17. The Rambus balance sheet is very strong, just like with many other semiconductor companies I’ve covered in the past. Most, if not all, have little to no debt and very strong current ratios, which means these companies should be able to weather any major downturns in the economy.

Results from Q4

The company beat EPS by a considerable margin. Analysts expected $0.28 a share, while it came in at $0.53 a share. The company did miss on revenue estimates slightly, by around $12.8m.

I can see that the company’s efficiency has improved quite a bit y/y. The operating margin came in at more than double from the same period a year ago (29% vs. 13%) mostly driven by improvements in the cost of product revenue, which saw an $8m decrease compared to Q4 '22.

Aftermarket traders did not like the report, as the shares were down around 7% as of writing this piece. I don’t think the slight miss on revenues is what’s causing the nosedive, but rather the company’s Q1 guidance. At the midpoint, the company is guiding around $132m in revenue, which is around a 16% increase y/y and around 7.5% sequentially.

In my opinion, it wasn’t a particularly bad quarter, especially with the operational improvements achieved. I usually don’t pay attention to quarterly reports as they are very myopic and do not show a long-term view of how the company is going to perform. It is a good way of starting a position if the report is not as good as expected but the long-term thesis remains intact. One gripe I would have with the report is that such a top line growth does not support a Forward P/E ratio of 39 in my opinion.

Valuation

I like to approach my valuation model with a conservative mindset. This way I get more margin for error in case my assumptions are not as accurate, because these are just my subjective assumptions of the company’s performance.

For revenue growth, I decided to go with around 15% CAGR for the base case. I think this is on the more conservative side, since the company managed to grow at over 30% for the last two years, however, since we have seen quite a tough year, the company saw around a 1% increase in FY23 as we can see from the latest quarter. To cover all my bases, I also modeled a more conservative case, and a more optimistic case, to give myself a range of possible outcomes. Below are those estimates, with their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I decided to be more optimistic here and went with similar EPS numbers that the analysts are estimating (I’m sure estimates will be updated on Seeking Alpha soon now that the earnings are out). The company will see around 17% annual growth in EPS over the next decade, which I think is on a more conservative end.

Margins and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the discounted cash flow, or DCF, model, I went with the company’s WACC of 9.55% as my discount rate and a 2.5% terminal growth rate. Furthermore, to give myself even more room for error, I decided to discount the final valuation by another 20%. With that said, Rambus’ intrinsic value is around $54 a share, which means that the company is trading at a slight premium to what I would be willing to pay for it.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

The numbers that Rambus Inc. came out with do not justify the company’s high share price right now, and I will not be looking to open a position until I see improvements in the company’s operations, in terms of a much better bottom line. The focus on digital IP and chip segments will need some time to show if this shift will be beneficial to the overall efficiency and profitability of the company.

I like the company’s improved efficiency in the latest quarter, and I would like to see this persisting in the long run, which would make the company more competitive against its peers and should attract more investors over time. However, Rambus Inc. stock is a bit too expensive to start a position, and I am glad it dropped a little bit on the recent report. I don’t think it is out of the realm of possibility that the share price comes down to my price target above over the next quarters. Nevertheless, I have a price alert set and will see what happens over the next while.