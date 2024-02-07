Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.83K Followers

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wendy Davidson - President & CEO

Lee Boyce - CFO

Alexis Tessier - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Jim Salera - Stephens, Inc.

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Wolf - C.L. King & Associates

Ken Goldman - J.P. Morgan Chase

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Matt Smith - Stifel Financial Corp.

John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Hain Celestial Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I’ll now turn the conference over to your host, Alexis Tessier, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Alexis Tessier

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on Hain Celestial's second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today are Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meanings of federal securities laws. These include expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance. These statements are based on our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC, as well as the press release issued this morning for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause our results to differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made today. We have also prepared a presentation, inclusive of additional supplemental financial information, which is posted on our website at Hain.com under the Investors heading. Please note that remarks made today will focus on non-GAAP or adjusted financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HAIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.