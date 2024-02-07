zhengzaishuru

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) reported strong Q4 2023 production results, with production (both total and liquids) coming in at 7% more than the midpoint of its guidance range. This helped its full-year production end up 5% above the midpoint of its original guidance range.

Enerplus is continuing to repurchase shares, which is the main use for its free cash flow. Enerplus is likely to max out share repurchases for its latest normal course issuer bid. Dividends have been a lesser focus for Enerplus, so its dividend yield may only be around 2% even if it increases its dividend again in 2024.

The Q4 2023 results continue Enerplus' run of production exceeding expectations. When I looked at Enerplus in November, I had noted how it had already upwardly revised its full-year production guidance twice. Those trends have continued, but a lowered outlook for 2024 free cash flow (mainly due to weaker commodity prices, but also due to severe winter weather) has reduced my estimate of Enerplus' value by $0.25 to a new estimate of $19.75 per share.

Strong Q4 2023 Production

Enerplus reported another quarter of excellent results with total production of approximately 103,500 BOEPD in Q4 2023, including 67,100 barrels per day in liquids production. Both numbers exceeded the high-end of the respective guidance ranges for the quarter and also ended up 7% above the midpoint of those guidance ranges. Enerplus attributed its strong production results to continued well outperformance, while its capital expenditures were in-line with its expectations.

This well outperformance has been a consistent theme for Enerplus recently. It made a couple positive revisions to its full-year production guidance during 2023 and then ended up with both total production and liquids production for the full year that was 5% above the midpoint of its original 2023 guidance.

Enerplus has also continued to be active in repurchasing its shares, spending approximately $94 million to repurchase 5.8 million shares in Q4 2023 at an average price of $16.09 per share. Enerplus is currently allowed to repurchase up to 20.97 million shares under its normal course issuer bid, which ends in mid-August 2024. It seems likely that ERF will make full use of this repurchase authorization.

While Enerplus has not disclosed its free cash flow results for Q4 2023 yet, it should have ended up with around $140 million to $150 million in free cash flow based on its production and capex numbers. This would be enough to pay for its share repurchases and dividends during the quarter as well as put around $40 million towards debt reduction.

Enerplus had $212 million in net debt at the end of Q3 2023 and may end 2023 with approximately $172 million in net debt.

Potential 2024 Results

Enerplus' Q1 2024 production has been negatively affected by disruptions caused by extreme cold weather in North Dakota, reducing its liquids production for the quarter by 2,000 to 3,000 barrels per day. The impact on full-year liquids production would be around 500 to 750 barrels per day.

Taking into account this disruption, Enerplus mentioned that it expects 2024 liquids production to be around 64,000 barrels per day with $550 million in capex. Formal guidance should be released in late February.

I am modeling Enerplus' total production at around 98,000 BOEPD, under the assumption that natural gas production will decrease due to continued limited Marcellus development at current strip. This would push Enerplus' liquids percentage up to 65%.

At current strip (including $72 to $73 WTI oil), Enerplus is projected to generate $1.576 billion in revenues after hedges for 2024. Enerplus only had a small amount of hedges at last report, covering approximately 5% of its 2024 oil production.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Oil 19,155,200 $72.00 $1,379 NGLs 4,204,800 $19.25 $81 Natural Gas 74,460,000 $1.50 $112 Hedge Value $4 Total $1,576 Click to enlarge

This leads to a projection that Enerplus will generate $273 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices.

$ Million USD Production Taxes $126 Operating Expenses $397 Transportation $145 Cash General And Admin $50 Cash Interest $10 Capital Expenditures $550 Current Tax $25 Total Expenses $1,303 Click to enlarge

Repurchasing five million shares per quarter would leave Enerplus with approximately 184 million outstanding shares at the end of 2024. This would also cost Enerplus approximately $282 million for 2024 repurchases at its current share price.

If Enerplus increases its quarterly dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.07 per share after Q2 2024, then it will pay out approximately $50 million in dividends during the year.

The combined share repurchases and dividends would exceed Enerplus' 2024 free cash flow by around $59 million in this scenario, putting its net debt at approximately $231 million by the end of 2024.

This would leave Enerplus' leverage at approximately 0.3x at the end of 2024. This is still quite low, so I can see Enerplus continuing with significant share repurchases even if there is some temporary outspend versus free cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

I have slightly reduced (by $0.25 per share) Enerplus' estimated value to $19.75 per share to reflect weaker near-term commodity price expectations. At my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, Enerplus would have generated roughly $400 million in 2024 free cash flow compared to the $273 million it is currently projected to generate at current strip prices.

This $127 million shortfall is partially offset by Enerplus' continued well outperformance and its ability to repurchase shares at lower prices now compared to a few months ago.

Conclusion

Enerplus reported strong production results again for Q4 2023 that significantly exceeded its guidance. This caps a strong year that resulted in Enerplus increasing its production guidance a couple times and delivering full-year production that was 5% above the midpoint of its original guidance.

Enerplus did note that severe winter weather reduced its Q1 2024 liquids production, although the overall impact over the full year is expected to only be around a 1% reduction.

At current strip prices, Enerplus should be able to generate $273 million in 2024 free cash flow. It is continuing with share repurchases and might end up outspending its free cash flow a bit, although its leverage should still remain quite low at the end of 2024.

I now estimate Enerplus' value at approximately $19.75 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, with a $0.25 per share reduction due to lowered 2024 free cash flow estimates.