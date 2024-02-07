Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enerplus Corporation: Finishes 2023 With Another Quarter Of Production Outperformance

Summary

  • Enerplus reported production that exceeded the midpoint of its Q4 2023 guidance by 7%.
  • Enerplus' full-year production ended up 5% above the midpoint of its original 2023 guidance.
  • This production strength was attributed to well outperformance, both for its new 2023 wells and its base production trends.
  • Enerplus is expected to continue to focus on share repurchases and may end 2024 with around 184 million outstanding shares.
Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) reported strong Q4 2023 production results, with production (both total and liquids) coming in at 7% more than the midpoint of its guidance range. This helped its full-year production end up 5% above the midpoint of its original guidance range.

Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ERF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

marriottmare, 3rd. Level CGA
Today, 2:31 PM
Agree, a definite buy
