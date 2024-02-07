Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BOXX: Revisiting Box Spread ETF As A Cash Management Tool

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has performed as designed, returning 5.0% in 2023, alleviating concerns about hidden risks.
  • BOXX utilizes box spreads to replicate treasury bill returns, isolating the risk-free rate within option markets.
  • BOXX may be a tax efficient cash management tool for investors in higher tax brackets, but management fees are high and the outlook for treasury bill yields is worsening.
Cash dollar bill and design with waves and bars background

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Back in July I wrote an initial review with a Hold rating on the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) which attempts to replicate 1-3 month treasury bill returns with the use of box spreads. At

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.56K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BOXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BOXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.