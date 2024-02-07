Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Back in July I wrote an initial review with a Hold rating on the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) which attempts to replicate 1-3 month treasury bill returns with the use of box spreads. At the time, I was hesitant to recommend the BOXX ETF, as the strategy was untested and I was fearful of hidden risks with BOXX's option-based strategy.

So far, the BOXX ETF has performed as designed, returning 5.0% in 2023, mostly allaying my concerns about potential hidden risks (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - BOXX historical returns (alphaarchitect.com)

However, with short-term interest rates set to peak in 2024 as the Fed contemplates lower policy rates, how will that affect the outlook for the BOXX ETF?

Brief Fund Overview

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF is a short-term cash management tool that aims to deliver similar returns to 1-3 month treasury bills while claiming to be more tax efficient.

BOXX's main strategy is to utilize 'box spreads', a combination of a synthetic long (long call + short put) and a synthetic short (short call + long put), that pays out a fixed amount regardless of the ending price of the underlying security (Figure 2). In effect, box spread investors are isolating the embedded risk-free rate within option markets.

Figure 2 - Illustrative box spread strategy (alphaarchitect.com)

According to academic research cited by Alpha Architects, box spread implied yields have tended to trade wider than equivalent government treasury yields by 25-50 bps for various reasons like 'convenience yields' (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Alpha Architect believes box spread delivers higher yields compared to treasury bills (alphaarchitects.com)

Figure 4 shows the BOXX ETF's current portfolio, with box spreads struck on the S&P 500 Index and Booking Holdings (BKNG) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - BOXX portfolio holdings (alphaarchitect.com)

I had previously commented on the peculiarity of the BOXX ETF choosing to trade options on BKNG instead of an index. Upon further reflection, this is probably because of BKNG's high stock price, which translates into less contracts that need to be traded, and thus saving on transaction fees. Since the box spread strategy holds both a synthetic long and a synthetic short on the same security, it really does not matter what security is chosen.

But BOXX Has Lagged SGOV Due To Fees

However, despite the manager's claim that box spreads tend to yield higher than equivalent treasury bills, BOXX's realized total returns in the past year has slightly lagged that of the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - BOXX vs. SGOV total returns, trailing 1 year (Seeking Alpha)

The difference could be due to BOXX's higher management fees of 0.19% vs. 0.07% for SGOV (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - BOXX vs. SGOV, fund structure (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should note that BOXX is currently operating under a reduced management fee agreement until January 2025, at which point management fees will jump to 0.39%. So BOXX's underperformance relative to SGOV may worsen in 2025.

Tax Efficiency Is The Main Benefit

Relative to the money market funds and holding treasury bills, BOXX's main benefit is its tax efficiency.

First, unlike SGOV that pays a monthly distribution, the BOXX ETF does not pay any scheduled distributions. Instead, it rolls expiring box spreads into new box spreads, thus increasing NAV on shares.

For investors in high income tax brackets, this feature could be attractive, as investors can choose when to pay capital gains taxes (when they sell the ETF shares), instead of paying income taxes on distributions.

Furthermore, the option contracts traded by BOXX are considered Section 1256 contracts, meaning 60% of their gains are taxed at long-term capital gains tax rates and 40% are taxed at short-term capital gains tax rates. This could benefit the tax treatment of any realized gains within the BOXX ETF, although I have not seen any tax slips from Alpha Architects to confirm this claim.

Before investing in the BOXX ETF, investors should definitely consult with a tax advisor on the tax implications of their potential investment in the BOXX ETF.

Outlook Moderating For Treasury Bill Yields

Unfortunately, one headwind that I foresee with the BOXX ETF is that the Federal Reserve seems intent to lower policy rates in the next few months. This was confirmed by Chairman Powell at the recent FOMC meeting when he said that "almost everyone on the Committee is in favor of moving rates down this year".

Since treasury bill yields are closely tied to Fed Funds rates, we should expect treasury bill yields to decline in the coming few months, which should translate to lower returns on the BOXX ETF (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Fed funds rates and treasury bill yields are closely tied (St. Louis Fed)

Conclusion

The BOXX ETF is a novel cash management tool that has garnered a fair bit of investor following with ETF nearing $1 billion in AUM.

Unlike money market funds and treasury bill funds that pay a periodic distribution, the BOXX ETF rolls expiring box spreads into new box spreads, thus increasing NAV / share. This feature could appeal to investors in higher income tax brackets, as they can choose the timing of when they crystallize their income taxes by selling shares. Furthermore, the BOXX ETF pays a combination of long and short-term capital gain taxes instead of income taxes, which could be beneficial for investors.

However, the major drawback to the BOXX ETF is that management fees are relatively steep, at 0.19% current and stepping up to 0.39% in 2025.

Also, with the Federal Reserve intent on lowering interest rates sometime in 2024, the outlook for treasury bill yields has worsened.

For me personally, I will stick with the simplicity of the SGOV ETF and equivalents for my cash holdings, as I am already in the process of redeploying cash into other higher duration assets. I am maintaining my hold rating on the BOXX ETF.