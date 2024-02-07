Tatiana Meteleva/Moment via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) from September, for which I recommended a buy rating as I was optimistic that management would be able to achieve their strategic goals, which should result in growth and profitability, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate a buy rating for GOOS as I see the underlying demand strength staying positive and that the recent poor performance was not due to a structural issue (it was primarily because of the bad weather). GOOS performance in China was also splendid, suggesting they are capturing market share.

Investment thesis

GOOS 3Q24 sales grew 5.8% to CAD609.9 million, missing the consensus estimate by ~CAD9 million. The underperformance was mainly driven by the weak wholesale segment, partially offset by stronger DTC (direct to consumer). The wholesale segment saw its revenue fall by 28.5% to CAD81.8 million, while on the flip side, DTC grew 14.2% to CAD514 million. As for gross margins, GOOS managed to expand it by 150bps to 73.7%, beating the consensus estimate of 72.4%. The main reason for the gross margin beat was due to higher pricing, which was partially offset by higher product costs. Consequently, the adj. EBIT margin came in at 34.0%, beating the consensus estimate of 32.9%.

Before I go into my Outlook discussion, I would like to discuss the share price movement. When I wrote about GOOS during September 2023, the share price was at CAD20, and it took a big dip afterwards, which I believe was due to the market pricing in unfavorable weather conditions in 4CQ23. Indeed, that has really caused a huge impact on GOOS performance, something that I did not incorporate into my model previously (I expected 13% FY24 revenue growth, but 2Q24 only grew 1.4% and 3Q24 grew 5.8%). Specifically, in 3Q24, GOOS saw softness across channels in North America (down 16% organically) and EMEA (down 27% organically). However, I urge readers and investors to stay objective. The weather is something that GOOS cannot control, and I believe the reality is that the underlying demand remained very strong for GOOS, as can be seen in GOOS’s Black Friday sales performance (sales went up 40%). This 40% is huge when compared to the entire Black Friday performance, which was only up 7.5%. Another piece of evidence that suggests the bad weather since last quarter was the main culprit to soft sales is that GOOS saw positive DTC trends so far in January 2024 (4Q24-quarter to date as of management earnings call on February 1, 2024) as weather normalized (turned cold).

Strong demand momentum was not only seen in the west; similar strength was seen in China as well, where GOOS highlighted APAC organic revenue growth of 63%, driven by stronger DTC growth in Greater China. While this growth was in part due to an easy comp last year due to the COVID store shutdowns, I take this as a very early sign of the next consumer demand upcycle as GOOS saw 2x more store traffic in Mainland China. GOOS also had record sales during the Singles' Day holiday, thanks in part to relevant choices influenced by Chinese designers and the colder weather in the area. An important comment to note here is that GOOS China performance was not driven by promotions; it was organic, which I believe suggests that GOOS is capturing a lot of market share in this weak consumer spending environment.

We had our best Singles' Day ever in China, outperforming our industry as a leading luxury outdoor brand on Tmall, again at full price. As a result of our continued investment, we saw both growth both inside and outside Mainland China. We intend to continue managing our expansion in China prudently, focusing on initiatives that elevate our brand and achieve optimal ROI. 3Q24 earnings results call

From a store growth perspective, management noted that there is a significant runway for additional store fleet expansion going forward. As of 3Q24, GOOS has 65 permanent locations, and management expects to open another 3 by FY24. I expect GOOS to open more stores ahead, as it complements well with its DTC offering, shifting further away from wholesale reliance. Internally, I also thought it was very positive that GOOS continued to make progress on select productivity initiatives such as localized selections and in-store customer experience enhancements. While the bad weather has impacted management's ability to meet all their goals, I don’t see this as a structural issue, as things should normalize when the weather returns to normalcy (as can be seen from January's performance when the weather turned normal).

The last thing to discuss is the GOOS balance sheet. As of 3Q23, GOOS has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of ~0.9x, bringing it closer to its historical range from the 2x seen last quarter. The reason I highlight this is because it means that GOOS can go ahead and continue returning capital to shareholders via share buybacks (without the need to worry about paying down debt), and management has been stepping up their repurchase, which I expect to continue. In FY22, GOOS bought back 2% shares; in FY23, GOOS bought back 3% shares; and as of 9M24, GOOS has already bought back 4% of shares outstanding.

At December 31, we had completed the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under our fiscal '23 normal course issuer bid program and that amounted to 5.4 million shares for a total cash consideration of CAD111.2 million. Further, we renewed our NCIB in November, reflecting share buybacks as a component of our capital allocation strategy. 3Q24 earnings results call

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for GOOS based on my model is CAD25.74. Given that FY24 has been heavily impacted by the bad weather and how 2/3Q24 has performed, it is unlikely for GOOS to meet my previous 13% FY24 growth assumption. To reflect this fact, I adjusted FY24 revenue to be in line with management guidance. Management guidance is probably accurate here given that they put out the guide in early February, which gives them 1 month of data already. The last two months should not move the needle too much. That said, I reiterate my point that FY24 performance was weak, largely due to the unfavorable weather conditions. In FY25, I expect weather to normalize, which, coupled with the strong underlying demand and easy comp vs. FY24, growth on a percentage basis should see an acceleration (I got to 15% by adding the 400 bps deceleration back to FY23 11% growth). Likewise for earnings margin, FY24 margin expansion is unlikely to happen given a lower expected revenue base. That said, I retain my assumption that FY25 will see an inflection back to the recent high given the normalized operating environment and revenue growth.

I believe the market is gradually recognizing that GOOS demand is strong (as seen from the share price rally since the low of November 2023). GOOS simply needs to continue executing here, showing more data that underlying demand remains strong and store openings are on track, in order to drive a positive valuation re-rating (though I simply used the current valuation of 16x PE, just to be conservative). The reason I note a possibility for valuation to go higher is because, compared to peers like Columbia Sportswear and Descente, GOOS is trading at a discount (peers trading at 23x and 17x forward PE, respectively) despite having a higher growth outlook (high single-digits vs. low single-digit decline for peers) and a higher margin (GOOS has a 20% EBITDA margin vs. peers at low teens).

Risk

4Q24 China performance might be weaker on a percentage basis, as management noted QTD trends are softer as the company laps tough comps as a result of fading reopening benefits and a timing shift of the Lunar New Year. This could weigh on sentiment and any valuation rating, as the headline figures aren’t very positive.

Conclusion

I reiterate a buy rating for GOOS. Despite 3Q24 sales missing estimates due to adverse weather conditions impacting North America and EMEA, underlying demand remained strong as seen from the rebound in January's DTC trends post-weather normalization. GOOS also saw exceptional performance in China, indicating market share capture. Management also continues to maintain a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy by sustaining its share buyback intentions. Given the state of GOOS balance sheet, there is certainly rooms for continued buybacks.