Why I Don't Buy Bonds, And Buy These 2 High Yielders Instead

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

Let me begin by stating that I have no problem with investors that place their “dry powder” in bonds. That’s not what this article is about.

Rather, I will work to prove that investing in bonds is the antithesis of what the average investor should do. In this piece, I provide reams of data that shows that investing in bonds versus the broader market results in markedly lower returns.

Furthermore, I contend that the recent widespread move to bonds by the investment community is a form of market timing, and market timing is anathema to me.

Last, but not least, I will provide two high-yielding alternatives to an investment to bonds and other forms of fixed income.

Proof That Fixed-Income Underperforms By A WIDE Margin

A list of risk-free and low-risk investments would include high-yield savings accounts, money-market funds, short-term certificates of deposit, and series I savings bonds.

Before I prove that the returns of stocks outperform fixed-income investments, let me refute a very commonly held misconception.

It is common to see bonds described as “risk free” investments.

As the French would say, “Au contraire, mon frère.”

I turn first to an article that aired on MSN. Entitled, “Bond-market meltdown: What's happening, what it means and why you should care,” that piece went on to describe the recent losses suffered by those invested in bonds.

Longer-dated bond prices, the most sensitive to interest-rate changes, have fallen some 46% since their early pandemic peak in 2020, according to Bloomberg data. That's the biggest decline on record and a move that matches the 49% drawdown in stocks that followed the tech-market bubble in the early 2000s.

It is here that I’ll note that bond holders lost nearly as much as those invested in stocks during one of the worst market drawdowns in history.

For those not convinced that bonds are not low risk investments, I’ll follow up with a recent Wall Street Journal article: “Bonds Track Toward Another Year of Dismal Returns.”

Here is an excerpt from that piece.

After bonds posted a historically bad 2022, many on Wall Street argued that this year would mark a decisive rebound. Instead, the widely tracked Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index has lost 1.1% through Thursday, including price changes and interest payments—putting it on track for its third consecutive year of negative returns. Losses happen in investing. But bonds are often touted as a safe option for investors, particularly those nearing retirement. Before 2022, the Bloomberg index had never delivered negative returns for even two consecutive years. Overall, “it’s gone from OK to terrible” for bonds this year, said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group, a financial advisory firm.

The Wall Street Journal went on to explain the cause for the poor returns.

Expectations for higher interest rates drive down bond prices because investors worry that bonds issued in the future will pay larger coupons than current ones. That in turn pushes up yields, a measure of expected annualized returns that assumes bonds will be paid at their face value at maturity.

Perhaps there are those that agree that bonds can underperform, but they might argue that investing in stocks is even a greater risk.

My retort would be, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

According to a recent study, those who invest long term in the stock market harvest much higher returns than those that use a 60/40 investment strategy. Over a forty-year time frame, it was determined that those that used the 60/40 allocations outperformed bond holders by roughly 270%.

Those results are backed by the work of Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA and professor of finance at Heider College of Business at Creighton University

Here is his summation of the bonds are better than stocks claim.

From 1926 through 2022,the stock market provided returns that far exceeded treasury bills or treasury bonds. According to data compiled by Ibbotson Associates, large capitalization stocks — think S&P 500 — returned 10.1% compounded annually. Over that same time period, long-term government bonds returned 5.2% annually and T-bills returned 3.2% annually. To put it in perspective,” he added, “a dollar invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 1926 would have grown to $11,535 (with all dividends reinvested) by the end of 2022. That same dollar invested in T-bills would only have grown to $22.05. That same dollar invested in long-term government bonds would have only grown to $130.89. It pays to invest and not simply save. And it’s not a close call.

The following chart by J.P. Morgan illustrates the returns over a twenty year period from differing asset classes.

JP Morgan Asset Management

It is here that I will note that the above includes most of the “Lost Decade for Stocks,” a ten-year time frame ending in 2009 when the S&P 500 (SP500) eked out an annualized total return of -0.9%. And yet stocks still outperformed bonds.

Why I Believe Investing In Bonds Now Is A Bad Move

Sifting through comments on Seeking Alpha, it is apparent that many investors moved to bonds and the like due to a belief that the market would perform poorly. In my estimation, that is a form of market timing, and market timing is a recipe for very poor long-term returns.

The following chart illustrates how being out of the market for even a few days can have a large negative impact on one’s total long-term returns.

JP Morgan Asset Management

But there is more to consider. In October, a Wall Street Journal article reported on the move to money-market funds. That piece noted that investors had $5.6 trillion in those funds, a sum that was close to setting a record.

It is here that I’ll opine that once rates fall, many investors will turn away from money-market funds and to dividend-bearing stocks. Consequently, I believe this will drive up the valuations of many stocks with solid yields.

Where My Preference Lies

First up is Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Operating a network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, and regulated gas distribution utilities, ENB is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America.

The company's liquid pipelines division transports about 30% of the crude oil produced in North America, and 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Enbridge also has C$8 billion invested in renewable energy and power transmission projects. Upon completion of those projects, the company’s renewables will meet the energy needs of 966,000 homes.

Ranked as the third-largest natural gas utility in North America, ENB also is also Canada's number one natural gas utility, providing service to 15 million people in Ontario and Quebec alone.

With over 80% of Enbridge's EBITDA protected against inflation, and over 95% of its customers rated investment grade, the firm’s revenues are both recurring and predictable.

Late last year, Enbridge announced a $14 billion acquisition of three utilities from electric services company Dominion Energy (D). The acquisition will double the size of ENB’s regulated utility footprint.

ENB Investor Presentation

Once consummated, management projects the deal will be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2025.

The costs associated with the acquisition resulted in S&P downgrading its outlook to negative. Even so, with a current credit rating of BBB+, ENB would still have solid investment grade credit if the credit score is downgraded.

Enbridge currently yields 7.3% and has 28 years of annual dividend increases to its credit. With a discounted cash flow payout range of 60% to 70%, the dividend appears secure and has room to grow.

Management guides for long-term growth in the range of 4% to 6%.

ENB Investor Presentation

I believe ENB is trading at a reasonable valuation, and I rate the stock as a BUY.

As a Canadian company, there is a 15% dividend tax withholding in taxable accounts; however, there is no withholding in IRAs, 401K, and other retirement accounts.

The next big-yielder is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon’s 40% share of the postpaid phone market in the U.S. is about a third larger than that of AT&T (T) or T-Mobile (TMUS). This provides a scale advantage that also results in industry leading margins and returns on capital.

Verizon posted a solid Q4. For fiscal year 2023, free cash flow hit $18.7 billion, a 30% increase from FY22.

With 10.7 million broadband subscribers, the company has now reported 400,000 or more net new broadband subscribers for five consecutive quarters. In FY 23, Verizon added 1.7 broadband subs. The broadband growth bodes well for the company in that broadband customers tend to bundle their services. In turn, this results in higher margins and stronger customer retention rates.

Verizon

Verizon reported 449,000 postpaid phone net additions, and 1,460,000 retail postpaid net additions for the quarter, along with consumer postpaid phone churn of 0.88%.

Postpaid phone additions increased 17% over the comparable quarter, marking the best quarter for that metric in four years.

The Business division reported 131,000 phone net adds, the 10th consecutive quarter in which the company reported 125,000 or more net adds.

In a welcome development, for the full year, capex totaled $18.8 billion, a $4 billion drop from 2022. The company expects capex in a range of $17 billion to $17.5 billion for the coming fiscal year.

With lower capex, the company can work to pay down debt and eventually resume share repurchases. VZ paid down $1.6 billion of its net unsecured in FY23.

Verizon forecasts wireless service revenue growth in a range of 2% to 3.5% in 2024. Management guides for adjusted EPS in FY24 in a range of $4.50 to $4.70.

Verizon’s forward P/E of 9.37x is significantly below the 5-year average P/E for the stock of 10.55x. The projected 5-year PEG ratio of 1.17x indicates Verizon is trading at a reasonable valuation.

With a current yield of 6.26% and a payout ratio of 53%, the dividend is safe and likely to grow, albeit at an anemic rate.

Currently trading for $42.35 per share, the consensus 12-month price target of the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $44.86.

One last positive worth mentioning is that J.D. Power has now ranked Verizon No. 1 for network quality 32 consecutive times.

I believe the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, and I rate VZ as a BUY.

Summation

While I can understand why one would hold excess funds in bonds, money market funds, and other similar investments, I vehemently oppose the idea that bonds are risk-free. Even more so, I believe that when investors use bonds to wait out bear markets or to prepare for a possible economic downturn, they are essentially timing the markets.

There is a plethora of research proving that no one can consistently time the markets or accurately predict economic cycles.

There is also another negative related to supposed low-risk investments that I never see mentioned. Unlike the tax on many dividends, interest payments on money-market funds are usually taxed as ordinary income.

As for me, I invest during bull and bear markets, and my portfolio consists of a blend of high-yielding tickers and high growth companies.

It is here that I will note a persistent argument against investing in stocks with high yields. It is commonly held that stocks with high yields provide poor returns, and that it is rare for stocks with high yields to match, let alone surpass, the returns of the S&P 500.

While I agree that there is some merit to that claim, I would point to the first graph in this article that clearly shows REITs, a class of investments that are noted for providing hefty yields, outperforming the S&P 500 over a 20-year period.

I would also add the following.

While timing the market is doomed to failure, timing one’s entry into individual stocks can boost gains markedly.

I point to my recent articles on: Verizon, which notched a 10.59% gain versus 1.14% for the S&P 500; Realty Income (O) up over 14% since the November 1st debut of my piece on that stock; Boston Properties (BXP) up over 20% versus a 6.16% gain in the S&P; and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), which gained nearly 12% versus a 5.4% gain in the S&P as examples of how one can boost the returns of big dividend payers.

Each listed article was published over the last three months, and they demonstrate how investors can boost returns markedly by patiently waiting for quality stocks to present valuations that provide a margin of safety.

In other words, timing your investments in individual stocks can boost overall returns, while timing the market is a guaranteed formula for under performance. Buying solid, high-yielding companies can provide greater returns than bonds and generate a solid stream of passive income.

And buying bonds…”fugget about it.”

