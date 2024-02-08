Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Don't Buy Bonds, And Buy These 2 High Yielders Instead

Feb. 08, 2024
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investing in fixed-income investments results in lower returns compared to the stock market.
  • Bonds are not risk-free investments and can experience significant losses.
  • These two stock picks offer high yields and are currently trading at reasonable valuations.
Business concept.outstanding gold jigsaw on black. Leader, Unique, Think different, Business growth graph

Ruangrit/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

Let me begin by stating that I have no problem with investors that place their “dry powder” in bonds. That’s not what this article is about.

Rather, I will

Comments (16)

d
drconsul
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (500)
@Mudslinger58, I have been doing the same with the short term treasury bills and have been buying VZ at prices below 40. Also have laddered CD’s of up to one year duration all paying 5% or more.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@drconsul Thanks for sharing and nice work with the CDs. All the best
M
Mudslinger58
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (353)
@drconsul Nice job. Yes, I also buy short term (6 month) CDs in my ladder if they pay better than bonds. For me taxes aren't an issue as the ladder is in an HSA account.
I actually don't regret buying VZ and I'm confident it'll go back up, but other than dripping dividends I'm not adding to my position.
S
Steve SS
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (433)
Muni bonds just a couple of months ago was at 5.35% highly rated, for the right person they were a great addition to an investment portfolio.
T
TMMD
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (4.2K)
AGG total return 80% over past 20 years. Very low average volatility over nearly two decades. Recent pandemic pandemonium aside, expect 4% and safety with total bond market. Not a good long-term investment. But if you have to preserve capital for a purchase, perhaps of a house or tuition or whatever in the next 6-8 years, a boring bond fund isn’t a terrible idea. Now that bond ETFs have taken losses with the unprecedented rapid rise in interest rates to compensate for pandemic stimulus and supply chain disruption induced inflation, you’ll get a slight tax break. Bonds in a 529 fund for education will be tax free. Zero bond exposure seems extreme. smartasset.com/...
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (638)
Thanks for the article Brad. Two solid holdings in my portfolio. I recently added to both. The add to ENB was a new position in my IRA because I have reached or exceeded the foreign tax credit limit to cover the 15% withholding on ENB dividends in a taxable account.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@Mike-SC Thanks for sharing.... have a great day!
M
Mudslinger58
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (353)
Thanks Brad. I own both VZ and treasuries. It's a bit misleading to simply tell people bonds are risky. As you know, a treasury bond HELD TO MATURITY will return its face value plus interest, unless the US itself fails. The "risk" as you call it, is if the bond-holder has to sell the bond before it matures.
For my part, I've been rolling short term treasury bills at over 5%, which is something I wish I had done instead of buying VZ at $50.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@Mudslinger58 Nice job and thank you for reading and commenting.

Have a great day!
S
Steve SS
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (433)
@Brad Thomas Hey Brad taxes taxes go with Muni especially if you have enough in the stock market.
P
Pippy54
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (482)
Not sure I'd want VZ to be my poster child for "not wanting to buy bonds".
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@Pippy54 Ha. We didn't call VZ the poster child... remember, I have 5 kids so I like spreading the love around. All the best
RonEDickinson profile picture
RonEDickinson
Today, 7:14 AM
Comments (546)
Thus the saying bonds are a return free, risky asset. Years and years of 2% interest payments wiped out by a 12% loss n 2022.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@RonEDickinson You know how I feel....

ALWAYS protect principal at ALL costs.

Have a great day and thanks for reading.
b
bmc123
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (154)
I have them both, for quite a while already, and am very happy with the results to date.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (77.89K)
@bmc123 Thanks for sharing. Have a great day!
