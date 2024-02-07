Arseniy45/iStock via Getty Images

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ: PROP) (Prairie) is engaged in the exploration and production (EandP) of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has secured approximately 45,000 acres in Weld County, Colorado, above the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, known for its estimated reserves of over 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This 45,000-acre position includes the original 37,000 gross acres Prairie had when it came public and 5,500 net leasehold acres with 62 fully permitted proven undeveloped drilling locations from the acquisition of Nickel Road Operating LLC assets, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024, and its February 5, 2024 acquisition of a 1,280-acre drillable spacing unit and eight fully permitted proven undeveloped drilling locations in the DJ Basin from a private seller.

Prairie's land positions are in a rural area in close proximity to high-quality operators such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), Williams (NYSE: WMB), Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI), and EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG). You can find more information on Prairie Operating Co. on its corporate website. You can find all of Prairie Operating Co.'s audited financial statements here.

I am particularly bullish on Prairie as a result of:

Its oil reserves in close proximity to multibillion-dollar oil companies.

Strong insider ownership of its stock – Insiders and management are highly invested and aligned with shareholders.

Solid cap structure including several key long-term-oriented financial partners.

Ability to drill a well in 4-6 days creates the opportunity to develop up to 60 wells in a 1 year period.

A management team that has been successful in the past that is loaded up with stock and incentive-based stock options.

According to the investor deck on its website the company bases its projects on an internal rate of return of more than 75% and $30 barrel of crude oil (bbl) break even with a one-year payback. It is important to note that Prairie does not currently have producing wells or revenues.

Prairie Operating Co.'s land positions are in a rural area in close proximity to high-quality operators such as Chevron, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Williams, Civitas Resources, Inc., and EOG Resources, Inc. (Prairie Operating Co. Corporate Website)

NASDAQ Symbol: PROP Click to enlarge 52-Week Low: $1.62 Current Price: $7.96 52-Week High: $18.50 Market Cap: $76 million Avg Vol (3 month): 38.62k Shares Outstanding: 9.7 million Avg Vol (10 day): 41.27k Restricted: 6.13 million Corporate Offices: 8636 N. Classen Boulevard Public Float: $1.4 million Oklahoma City, OK 73114 50-Day Moving Average: $9.50 Main Number (713) 424 4247 200-Day Moving Average: $8.46 Website: Prairie Operating Co. Home Click to enlarge

The stockholder section of Prairies’ recently filed S-1 registration statement is full of recognizable wealthy investors who I believe are probably more interested in a long-term growth company with compounding potential than a quick trade on a stock. These are a few reasons that, in my opinion, shares of PROP have tremendous long-term upside potential as an operator or as an acquisition target as the company moves into the production phase.

In August 2023, Prairie Operating Co. disclosed the findings of an independent third-party evaluation of its non-producing assets in Weld County, Colorado. The report highlights the substantial potential of Prairie's 37,000 gross acre position, with estimated possible reserves of approximately 285.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and a PV10 value of around $2.4 billion. These reserves are supported by 412 qualified drilling locations across the Niobrara and Codell formations, laying the groundwork for future development.

The table below summarizes Prairie Operating Co.’s estimated possible reserves in the Niobrara and Codell formations.

Summary of Prairie Operating Co.’s estimated possible reserves in the Niobrara and Codell formations (I made the image from a table in the company's 11-20-2023 S-1 filing with the SEC )

In my view, Prairie Operating Co.'s recent developments in the

submission and the initiation of its second Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) gives me confidence that the company is making significant progress. With expectations for hearings on both the WOGLA and OGDP in the first quarter of 2024, it gives me confidence that Prairie’s management team appears poised to advance its strategic objectives.

Worth mentioning is that Prairie appointed former Great Western Petroleum Chief Executive Officer and energy industry veteran Richard N. Frommer to its Advisory Board. This appointment holds particular significance given the background context of PDC Energy's acquisition of Great Western Petroleum's assets and subsequent acquisition by Chevron.

Nickel Road Operating LLC Asset Purchase

Prairie Operating Co. acquired the assets of Nickel Road Operating LLC (NRO) for $94.5 million, comprising $83 million in cash and $11.5 million in deferred cash payments. Prairie has an investor deck on its website that provides key information on this transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024 and be accretive to Prairie's shareholders across key financial metrics, including production, reserves, and free cash flow, effective February 1, 2024. The purchase price represents an implied multiple of around 2.3 times the projected next twelve months (NTM) cash flow from operations and a value of the Proved Developed Producing Reserve Value discounted on an annual basis at 15% (PV15 value of PDP). In my opinion, the NRO assets contribute significantly to Prairie's operations, generating a daily production of 3,370 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), with a notable 84% consisting of liquids. The incorporation of NRO's assets not only adds cash flow and expands Prairie's acreage, but also enriches its portfolio with a promising inventory of drilling locations.

The NRO acquisition's includes of 5,526 net acres and 62 fully permitted proven undeveloped (PUD) drilling locations is particularly noteworthy, as it is anticipated to yield a payout period of nearly one year with a remarkably low breakeven point of just US$30/bbl. Furthermore, the addition of 22.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) in proven reserves, accompanied by a Present Value of 10 (PV10) projection of $254 million, solidifies the strategic value proposition of this acquisition for Prairie.

The assets and operational footprint of NRO are close to Prairie's current operations within the DJ Basin, predominantly in rural Weld County, Colorado. The permitted Proved Undeveloped Reserves (PUDs) are anticipated to yield returns within approximately one year of commencing production and demonstrate economic viability even in a market characterized by low commodity prices, boasting operational break-even points below $30 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude. Furthermore, the existing infrastructure offers adequate takeaway capacity and avenues for enhancing operational efficiencies. NRO was formed in July 2017 and, according to a press release on April 16, 2018, is backed by Vortus Investment Advisors.

Prairie Operating Co.’s estimated possible reserves from the Nickel Road Operating LLC acquisition (I made the image from a table in the company's 11-20-23 S-1 filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1162896/000149315223041946/forms-1a.htm)

On February 05, 2024, Prairie announced it acquired a 1,280-acre drillable spacing unit and eight fully PUD drilling locations in the DJ Basin from a private seller for $900,000. This strategic acquisition of the 1,280 acre DSU and eight permitted PUDs, when added to the 62 PUDs the Company expects to acquire from NRO, would expand Prairie’s permitted drilling inventory to 70 wells.

Financial Results and Cap Structure

As of the last filing date with the SEC, the company has $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Prairie has not publicly said what its cash burn is; however, in the most recent nine months ending September 30, 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $7.9 million. During this period, Prairie had considerable expenses due to going public. In the same September 30, 2023 10-Q, the company expects to continue funding its business and strategic plans with cash on hand and cash flow from operations. Prairie's most recent S-1 filing shows 9.7 million shares outstanding. 6.13 million shares are restricted, and 3.6 million are unrestricted. Below is a table showing holdings of officers, directors, and shareholders who own more than 5% of the outstanding shares of Prairie Operating Company.

Holdings of officers, directors, and shareholders who own more than 5% of the outstanding shares of Prairie Operating Company (I made the image from a table in the company's 11-20-23 S-1 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1162896/000149315223041946/forms-1a.htm)

The company also has a Series D and a Series E class of convertible preferred stock outstanding. As investors, when we hear the words "convertible preferred," I know most of us think of hedge funds, prime broker accounts, dark pools, and massive dilution. In the case of Prairie Operating Co., I believe the purchasers of the Series D and Series E classes of convertible preferred stock have the company's best interest in mind and that they are looking to profit from the common stock and not from a short position.

Prairie sold 21,799 shares of its Series D convertible preferred stock for approximately $17.38 million. Approximately 88% of the $17.38 million was invested by Narrogal Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Gregory K O'Neill Family Trust, and the other 12% came from another outside investor and two company insiders. The same investor, Narrogal Nominees Pty Ltd ATF Gregory K O'Neill Family Trust, purchased all of the Series E convertible preferred stock for $20 million and exercised its Series D B Warrants and purchased 2,000,000 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $6.00 per share on November 13, 2023.

After reading through the data available in Prairie's most recent S-1 filing on EDGAR and the company's most recent press releases, I concluded that Prairie Operating Co. has a solid cap structure funded by long-term investors. It is very rare we see this magnitude of financial commitment, which leads me to believe there is a tremendous opportunity to ride along with them.

Outlook for Oil and Gas Prices and Energy Stocks

The energy market has always had significant fluctuations driven by demand and supply dynamics shifts. Despite this volatility, energy stocks often present promising opportunities, especially during periods of economic expansion, albeit with careful consideration. According to Fidelity Investments' 2024 Outlook for the energy sector, factors such as constrained supply, robust demand, and increased investments in energy production should positively impact the sector's performance.

Forecasts suggest that oil prices will remain elevated throughout 2024, which could drive the value of oil and energy stocks to higher levels, contrasting with the sector's sluggish performance in 2023. Given these projections, I think oil and energy stocks could come back into favor as investors find them increasingly appealing as potential investments as we enter the new year.

Oil and gas stocks have delivered notable returns to investors over the years, particularly during periods of strong commodity prices or significant operational successes. In 2023, the top-performing oil and gas stocks were:

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) +27.9%

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) +27.5%

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) +18.2%

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) +15.7%

EQT (NYSE: EQT) +14.3%

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) +13.4%

The Shale Revolution

The shale revolution, also known as the shale boom or shale gas revolution, refers to the transformative shift in the global energy landscape that entails extracting oil and natural gas from shale rock formations through hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling techniques. Fracking frees up oil or gas reserves by injecting water, sand, and chemicals into a well to force more oil from reservoirs by breaking up underground bedrock. This revolution has significantly increased oil and natural gas production in the United States, leading to a surge in domestic energy production that significantly impacted global energy markets. The Council of Economic Advisers, a United States agency within the Executive Office of the President, estimated that the shale revolution saves U.S. consumers $203 billion annually, or $2,500 for a family of four, by lowering energy prices.

At the forefront of the shale revolution is George P. Mitchell, often referred to as the "father of the shale revolution." Mr. Mitchell, the founder of Mitchell Energy, is considered the pioneer of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technologies in the 1980s and 1990s. His revolutionary approach to extracting oil and gas from the Barnett Shale in Texas was the foundation for unlocking vast hydrocarbon resources in the region. Fracking spread quickly to other shale formations like the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, and the Permian and Delaware Basins of West Texas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico is one of the world's most prolific unconventional oil and natural gas producing regions, accounting for about 43% of U.S. crude oil production and 17% of U.S. natural gas production in June 2022.

Like the Permian Basin, the shale revolution has driven technological advancements in drilling and completion techniques tailored to the geological characteristics of the DJ Basin's shale formations by providing the technology to turn the area into one of the United States' most prolific oil and gas producing regions. Adopting hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques has unlocked vast oil and gas reserves in the DJ Basin's shale formations, such as the Niobrara and Codell formations. Adopting these techniques has substantially increased production levels, making the DJ Basin a significant contributor to domestic energy production. As oil and gas operations in the DJ Basin expanded, so did infrastructure development like pipelines, processing facilities, and transportation networks. The shale revolution has transformed the DJ Basin into a prominent oil and gas-producing region, driving economic growth, technological innovation, and infrastructure development.

Niobrara and Codell Formations in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin

Colorado is the fifth-largest crude oil-producing state in the U.S., trailing behind Texas, New Mexico, North Dakota and Alaska. The Rocky Mountain region is primarily the Denver–Julesburg Basin under portions of Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, covering an area of approximately 5,000,000 acres. This Cretaceous-period deposit includes the Niobrara and Codell formations, which range in depth from 3,000 to 14,000 feet and thicknesses of 285 to 385 feet and 3 to 25 feet, respectively.

The DJ Basin and the Permian Basin are significant oil and gas-producing regions in the United States. Both areas are known for their prolific shale formations and utilization of advanced drilling techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling to extract hydrocarbons.

The Niobrara and Codell formations in Weld County, Colorado, are significant geological formations within the DJ Basin that have garnered significant attention and investment for the region's energy industry due to their rich oil and gas reserves.

The Niobrara Formation, primarily consisting of chalk and shale layers, is renowned for its unconventional oil and gas resources. Adjacent to the Niobrara Formation lies the Codell Formation, the backbone of the exploration and production of oil and gas in Weld County. Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques have been pivotal in unlocking the vast hydrocarbon potential of the Niobrara and Codell Formation. These techniques have allowed operators to access previously inaccessible resources.

The DJ Basin in Colorado is home to several prominent oil and gas companies, including large operators and smaller independent producers. As previously mentioned, the public companies with the largest market capitalization operating in the DJ Basin are Chevron, Civitas, EOG Resources, and Occidental.

The DJ Basin has seen significant merger and acquisition activity in recent years. Some of the more significant transactions include:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation acquired Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in August 2019 in a transaction valued at $38 billion, including the assumption of Anadarko's debt.

Chevron Corporation acquired Noble Energy, Inc. in 2020 in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion. Noble Energy had a substantial presence in the DJ Basin, which bolstered Chevron's position in the region.

Chevron acquired PDC Energy in August 2023 in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.6 billion, including debt. Chevron acquired 275,000 net acres, much of it next to its existing operations in northeast Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin.

PDC Energy, Inc. acquired SRC Energy, Inc. (formerly Synergy Resources Corporation) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The merger expanded PDC Energy's footprint in the DJ Basin.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. merged with Extraction Oil & Gas in 2021 to form Civitas Resources, Inc. The merger created a leading oil and gas producer in Colorado's DJ Basin with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion.

Civitas Resources acquired privately held DJ Basin operator Bison Oil & Gas II, LLC for approximately $346 million.

Williams acquired Cureton Front Range LLC and the 50 percent of Rocky Mountain Midstream Holdings LLC they did not own from KKR in November 2023 in a $1.3 billion transaction.

These companies, among others, continue to invest in exploration, development, and production activities in the DJ Basin, contributing to the region's significance in the U.S. oil and gas industry. The DJ Basin remains a crucial area of interest for energy companies despite fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions.

Strong Management with a Successful Track Record

The management team of Prairie Operating Co., comprised of Chairman and CEO Edward Kovalik, President Gary Hanna, and other key executives, brings decades of industry experience with a successful track record in the energy sector, including founding several portfolio companies. The management team's background is essential to why I think Prairie is a Strong Buy. As such, I am providing a brief overview.

Before becoming Prairie's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward Kovalik founded KLR Group, a distinguished merchant bank specializing in the Energy sector. Under his leadership, KLR Group successfully established numerous Oil and Gas portfolio companies, including River Bend and KLR Energy. Ed's entrepreneurial spirit also led him to found Seawolf Water Resources and Prairie Partners, further solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader in the industry.

As President of Prairie, Gary Hanna has over 40 years of invaluable experience within the E&P sector, including Chairman, President, and CEO of KLR Energy, where he orchestrated the successful acquisition of Tema, resulting in the formation of Rosehill Resources. Before his tenure at KLR Energy, Gary held key leadership positions at esteemed organizations such as EPL Oil and Gas, Maritech/SVP TTI, Gulfport Energy, and DLB Oil and Gas.

Bryan Freeman is Prairie's Executive Operations Engineer. Before his role at Prairie, he oversaw the execution of Rosehill Resources' $750 million as Senior Vice President of Drilling and Completions. With a distinguished career spanning various prominent organizations, including SM Energy, Hess, Chevron, Schlumberger, and Weatherford, Bryan's expertise is further exemplified as the author of several patents encompassing innovative oil and gas production technologies.

Craig Owen, Chief Financial Officer, began his career at PWC and held roles at Southwestern Energy, Anadarko, Hilcorp Energy, and Arco Pipe Line Company before becoming Rosehill Resources's CFO. He has managed finance teams comprising over 130 professionals./

In addition to Richard N. Frommer, former Great Western Petroleum Chief Executive Officer and energy industry veteran, Prairie Operating Co. recently announced that Mark Burnett, former Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group, joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Burnett created and produced the globally popular reality TV shows Survivor, The Apprentice, Shark Tank, and The Voice and was Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group when Amazon acquired it for $8.5 billion in May 2022. I believe his track record and experience in high-level acquisitions will play a role in executing Prairie's business plan. Prairie's Advisory Board is further bolstered by Dr. Scott Tinker, Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin. In my opinion, his depth of knowledge regarding growth and innovation within the energy sector is a valuable asset in steering Prairie toward realizing its strategic objectives.

Conclusion and Investment Thesis

The executive team at Prairie Operating Co. brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the oil and gas sector. President Gary Hanna and Chairman/CEO Ed Kovalik bring decades of industry expertise, having delivered substantial returns for investors in previous ventures. One of the top criteria I have for investing in any company is honest and competent management. Prairie’s management team meets that criterion.

Prairie Operating Co.'s assets in Weld County, Colorado, include its 37,000 gross acre position, with estimated possible reserves of approximately 285.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and a PV10 value of around $2.4 billion. The acquisition of Nickel Road Operating LLC assets added an additional 5,500 net leasehold acres and 62 fully permitted proven undeveloped drilling locations. As a result of this significant position, coupled with low developmental risk, Prairie Operating Co. stands to gain from the current landscape by leveraging its strategic geographical positioning and estimated resource reserves to capitalize on the industry's favorable cash flow prospects amidst escalating oil prices. Operating alongside industry leaders in the DJ Basin, Prairie benefits from access to critical infrastructure and enjoys a favorable regulatory environment in Weld County. This derisked setting enhances the company's exploration and development prospects.

The DJ Basin has garnered significant interest from industry majors like Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Williams, and Civitas. Situated amidst these major industry players, Prairie Operating Co. is well-positioned for a potential corporate transaction as historical precedents, such as Occidental's acquisition of Anadarko and Chevron's acquisition of Noble and PDC, underscore the industry's propensity for significant transactional engagements. Prairie's close proximity to these established operations, access to critical infrastructure to conduct day-to-day operations, and significant acreage present an enticing investment opportunity.

Prairie Operating Co. provides investors with a compelling investment opportunity in the U.S. energy sector, combining sustainable practices, robust financial projections, and an experienced management team one might find at a larger oil and gas company. Investors seeking exposure to a growth-oriented, environmentally responsible energy company may find Prairie Operating Co. attractive.