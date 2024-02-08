2 Top Dividends To Buy In February, Yields Up To 7.8%

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

What is your favorite memory? I'm talking about the one memory or one of many memories that sticks with you over all the years, and you love to visit when you reminisce.

One of my favorite memories is my wedding day. I've been blessed to have an amazing spouse for a long time now. While I don't think I deserve someone as amazing as her in my life, I love to remember the day that we were married. I can vividly picture her walking down the aisle. She was the picture of pure beauty and magnificence. To this day, I still find her even more beautiful than that day as we've grown and aged together.

When it comes to a market, there is not much that I find more magnificent than collecting new dividends into my portfolio. Following my unique Income Method, one of its core rules is the Rule of 42, where we aim to have at least 42 different individual income investments that are pouring dividends into my portfolio every year. Personally, I have more than doubled this, but that is the minimum. If you're still working on building out your portfolio, I have two outstanding opportunities that are worth including in your portfolio for income later this month, and every month.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: JPC – Yield 7.8%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests primarily in preferred equity. It has been a tough couple of years for preferred equity. As "fixed-income" investments, preferred shares have sold off with rising interest rates.

Fixed-income investments can be understood as having two dominant factors determining their price: credit risk and duration. This makes sense because with a fixed-income investment, how much you are supposed to be paid is determined in advance. The question is whether the issuer is going to be able to pay and how long it will be before investors get their capital back.

Since preferred are equity, they are below all debt in the capital stack and above the common equity. So, the credit risk is typically a little bit higher than debt from the same company. Ratings agencies will usually rate preferred shares 1-2 steps lower than unsecured bonds.

The credit quality for JPC's portfolio is primarily BBB, putting approximately 80% of its portfolio into the "investment grade" category. Source

JPC website

JPC's preferred primarily comes from diversified banks and insurance companies, with limited exposure to regional banks.

JPC website

The second factor is how long the investment will remain outstanding. With debt, there is a maturity date when the investor is repaid at par value. The closer the maturity date, the more resistant the price will be to trading at a large premium or discount to par. Preferred are different; there is generally no definite maturity date. Instead, the investment remains outstanding in perpetuity until the company decides to call it. Generally, a company isn't likely to call a preferred unless it can get a similar preferred at a lower coupon. As a result, when interest rates are high, it is less likely for preferred to be called. They can remain outstanding for decades.

Here is how JPC's NAV held up over the past two years compared to PFF, a preferred ETF, and LQD, an investment-grade bond ETF:

Data by YCharts

Note that JPC uses leverage and is currently leveraged at 38%. It had a big downswing in early 2023 when several banks failed and the banking sector crashed, but it has since recovered, and on a NAV basis, it has hung in there with PFF. Usually, leverage means steeper losses, but JPC has managed to avoid that.

When we look at the total return on NAV, which includes the impact of dividends received, JPC outperformed PFF and LQD:

Data by YCharts

There is no question that the past two years have been difficult for preferred equity and fixed income. However, JPC's management has navigated the turmoil and provided returns that beat PFF.

When we look at longer periods, this outperformance isn't new for JPC.

Data by YCharts

Note that we are looking at NAV, which is the best way to measure management performance. When we look at market price, we can see that the market hasn't been giving management enough credit:

Data by YCharts

JPC is trading at a healthy discount to NAV. Perhaps this pessimism was caused by JPC cutting its dividend three times last year. In the face of a difficult environment, management opted to reduce the dividend rather than overpay and reduce NAV.

JPC recently raised its dividend to 0.0475/month. Which is 1% higher than it was in January 2023. With NAV recovering and a strong probability of the Fed cutting rates sometime this year, we could see another raise later this year.

I'm buying more JPC before the discount goes away.

Pick #2: BCX – Yield 7.3%

I love buying things at a good discount, and most of us do. However, one of the hardest things for people to do in the stock market is to appreciate a discount. The stock market is the only market in the world where those buying get upset when prices go down. If you are following the Income Method, withdrawing no more than 75% of your dividends and reinvesting the rest, then you are in a position to always be a buyer. You don't need to sell to fund your cash needs, and you always have at least a little bit of cash designated to be invested.

So when BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is trading at a steep discount to NAV, you can take advantage of the opportunity.

Data by YCharts

BCX's NAV has fully recovered from COVID and is significantly higher than it was in 2019. BCX's share price, on the other hand, is about the same as it was in 2019.

Data by YCharts

BCX invests in commodity companies. It breaks its portfolio into three sectors: Energy, mining, and agriculture. Currently, it is more heavily invested in energy and mining. Source

BCX Fact Sheet

The market's enthusiasm in 2022 was driven by inflation, which drove commodity prices higher. As inflation slowed down, that enthusiasm waned.

Commodity prices have come down from the peak, and inflation is slower. However, it is crucial to remember that inflation measures the pace of price growth. Lower inflation does not mean that prices have come down; it means that they are growing at a slower pace. Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is in BCX's top 10 holdings as one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. They recently provided their 2023 Production Report; here are the realized prices: Source

Glencore

Here is the same report from 2019: Source

Glencore

The price of copper is up 43%, Zinc is up 4.5%, Nickel is up 33%, and coal is up 98%. Zinc is the only one that has low prices. Commodity prices will always be volatile and subject to swing wildly in response to changes in supply or demand. However, prices have reset much higher than they were during the 2010s, which was a really difficult decade for mining.

BCX provides us with an opportunity to invest in commodity-driven companies at a discount. We can collect our 7% yield while we wait for the sector to become popular again.

Conclusion

Today we've highlighted BCX and JPC. Both of these CEFs provide income regularly, paying distributions every month. They both benefit from very different economic situations. JPC will strongly benefit when interest rates fall causing the value of their holdings to skyrocket while BCX benefits from various commodity prices which are heavily impacted by geopolitical winds. If you're looking for a little bit of additional income, you can buy JPC, which goes ex-dividend on February 14th, and get paid on March 1st. Meanwhile, if you buy BCX before February 14th, it pays out at the end of February.

When it comes to retirement, I don't want you just to have wonderful memories to reminisce on looking back. I want you to have the financial stability and capability to create new memories that you'll enjoy thinking about again and again. Entering retirement should not be the death knell of your adventurous lifestyle or your enjoyment of your daily life. It should be the opening up of a new opportunity to enjoy life even more so without the burdens of having to go to work. Owning income investments that allow you to unlock new opportunities with your newly found time is a massive benefit to your retirement outlook.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.