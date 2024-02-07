Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

I invested in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) back in 2021 when the stock was trading for around $100. In just a few months following my investment, UPST stock shot through the roof to $400, but I did not book my gains as I truly believed in the company's technological superiority after conducting deep research into its AI model and discussing the nuances of this tech stack with industry leaders.

As it turned out, Upstart was simply not ready for the restrictive monetary policy era that followed an extended period of easy money.

I had the stomach to add to my long UPST position when the stock crashed, which has helped me in bringing down my average cost to a more reasonable $45ish. UPST stock reached a 12-month high of over $70 last August before retreating to the mid-thirties, so I am still deep in the red.

With 2024 promising to be a year in which the Fed will take a step back from rate hikes, I thought it best to revisit Upstart to determine whether the stock is investable after a bloodbath.

Silver Linings Among Dark Clouds

Upstart's AI model, according to its public filings, has been trained on more than 100 billion data cells to predict the creditworthiness of a potential borrower better than its traditional counterparts such as the FICO model. The company acts as a marketplace to match buyers (borrowers) and sellers (banks) and charges a fee from banks for introducing new customers.

As you can see from the below chart, Upstart's revenue exploded in 2021 with the company onboarding several funding partners (banks and credit unions) to cater to the surging demand for new personal loans on its online platform.

Exhibit 1: Upstart revenue and YoY growth

FinChat

Things took a turn when the credit environment changed dramatically in mid-2022. Upstart was forced to carry some debt on its balance sheet, which was a significant deviation from its original business model where the company was set up to operate as a marketplace - not a bank. By the end of Q1 2023, Upstart had more than $1 billion worth of loans on its balance sheet, out of which more than $500 million represented personal loans the company had failed to sell to any financial institution.

The biggest red flag that has appeared in the last couple of years is the apparent failure of Upstart's AI model to accurately predict credit events during tight economic conditions. In my opinion, there is no better indicator of the effectiveness of Upstart's AI models than credit performance. From a credit performance perspective, we can clearly see that Upstart has failed in recent quarters. Although Upstart got off to a great start amid low interest rates, the company's AI models failed institutional investors and its shareholders when credit conditions tightened. Acknowledging this, the company included the below risk disclosure in its Q1 2023 10-Q.

For loans purchased by institutional investors, our 2021 through mid-2022 vintages have underperformed relative to target returns. Moreover, the fair value of the loans on our balance sheet has declined in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and may decline in future down-cycle economic conditions. Any of these factors could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations

The above statement leaves us in no doubt that Upstart's AI models were not ready for a spike in interest rates. This should not be taken lightly because the American economy did not even officially enter a recession despite tight credit conditions. The company would have been in far deeper trouble if the economy entered a multi-year trough.

The economy will run through different cycles and conditions, so for Upstart to be successful in the long run, it is essential to improve its AI models to perform better during economic troughs.

Upstart, understanding the dire need for major improvements, has been focused on introducing several changes to its AI models.

Model 15.0 launch: Upstart launched Model 15.0, the latest version of its core personal loan underwriting model. This new version increased model accuracy by about 15%, representing the largest improvement seen since tracking improvements began in 2018.

Upstart launched Model 15.0, the latest version of its core personal loan underwriting model. This new version increased model accuracy by about 15%, representing the largest improvement seen since tracking improvements began in 2018. Upgraded Upstart Macro Index: Upstart launched an upgraded version of the Upstart Macro Index to account for seasonal patterns in repayment behaviors. This aims to provide a more accurate lens into changes in the financial health of consumers, resulting in less volatility in loan pricing and approvals from month to month.

Upstart launched an upgraded version of the Upstart Macro Index to account for seasonal patterns in repayment behaviors. This aims to provide a more accurate lens into changes in the financial health of consumers, resulting in less volatility in loan pricing and approvals from month to month. Personalized timing curves: The previous impactful model launch added personalized timing curves, referred to as the loan month model, for a significant accuracy improvement. The new version further enhances the accuracy and precision of these personalized timing curves and adds personalized macro effects for the first time.

These improvements suggest the AI model is now headed in the right direction to better predict credit events in the future at different stages of the business cycle. However, as investors, we need to primarily rely on the company's loan portfolio performance to determine the real-world effectiveness of these enhancements. For that, we will have to wait for longer until new data starts flowing in.

One encouraging sign is the more encouraging language used by Upstart in its Q3 filing compared to the wording used in Q1 filings. Discussing the AI investments, the company wrote:

For loans purchased by institutional investors, all vintages from 2018 through 2020 are forecasted to deliver returns at or in excess of the targets such institutional investors were expecting to receive, while our 2021 through mid-2022 vintages have underperformed relative to target returns. Our 2023 vintages have recovered to target yields. This was driven by a combination of underlying macro effects stabilizing (as seen in the Upstart Macroeconomic Index (“UMI”)) and our increased conservatism in underwriting.

The company's increased conservatism in underwriting is encouraging because as an AI-driven platform, Upstart is more likely to commit underwriting errors compared to traditional underwriters (banks) that use tried and tested FICO models to determine who can access credit products. Although banks may be losing out on additional income opportunities, Upstart is exposing itself to a higher degree of risk by going down the FICO ladder.

A Delayed Recovery Is On The Cards

Upstart's financial performance is strongly tied to macroeconomic conditions for now, which is evident from the sharp decline in transaction volume since mid-2022. Encouragingly, volume has picked up in the last couple of quarters, but I believe it's still too early to predict a continuation of this trend.

Exhibit 2: Number of loans approved by Upstart

FinChat

As illustrated below, the Upstart Macro Index is still hovering near all-time highs, which is an indication that the impact of the macroeconomy on credit losses is still at an elevated level.

Exhibit 3: Upstart Macro Index

Upstart

To understand what this number means, please refer to the below explanation given by Upstart.

The Upstart Macro Index estimates the impact of the macroeconomy on credit losses for Upstart-powered unsecured personal loans. UMI is expressed as a multiple of defaults relative to a static baseline due to macroeconomic changes. For example, a UMI of 1.25 for a given month suggests that the macro caused default rates to be 25% higher than the long-run average.

Although many Wall Street firms have lowered their expectations for a recession in the next 12 months, the economy is unlikely to bounce back to life. Upstart, on the other hand, may never be able to enjoy a zero-interest rate environment either. The company will have to learn how to thrive in a normalized rate environment, which is the litmus test facing Upstart today.

Overall, I believe the next 12 months will be a difficult yet transformative period for Upstart as the company rethinks its strategy and expectations.

Takeaway

After identifying the flaws of Upstart's AI model, I cannot be as excited as I was about the company back in 2021. I am, however, not turning bearish on the prospects for Upstart either. I still believe the company can realistically transform the financial services industry, but the key will be implementing meaningful changes to its loan approval framework and investing in model improvements to derive more effective credit decisions. I am keeping an eye on how Upstart is delivering on this front as it will hold the key to the company's future. For now, I rate Upstart stock a hold.