On 5 Feb 2024, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Novo Holdings announced that they have entered into a merger agreement, under which Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent in an all-cash transaction that values Catalent at $16.5bn on an EV basis. As per the announcement, Catalent shareholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash, representing a 47.5% premium to the 60-day VWAP, as of February 2, 2024.

Novo Holdings indicated that, shortly after the closing of the merger, it intends to sell three Catalent fill-finish sites and related assets acquired in the merger to its related company Novo Nordisk (NOVO). Said sites are located in Anagni, Italy; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; and Brussels, Belgium.

Catalent Inc.

Catalent is a leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years of experience, Catalent partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer health companies to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide. The company operates a vast network of facilities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, offering a comprehensive suite of services to support every stage of the product lifecycle.

From Catalent’s website, we read that it:

“helps accelerate over 1,500 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply approximately 70 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 17,800 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $4.3 billion in revenue in its 2023 fiscal year.”

As per its latest 10-K for FY 2023 (ended June 30), Catalent’s customers include Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Haleon, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Novo Holdings A/S

Headquartered in Copenhagen, and with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston, Singapore and Shanghai, Novo Holdings A/S is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, one of the world’s largest enterprise foundations.

Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO) and Novozymes and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development and, in addition, manages a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate and infrastructure assets as well as private equity investments.

As of 6 Nov 2023, Novo Holdings’ ownership of Novo Nordisk amounted to 28.1% of share capital and 77.1% of voting power.

Valuation of Catalent as a Takeover Target

In our view, Novo Holdings is valuing Catalent, not as a going concern, but as a source of valuable assets, primarily the three fill-finish sites located in Indiana, Belgium and Italy. Worth mentioning that, despite being 52 production facilities, the Harmans, Maryland, and the Bloomington, Indiana, facility that Novo Holdings has agreed to sell to NOVO once this merger has closed, concentrate the bulk of Catalent’s production.

Although we have no information on the carve-out value of Catalent’s property portfolio, we have reverse-engineered the multiple that Novo Holdings would be paying for Catalent, arriving at a 61x EV/EBITDA valuation. This is way out of proportion when compared to trading multiples in the industry, and even more if we consider c. $4.8bn in net debt weighing heavily on Catalent’s balance sheet, and the accompanying interest expense. Interest expense reached $58mn in the three months ended 30 Sept 2023, 80% higher YoY due to high-interest rates and an increased utilization of the revolving credit facility, according to the company’s 10-Q.

At this level of valuation, any discussion on synergies, disposals, earnings expansion, or any other reference loses relevance in front of a more pertinent factor: the price that Novo Holdings would be receiving (assuming an arm’s length transaction) for the three sites to be transferred to NOVO. This is the driver of this transaction, and we see no obstacle for completion at this point, pending an HSR review.

Antitrust Considerations

We believe that this transaction will be scrutinized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the HSR Act, given the fact that NOVO, a beneficiary of the carve-outs associated to the merger of Catalent and Novo Holdings, produces and markets Ozempic and Wegovy, two of the most used drugs to treat diabetes and obesity in the US.

As recently as 1st Sept 2023, the FTC challenged the $28bn acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc by Amgen Inc. on grounds of the likely lessening of competition in the market for FDA-approved drugs to treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout.

In the statement of Chair Lina Khan, the FTC made clear that the pharmaceutical merger enforcement program recognizes that:

“pharmaceutical mergers can stifle competition and harm patients even where the merging parties do not sell or develop any overlapping drugs.”

This is particularly germane, as in the current case of Catalent, Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) has longstanding contracts with Catalent for the production of Mounjaro and Zepbound, two drugs that compete directly against NOVO’s Ozempic and Wegovy, making this transaction fall directly on the FTC’s antitrust remit.

Beyond overlapping drugs, the statement by Chair Khan, and the FTC’s stance in the case, indicate that, even though they are taking a very firm position on pharmaceutical merger control, they understand the business drivers and research and development dynamics of the industry. In the end, the commission focused on limiting the ability to bundle pharmaceutical products in the large Amgen (AMGN) portfolio and the requirement to require further approval in future acquisitions, even for drugs that are already in the portfolio.

As this is public information, we are sure that Novo Holdings would have anticipated that the transaction would face an antitrust review, not in light of monopolistic power but in light of the potential to restrict competition by limiting access to Catalent’s facilities to current customers, so they would be already preparing for filing under the HSR Act.

It is worth mentioning that a week ago the EU Competition Commission ruled against Amazon’s (AMZN) intention to acquire iRobot (IRBT) for $1.4bn. The reasoning was that following the acquisition, Amazon would have the ability to foreclose iRobot’s rivals by restricting or degrading access to Amazon stores. The FTC was expected to publish a similar ruling this week, but Amazon terminated the merger.

It is not too stretched of an argument when we consider that, in theory, NOVO could terminate, or let expire, any manufacturing contract that Catalent may have in open conflict with a NOVO drug for the same market. We say “in theory,” but we don’t believe this would be the intention, given the anticipated scrutiny of this transaction.

We are more inclined to a scenario in which Novo Holdings, if possible, moves production of, say, Muonjaro and Zepbound out of the three sites to be transferred to NOVO, but of course we have no view into the carveout plan. In any case, Catalent, due to report Q2 2024 results pre-market on 9 Feb 2024, could shed light on this particular topic, although we would not be surprised if they choose to avoid providing information that goes beyond what’s already in the public announcement.

Conclusion

The aggressive acquisition multiple and positive response from Elliott, who may have been behind the pairing of Catalent and Novo Holdings, shields the acquisition from an external suitor, together with the cash available to Novo Holdings for fighting any potential suitor.

At current trading levels, we see a 10.2% gross spread, with an 77%-80% probability of closing, conditional on HSR approvals, and a 20%-23% probability of breaking.

Considering the downside risk to standalone and undisturbed price, our model indicates a 4.5% probability-weighted return (10.2% gross, 21.3% annualized). So, we see Catalent, Inc. as a buy at current levels, for those that are not uncomfortable with antitrust hoops and the potential volatility that comes with a Q3 2024 closing.