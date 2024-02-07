Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catalent - Novo Holdings Merger: Attractive Spread

Feb. 07, 2024 4:29 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT) StockLLY, LLY:CA
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
116 Followers

Summary

  • We anticipate an FTC review for the Novo Holdings acquisition of Catalent, Inc. but see no grounds for blocking.
  • Timetable risk due to regulatory approval under HSR Act.
  • Attractive 10.2% gross spread with favourable probability of closing.

Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Set To Surpass LVMH As Most Valuable European Company

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On 5 Feb 2024, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) and Novo Holdings announced that they have entered into a merger agreement, under which Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent in an all-cash transaction that

This article was written by

Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín profile picture
Joaquín Mercado Sapiaín
116 Followers
Joaquín is a financial economist that has an extensive experience in the event-driven space for European and North American equities. His mandate has led him to cover more than 200 announced and pre-event merger deals in 17 countries. He delivers actionable trade recommendations to merger arbitrageurs and multi-sector hedge fund managers. Joaquín has a deep understanding of the competition and legal environment that governs M&A activity, which includes not only local regulators but also supranational and other authorities (European Commission in the EU, HSR in the USA, Mofcom in China, and others). He has also developed LBO models to assess target financial performance under private equity ownership. His international experience includes economic research for the World Bank, as well as coverage of industrials, transport and defense for Santander Corporate & Investment Banking in London. Joaquín speaks English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French and has a solid econometrics and financial machine learning background. His extensive network includes economics and investment professionals in academia and in leading global financial institutions and investment firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CTLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.