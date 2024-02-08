NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) continued to produce impressive numbers amid challenges, displaying resilience and optionality. During 2023, there were multiple challenges that SoFi had to navigate, including Fed rate hikes, high inflation, which softened in the second half of 2023, and the federal student loan moratorium, which slowed student loan refinancing businesses in the industry.

However, SoFi showed solid resilience in adapting its business mix according to the macro-condition and interest rate environment, and its banking charter enabled it to adopt optionality by taking its revenue mix from non-interest income dominated to interest income dominated when it seemed profitable to do so.

SoFi's stock performance closely aligned with the anticipated sideways trading pattern in our last coverage, peaking at $9.16, near the forecasted pivot of $9.20, before settling at $7.80. This movement within the predicted consolidation range between $9.20 and $6.75 confirms the stock's alignment with our outlined technical outlook. Lastly, the soft 2024 guidance is setting SOFI up for another earnings beat, and the recent pullback provides another entry point, leading to our rating upgrade to a strong buy.

SoFi Hits 7.5M Users, Turns Profitable, Eyes Strong 2024 Outlook

SoFi continued to widen its customer base by allowing users to access varied financial services on one platform. SoFi's customer base grew by 59.7% at a 3-year CAGR to 7.5 million as of December 2023. YoY customer base growth was 44.4% as of Q4'23, suggesting the growth remains on a high trajectory. Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew by 45.1% YoY during Q4'23. SoFi also reached GAAP profitability during Q4'23. SoFi's GAAP net income stood at $48 million during Q4'23, compared to a GAAP net loss of $40 million a year earlier.

Additionally, for 2024 guidance, SoFi's management focused on achieving profitability by growing tech and financial services segments that can gain margin as these two segments continue to gain scale. SoFi's management expects to deliver $550-$560 million in adjusted net revenue, $110-$120 million in adjusted EBITDA, and $10-$20 million in GAAP net income.

As per the details in the earnings call, the guidance was based on the expected rate cut, which would cause some uncertainty over net interest margin and lending segment growth. Given a stable Fed rate, as announced recently, SoFi is most likely to beat guidance as they are likely to maintain the net interest margin (6.04% in Q4'23) and grow their tech and financial services segment at or above their expected growth rate of 50.0% if no major recession is imminent.

During Q4'23, net interest income grew by 86.8% YoY in the revenue mix, while non-interest income fell by 9.0% YoY. Net interest income contributed 63.3% to total revenue, while non-interest income contributed 36.7%. The mix was 45.7% for net interest income and 54.3% for non-interest income a year earlier.

Net interest income grew significantly due to the company's strategic decision to hold onto loans instead of quickly selling or securitizing them for immediate profit. This approach is evident from the substantial drop in the ratio of SoFi's loan sales to origination, which decreased to 6.8% in Q3'23 from 31.0% in Q3'22 and 57.0% in Q1'22. While we don't have the loan sales data for Q4'23 yet, the trend suggests that SoFi likely continued to retain loans, taking advantage of the high-interest rate environment and the support of its banking charter in the final quarter.

SoFi held onto loans longer before selling them due to increasing interest rates throughout 2023, as selling the loans would contribute to a loss on loan sales, especially on loans that originated at a fixed rate. Meanwhile, SoFi also earned higher interest on variable and fixed-rate loans that originated in the latter part of 2023, improving their net interest margin and profitability.

Therefore, a decline in interest rate movement will boost SoFi book gains on loans that originated in recent quarters at high fixed interest rates. Finally, as per the personal finance expert Enoch Omololu, the lower interest rates can stimulate demand for loans, driving up profits.

During the Q4'23 earnings call, SoFi's management projected cautious expectations for the lending segment while showing optimism for the growth of their tech platform and financial services. They anticipate the revenue from the lending segment to achieve 92-95% of its 2023 levels while expecting the tech platform and financial services to expand by 50% or more. Also, management highlighted SoFi's capacity to originate $18-$20 billion in loans in 2024, given its strong risk-based capital ratio of 15.3% as of December 2023.

However, they plan to originate less than this capacity, opting for a more conservative approach in anticipation of potential Fed rate cuts. It is a notable shift from 2023, when SoFi originated $17.4 billion in loans, marking a substantial increase from $13.0 billion in 2022. Despite the recent strong performance, the conservative guidance for 2024 underscores SoFi's careful risk management and strategic caution in response to uncertainties surrounding Federal Reserve policies and the overall interest rate environment.

Additionally, the company will rely more on its technology platform and other financial services to drive growth. The technology platform's revenue grew by 11.8% to $352 million, and financial services revenue grew by 160.3% to $437 million. Technology platform services include a processing platform through which SoFi provides APIs for account opening, bill payment, etc., to its partners and takes payment for them. Also, financial services include SoFi money (checking and savings accounts), investments, credit cards, referred loans, relays, etc.

Finally, the company posted a positive bottom line during Q4'23, riding on an improved margin. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin went up to 30.0% in Q4'23, up from 16.0% in Q4'22, demonstrating the company's capacity to drive profitable growth.

Mastering Interest Rate Fluctuations

Even though the Fed has kept the rate at the same level in the recent announcement and doesn't intend to initiate a cut before March 2024, there is a broader consensus that the monetary authorities will start reducing the rates in 2024, be it in the later part of the first half or the second half.

SoFi's management also expects a declining interest rate environment. The decline in interest rate is supposed to elevate the fair value of SoFi's loans. However, management clarified in their earnings call that the company hedges its interest rate exposure, and the gain on loans will be offset by hedge losses when the interest rate starts declining. Hence, Fed rate cuts will not have much of an impact in terms of gain on loan sales or securitization if the company continues to hedge its interest exposure.

However, it's important to note the company's interest rate sensitivity to understand its business more deeply. Management will have the discretion to strategize their hedging strategy based on expectations, and the change in rates may impact their fair value gain or loss depending on the interest rate movement and the extent of their hedging (fully or partially) on interest rate exposure.

As per the 10-K of 2022 (10-K of 2023 not available yet), SoFi showcased its interest rate sensitivity based on a 100 bps increase or decrease. A 100-bps decline in interest rate indicated a 1.8% gain in fair value, while a 100-bps increase indicated a 1.7% decline. Therefore, assuming similar sensitivity in 2023, and given the latest fair value of the loan held for sale at $15,397 million, a 100-bps decline in interest rates would generate a gain of $277 million, which is 13.0% of total revenue in 2023.

Given a change in interest rate, the impact on fair value depends on multiple factors. However, a simplified version of the interest rate sensitivity based on the extent and direction of changes is shown below. Note that the change in fair value of the loan will differ from the calculation mentioned below due to the mix of fixed-rate and variable-rate loans and the pace of loan origination during different interest rate environments. Also, the change in fair value may be offset by the company's decision to undertake an interest rate hedging strategy either partially or fully.

Gain from loan sales used to contribute a large portion of revenue. However, rising interest rates in 2022 and 2023 and SoFi's capacity to hold onto loans at their discretion after getting a bank charter allowed them to earn interest income for longer and in a recurring pattern instead of selling loans.

That mix can change in a declining interest rate environment where SoFi can book gain on loan sales if they want to, but that decision will be tricky. Management intends to hedge their interest rate exposure, an optionality embedded in SoFi's business model. Hence, they can optimize for booking gain on loan when they get some conviction on the direction of the interest rate.

SoFi's Hidden Value: A Fintech Gem in the Traditional Banking Sector

SOFI trades at a Price/Book (P/B) TTM of 1.41x. However, assigning a suitable P/B multiple for a company like SoFi can be challenging. Generally, traditional banks often trade at a lower P/B ratio, indicative of their restricted Return on Equity (ROE) generation capacity owing to rigorous capital requirements.

SoFi operates as both a bank and a financial services provider, boasting wings of its business that exhibit substantial growth potential without necessitating a significant capital infusion. Despite the lending segment and net interest income being primary revenue drivers recently, the company's technology and financial service platform hold strong potential for scalability.

SOFI Valuation Metrics SOFI Sector Median HOOD COIN SQ PYPL AFRM Price / Sales (TTM) 3.46 2.61 5.52 11.44 1.97 2.40 7.11 Price / Book (TTM) 1.41 1.11 1.43 5.22 2.34 3.42 4.81 Click to enlarge

The fintech aspect of the business merits a higher valuation multiple. Given the company's early-stage evolution, there's a likelihood of a shift in the business mix that could justify higher multiples in the future. Management also indicates they want to grow their technology and financial services segments faster than lending, which usually has more capital constraints and interest rate sensitivity. Such a change in business mix, which ensures more scalability, warrants higher multiples.

Finally, due to holding onto loans for longer, SoFi became more balance sheet intensive in recent times as its revenue as a percentage of total assets dropped to 7.1% in 2023 compared to 10.7% in 2021. Even though this strategy exposes SoFi to prolonged credit risks while potentially boosting returns, it ties up capital, reducing liquidity and inviting regulatory scrutiny. Thus, investors should closely monitor SoFi's balance sheet for its profitability, risk, and financial stability implications.

Takeaway

Looking ahead, SoFi aims to expand its tech and financial services, sectors poised for scalable growth, indicating a strategic pivot away from the more capital-intensive lending segment. This shift, coupled with a prudent hedging strategy against interest rate fluctuations, positions SoFi favorably for 2024.

Therefore, the company's blend of banking and fintech strengths, alongside its strategic management of interest rate exposure, suggests a potential for enhanced valuation, underscoring SoFi's emerging role as a dynamic player in the evolving financial services industry.