Investment Thesis

I believe, due to recent funding announcements made by the U.S. Treasury hinting at increased debt issuances, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) will begin to feel downward pressure on its valuation. Since the inflationary pressures began in 2021, there has been a chain reaction consisting of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to historical levels, leading to an increase in discount rates, thereby affecting stock valuations. While index has been able to escape this vortex of rising discount rates and is now up roughly 3.5% since the start of 2022, I think this will be harder to escape in the future.

The Treasury’s predicted borrowing of $1.85 trillion in FY2024, is (in my opinion) alarming due to the methods of these debt issuances: increasing sales of T-notes. The shift towards more long-term debt issuance will require higher interest rates to attract buyers, directly impacting the yield on 10-year T-notes, a critical component of the risk-free rate used in discounting future cash flows.

Adding to this, the market (even after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s interview with 60 minutes) is predicting 5 rate cuts over the course of this year, but the Federal Reserve is hinting that only 3 will occur (this is also what Powell explicitly said too).

I believe discount rates are likely to go up from here with treasury borrowings coming into focus and rate cuts being underwhelming. I think the S&P 500 is facing strong downward pressure on its valuation, justifying a strong sell.

Background

2021 marked the beginning of the global inflationary pressures, due in large part to increases in global monetary supplies increasing during COVID and supply chain disruptions. Chairman Powell and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates to their highest rate since 2001. Inflation, measured by various factors such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and core PCE (which excludes food and energy), saw a significant jump in 2021 with the CPI soaring to 7.1%, a drastic increase from pre-pandemic years (2016-2019) when it sat around 2.1%​​.

From December 2021 to December 2022, consumer product inflation increased by 6.5%, with one of the most alarming peaks occurring in June of 2022, where the CPI marked a 9.1% increase over the year, making it the largest increase in four decades. This leads to increases in price in categories such as food, energy, and fuel oils. The price of food increased by 12.2%, energy by 41.6%, and fuel oils by 70.4%.

However, by October 2022, inflation started to ease up, with the CPI increasing by 7.7% (annualized). Inflation has since moderated in 2023 but is still hanging above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

With interest rates climbing, this put upward pressure on discount rates, resulting in stock valuations dropping in 2022 (with investors discounting the present value of profits on US stocks). In 2023, market valuations crept back up as investors started to price in the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates (and therefore lowering the anticipated discount rate).

Don’t Fight The Fed

Going into 2024, the market had priced in six interest rate cuts this year with the first one as early as March. However, Federal Reserve officials (including Chairman Powell) are signaling only three rate cuts. Even after this signalling the market is pricing in 5 rate cuts. This means the market has priced in 50 basis points of interest rate cuts that may not happen (pricing in 5, 25 bps cuts when the Fed is only signaling 3).

Some sell side analysts have started to take note. Goldman Sachs analysts have pushed back the expectation of the first rate cut from March to May, after interpreting signals from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, as a sign of a delay in rate reductions.

As of right now, the Federal Reserve’s federal funding interest rate currently holds steady at a range of 5.25%-5.50%. These numbers are significantly higher than in 2022 aimed to decelerate post pandemic high inflation rates.

To summarize, the market is pricing in 5 rate cuts and applying a discount rate to US equity earnings on this assumption. Barring a sudden drop in inflation (really only possible if we get a recession -which is not bullish for SPY) the Federal Reserve looks like they will only cut rates 3 times this year. This on its own has not been priced into equity valuations.

More US Debt Issuance

If SPY’s only risk was the market being overconfident about a couple rate cuts, I would not be necessarily bearish. Earnings growth, particularly in big tech, has been strong. I believe stronger than expected earnings growth could offset slightly higher interest rates on their own. I believe it's US Treasury issuances that are the compounding risk here.

Looking forward this year, the U.S. Treasury is planning to issue a record amount of debt (outside of COVID), estimated at $1.9 trillion. In the recent past (2023), the Treasury has predominantly issued debt through short-term methods, such as Treasury bills (T-bills), resulting in a relatively stable supply of 10-year Treasury notes (T-notes) in the market. These 10-year T-notes affect the pricing of risk-free rates, which are a part of discount rates that stock earnings are priced off of.

In 2024, the U.S. Government has indicated that they will be issuing more long term debt. In order to match the high demand of these long term loans, the treasury department will likely have to offer a higher interest rate. So far, the Treasury is already struggling to meet these demands through auctions (Treasury auctions have been weak). T-bills, the short term debt, currently make up 31% of the debt outstanding, well overshooting the standard benchmark of 15-20%. This means to get this average back to the long run recommended benchmark of 15-20% of debt supply, the US Treasury will have to issue an above average proportion of T-Notes and T-Bonds (>10 year debt) to get this back in line. This looks like it will start in 2024.

The Impact Of These Borrowing Estimates

While investors have been focused on Fed speeches and rate forecasts, some of the biggest catalysts for market changes in 2023 and this year have been updates on US debt. I believe this is what will be the compounding risk going forward.

For example, on August 1st, Fitch’s surprise downgrade of US debt marked the beginning of a period of market declines, with the S&P 500 (SPY) falling 10.29%.

In late October (October 30th) the US treasury department published updated borrowing estimates for Q4 2023 that came in lower than estimates. This is also when we started to see the Q4 rally take off (14.37% gain).

Furthermore, we saw a similar reaction when the Treasury updated their Q1 2024 borrowing forecast to lower than initially forecasted, planning on borrowing $760 billion.

However, the impact still remains (and it's clear in my opinion the market is highly sensitive to these updates). The US government is planning on borrowing almost $2 trillion this year. This increase in supply is only now starting to affect the 10-year note supply. I think this will push these rates up as supply net-increases.

Quantify: What’s The Impact?

Historically, 10 year T-Notes have been observed to trade above the Federal funds rate (they are currently below). Since 1960, the average is for the 10-year to have a 101 bps premium over the Federal funds rate.

10 Year Yield Minus Fed Funds Rate (FRED St. Louis Fed)

With the year-end Fed official dot-plot indicating a projected Federal funds rate of 450-475 bps (3, 25 bps rate cuts), adding the historical average of 101 bps premium would suggest a 10-year yield in the range of 551-576 bps. This projection is much higher than the current 10-year yield, which was recently reported at 4.11%, or 411 bps​​​​​​. I believe the increase in 10-year note issuances will cause the rate to converge on the average premium.

Valuation

If the 10-year yield converges on a higher rate (like I am concerned about) near 5.5%, the downside risk could be immense. For reference, the S&P 500 dropped in October 2023 due to higher interest rates on 10-year debt, with the 10-year note hitting a 5% interest rate for the first time since 2007. If rates return to just 5%, we could see the S&P 500 retest the October lows ($409.21). This would represent 16.92% downside from today's prices (February 6th).

Bull Case (What Could I Be Missing?)

The biggest bull case, I believe, happens to be why I think some stocks could still perform well in the face of higher discount rates: strong earnings growth.

The tech sector has shown remarkable earnings growth over the last 12 months, which has bolstered tech stock prices (as I mentioned before). While I think these earnings will continue to hold, I do not think (despite their heavy allocation) tech will be able to hold up SPY's price on their own.

In essence, I expect discount rates to rise faster than EPS growth for most of the stocks in SPY, pushing valuations down. The exception is tech (which I do not think can hold up the ETF price on their own).

Takeaway

I believe the investment landscape for the SPY is looking bumpy, primarily due to the Treasury's more aggressive debt issuance strategy and the shifting dynamics of Federal Reserve policies. The sizable $1.85 trillion debt issuance slated for 2024, predominantly through longer-term T-notes, signals upward interest rate pressures to attract buyers, potentially squeezing stock valuations. The discrepancy between market expectations of five rate cuts and the Fed's indication of only three intensifies this pressure, creating an environment ripe for valuation adjustments. As the market grapples with meeting the supply for these longer-term issuances, and the market reconciles with adjusted rate cut expectations, investors should consider the S&P 500 a strong sell. There are individual stocks in this market that can withstand these issues (ones I continue to be bullish on), but I think the index as a whole is not one of those securities.