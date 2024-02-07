Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After months of speculation, DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) surprised the market with plans for a restructuring and a new path as an independent company. The e-signature company was unable to come to terms on a buyout price likely due to the low valuation heading into the deal negotiations. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock following a likely dip back into the $40s.

No Deal

The key narrative to a buyout is understanding that DocuSign came public back in 2018. The stock immediately ripped into the $60s, so any buyout offer in the $70s range would be seen as a massive disappointment to long-term shareholders.

DocuSign recently traded at only $40 before the buyout rumors started. After months of rumors, including investment banks lining up financing for a potential $13 billion deal, the stock has plunged considerably due to the likely vast difference in valuation views between management and the private equity firms interested in a deal.

The company was a prime winner in COVID shutdowns and now a prime loser, with weak housing sales following a large number of rate hikes by the Fed. After 5+ years of growth, private equity wanted to steal the company below other software deal comps.

According to analyst Brad Sills of BofA, the typical software deal is done at a P/S multiples of 7.3x trailing twelve-month revenues. DocuSign would expect a price of $95 to match this typical software deal valuation, though the number would probably be slightly too rich for the current growth profile.

Either way, the BoD faced the decision of either cashing out when growth has slowed due to lower post-COVID transactions requiring e-signatures or remaining an independent company and focusing on regaining momentum. The easy decision was to confirm financial targets and cut 6% of the staff to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

The stock now trades below 4x FY25 sales targets of $2.9 billion, again reinforcing the lack of interest in the BoD in a buyout. DocuSign last reported FQ3 '24 revenues only grew 8.5%, down 200 basis points from the FQ2 growth rate.

Obviously, a company going on nearly 3 years of decelerating growth rates isn't going to obtain a rich premium. The BoD either has the option to take the money and run and allow private equity buyers to make all the money by completing a turnaround or allow shareholders to participate in the turnaround of the business.

The guidance for FQ4 '24 doesn't help. DocuSign forecast revenue growth slipping to only 6% and a typical $10 million quarterly beat might provide for 7% growth in the January quarter. The general analyst consensus is that growth rates don't reverse the deceleration trend until a couple of quarters with growth rates at the 5% level.

Agreement Management Catalyst

DocuSign has too much opportunity to expand the business from e-signature to agreement management for the company to cash out here. The company has replaced management and now the business should focus on shifting the market opportunity beyond the current $25 billion total addressable market, or TAM, in the pure e-sign business to $50 billion with a focus on contract management.

The e-signature company isn't having a problem expanding the customer base, the issue remains growing the spending of current customers. DocuSign only had 400K customers when the company IPO'd, and total customers have now reached nearly 1.5 million for 11% growth in the last 12 months alone.

Even the enterprise customer base is growing with the addition of 13K enterprise customers in the last year alone. The issue is that customers spending more than $300K in ACV have stalled at just above 1,000.

If the business was strong, DocuSign would see a big shift in customers spending more on upgrading from the e-sign product to CLM. The end result is the dollar net retention rate is flat at 100% and the CFO guided towards the amount trending down in FQ4.

In essence, DocuSign is only growing based on adding additional customers. The opportunity is to up-sell existing customers to spend more by expanding into agreement management. The macroeconomy isn't helping, and lower housing transactions reduced the e-signature demand in a prime sector, but management has now seen the housing sector turn higher.

The company has a lot of work ahead, but the bet is that either DocuSign can eventually accept a bid back at the $13 billion valuation or succeed in returning to accelerated revenue growth. The e-sign company has a $50 billion TAM and the current FY25 sales target isn't even $3 billion despite the company being the leading brand in the sector.

DocuSign generated $750 million in free cash flow over the last year. The company has a large cash balance of $1.7 billion, providing strong support for a stock with a market cap of only $10.4 billion now.

The time to sell a business would be when the company has returned to accelerated growth and private equity will pay a premium valuation.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DocuSign is appealing on the dip here. The stock will likely dip into the $40s again as investors completely lose faith in a buyout and focus on the fundamental business growing at only 5%. Investors should buy DocuSign, Inc. stock on weakness.