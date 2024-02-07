Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HERXF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.99K Followers

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCPK:HERXF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call February 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Brassard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stéphane Arsenault - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Tim James - TD Cowen

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Good morning, my name is Jewel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Héroux-Devtek's Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. We refer you to the press release available on the company's website for the complete forward-looking statement.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Martin Brassard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and to Mr. Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Héroux-Devtek. Mr. Brassard, please go ahead, sir.

Martin Brassard

Thank you very much, Jewel, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings conference call for fiscal year 2024. I invite you to follow along by referring to the financial statements, MD&A and press release, which can be found in the Investors section of our website.

We're pleased to announce that our sales for the last quarter totaled $164 million, a 16.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year, and that brings our trailing 12-month sales above $600 million or representing 98% of our record years in fiscal 2020. This

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HERXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HERXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.