Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: The Market Just Cannot Stop Worrying

Feb. 07, 2024 4:57 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T) StockVZ, T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC, VZ:CA5 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. had a successful quarter and year, beating raised guidance and putting controls in place to lower downside risk.
  • The market focused on "weak guidance" compared to expectations, but upside surprises are likely to result when management knows how to play the guidance game.
  • AT&T management is addressing challenges and making progress, with the decline of legacy businesses expected to be less material over time.
  • The pension liability transfer counts as eliminating liabilities just like a cash payment.
  • The growing businesses appear to be doing just fine.  That augurs well for the future of AT&T Inc.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

AT&T Stores Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) just closed on a very successful quarter and year. Management noted during the conference call that guidance was raised, and management beat the raised guidance. But the market has not

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.75K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

a
ahengst
Today, 5:52 PM
Comments (19)
The history has not been promising. Maybe T has turned the corner. Time will tell or be ambivalent, as it has been.
C
Carl 123
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (2.13K)
Worry...no just realistic
w
wagont44
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (855)
In my book, T has a lot to prove and a couple of more positive quarters does not change my attitude about a stock that is pretty much the same price as it was ~30 years ago. How many times in the past have there been false alarms that eventually led to shareholder disappointment and under performance of the stock. One more thing...... the current CEO played an active role in many of those past false alarms. He's been there a long time.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (43.16K)
@wagont44 He has. But like any football time, all you need is people in the right position. As CEO, this guy has made a lot of right moves that are now beginning to show through. sometimes having the wrong people in a position (like the previous CEO) can really make a big mess and this guy really stepped into a big mess.
r
ronjon1957
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (380)
@Long Player Stankey needs to go.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.