DNY59

Investors continue to stash cash in money market mutual funds. Inflows persist, and the latest ICI report revealed more than $6 trillion of US cash in money market assets. There's an emerging problem, though. Interest rates may soon be on the decline, and investors' hands will be forced to either hide out in lower-yield cash products or take on more risk in the stock or bond market.

While money markets and short-term Treasury ETFs are popular choices for cash positions, a new ETF has made a splash for its unique tax-favored structure. I have a buy rating on the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX).

The fund employs a box spread options trading strategy to mirror the payout of ultra short-term Treasury funds. This approach provides investors with the advantages of tax deferral and the potential for lower capital gains tax rates when compared to income taxed at ordinary income tax rates.

Money Market Matters: Lower Rates Ahead?

CME FedWatch Tool

According to the issuer, BOXX seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, equals or exceeds the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the 1-3 month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. Under normal market conditions, the fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in box spreads such that the weighted average maturity of the box spreads based upon expiration dates is less than 90 days.

The strategy seeks to be more tax-efficient than Treasury Bills, have a similar risk profile as Treasury Bills, and earn returns similar to, or better than, Treasury Bills. The fund has already garnered nearly $1 billion in assets under management and the annual expense ratio is not all that high at 0.19%, though I suspect it could increase to the gross expense ratio of 0.39% in the future.

It's helpful, but not necessary, for investors to understand what a box spread is. A box spread, or long box, is an options arbitrage strategy that involves combining a bull call spread with a matching bear put spread. It consists of two vertical spreads with the same strike prices and expiration dates. The strategy is a way for options traders to borrow or lend at implied rates that are more favorable as compared to doing so with a prime broker or bank. Box spreads are also a way for institutional investors to simply borrow or lend more efficiently. Finally, there is no early exercise risk as the BOXX ETF only trades "European" style options that are exercisable exclusively at expiration.

Box spreads may sound complicated, but putting one on is actually rather straightforward. A synthetic long position is constructed using a long call and short put, as illustrated below. Then, a synthetic short position is crafted using a short call and long put at a slightly higher strike. The result is a flat payoff profile. The payoff is the positive price difference between the two spreads, and that will generally match the yield of short-term Treasury securities.

Box Spreads: Payoff Diagrams

Alpha Architect

BOXX Holdings

Alpha Architect

To help assure investors of the fund's stability and quality, box spreads put on by the portfolio managers are backed by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). Since the OCC is considered a Systematically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), there's an implied added degree of safety that the fund's holdings will have value even in the event of extreme market turmoil.

High Ratings, Stables Options Outlook

Alpha Architect

While it's useful to understand how box spreads work and what BOXX owns, the key thing for investors to appreciate with the ETF is that it allows holders to pay capital gains tax rather than face ordinary income tax liability each month on interest income. The strategy that should be considered is for investors to hold BOXX positions for more than a year to capture the often more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate. Moreover, the tax benefits are only relevant, of course, to assets held in a taxable brokerage account. I assert that if you have tax-sheltered cash assets, simply owning a money market mutual fund for a short-term Treasury ETF is fine.

BOXX: Fund Details and Performance

Alpha Architect

In terms of real performance, notice in the total return chart below that BOXX has nearly identical returns to the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL). The longer-duration iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) has more volatility, by contrast. Given the solid track record and intuitive strategy, I like BOXX for holders of cash with timeframes of at least a few months, but ideally beyond a year.

BOXX: Total Returns Are Consistent with Short-Term Treasury ETFs

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on BOXX. For the right type of investor - folks with long-term cash positions in a taxable brokerage account - BOXX is a very attractive product since it offers total returns in the form of capital gains, not ordinary taxable interest income, though lower payouts could be on the horizon should 1-3 month Treasury yields fall.