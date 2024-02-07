Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.83K Followers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Griffin - Head of Investor Relations

Seth Bernstein - President & Chief Executive Officer

Matt Bass - Head of Private Alternatives

Bill Siemers - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Onur Erzan - Head of Global Client Group & Private Wealth

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Bill Katz - TD Cowen

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Dan Fannon - Jefferies

John Dunn - Evercore ISI

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AllianceBernstein Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Review. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, and I will give you instructions on how to ask questions at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and will be available for replay on our website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the host for this call, Head of Investor Relations for AllianceBernstein, Mr. Mark Griffin. Please --.

Mark Griffin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings review. This conference call is being webcast and accompanied by a slide presentation that's posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

With us today to discuss the company's results for the quarter are Seth Bernstein, our President and CEO; Matt Bass, Head of Private Alternatives; and Bill Siemers, Interim CFO. Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group & Private Wealth, will join us for questions after our prepared remarks.

Some of the information we'll present today is forward-looking and subject to certain SEC rules and regulations regarding disclosure, so I'd like to point out the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.