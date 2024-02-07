Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pandora A/S (PNDZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 4:09 PM ETPandora A/S (PNDZF) Stock, PANDY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.83K Followers

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bilal Aziz - Investor Relations

Alexander Lacik - Chief Executive Officer

Anders Boyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Grace Smalley - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Lars Topholm - Carnegie

Antoine Belge - BNP

Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC

Michael Rasmussen - Danske Bank

Kristian Godiksen - SEB

Piral Dadhania - RBC

Bilal Aziz

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Conference Call for Pandora's Full Year 2023 Results. I'm Bilal Aziz from the Investor Relations team and I'm joined here by its CEO, Alexander Lacik; CFO, Anders Boyer and the IR team.

As usual, there will be a Q&A session at the end of the call today. We do have a hard stop at 12:15 CET so if you could limit yourself to two questions at a time that would be great.

Please play notice to the disclaimer on slide 2 and turn to slide 3. I will now turn to Alexander.

Alexander Lacik

Thank you, Bilal and welcome, everyone. As I'm sure most of you are aware following a strong Q4, we already pre-announced our results on Jan 7 where we gave some selective details. Here I'm going to focus on the big picture of what we achieved through the year and dive into some of the drivers a bit more.

First, we had a solid 2023 with organic growth of 8% and like-for-like growth of 6%. We also ended the year on a good note with organic growth of 12% and like-for-like of 9%. You won't need reminding that the external environment remained challenging throughout the entire year.

The reason we were able to deliver ahead of our previous guidance was simply that our investments into Phoenix, our strategy are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PNDZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNDZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.