Sitichok Kanlapasut

Today, we take our first look at a small cap concern called Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX). This medical device and services company just posted quarterly results, giving investors fresh data points on the company's direction in 2024. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

This Salt Lake City-headquartered medical device concern operates from two primary business segments: Medical and Industrial. The company designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. These include such items as X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations as well as Linatron X-ray linear accelerators, X-ray tubes and high voltage connectors.

The Medical divisions services medical facilities while the Industrial side serves customers involved in security such as the TSA. The stock currently trades around $18.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $750 million. The company's fiscal year begins on October 1st. The revenue the company gets from the Americas, Europe, and Asia are roughly equal.

First Quarter Results:

Varex Imaging Corporation posted its Q1 2024 numbers after the bell on February 6th. The company delivered non-GAAP earnings of six cents a share, which was a nickel under expectations. Varex made 21 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis in the same period a year ago. On a GAAP basis this quarter, the company lost a penny per share. Non-GAAP gross margin fell 100bps from the same period a year ago to 31%.

As you can see from the graph below, this quarter by many metrics fared poorly against the year-ago period, with mammography one of the few bright spots for the company. The cargo inspection business was also solid.

Revenues fell by nearly eight percent on a year-over-year basis to $190 million, slightly above the consensus estimate. It was a bifurcated quarter for Varex Imaging. Revenues fell 13% from Q1 2023 for its Medical segment to $140 million. Sales from its Industrial division rose 10% to $50 million, however.

Leadership during the conference call following earning results that "lower volumes and unfavorable mix in both Medical and Industrial segments impacted profitability" and "global sales of CT tubes were seasonally softer than usual" as well. Revenue fell six percent year-over-year in the Americas and rose one percent in EMEA. Sales off 16% in APAC where results were impacted by "lower sales in China due to the government's anticorruption campaign into its healthcare system."

Management issued Q2 2024 sales guidance of between $195 million to $215 million and also expects non-GAAP earnings of between 10 cents and 30 cents a share for the fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Oppenheimer reiterated their Buy rating and $30 price target soon after quarterly results hit. They are the only analyst firm to offer up an opinion on this company since the second quarter of last year. Just over 10% of the outstanding float is currently held short. Two insiders sold just over $320,000 collectively in 2023. There has been no insider activity in the stock so far in 2024.

Varex Imaging Corporation exited the quarter with approximately $195 million in cash and marketable securities. Operational cash flow during the quarter was a positive $10 million. The company ended the quarter with just over $440 million in net total debt.

Verdict:

The company delivered a $1.27 a share in earnings in FY2023 on $893 million in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has profits falling to $1.05 a share as revenues decline to $855 million. They project $1.33 a share as sales rebound to FY2023's level ($893 million).

It is hard to find much of a reason to hold or to buy VREX after its recently completed quarter. Even with the post Q1 earnings decline in the stock, Varex Imaging Corporation shares trade for 17 times forward earnings, and both profits and sales are projected to decline this fiscal year. The stock pays no dividend. Varex Imaging also has a decent chunk of debt on its balance sheet and sparse analyst coverage from Wall Street.

Varex Imaging Corporation is neither a growth nor value stock at current trading levels, and there seems to be no compelling reason to own the shares right now.