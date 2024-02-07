The India Today Group/The India Today Group via Getty Images

India’s interim budget has come and gone minus the usual freebies that typically come pre-election. Instead, it was as fiscally responsible as it gets, while also maintaining a status quo policy stance heading into the April/May election season. Fiscal prudence is a clear positive for bonds and the currency, though I’d argue the same might also extend to equities, given the deficit reduction path was driven mainly by robust tax collections and dividends rather than expenditure cuts.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark Nifty 50 index has continued to rally, in line with trading around election season. To some extent, the fact that policy continuity has been priced in means large rallies are less likely solely based on election-related tailwinds. But Indian equities are certainly not short of fundamental tailwinds, as its world-beating GDP (high-single-digits) and earnings growth (low to mid-teens through 2024/2025) should be enough to lead the Nifty higher through the rest of the year. The valuation outlook is also as compelling as ever, supported by rate cuts later this year (possibly even sooner based on inflation trends), as well as foreign portfolio inflows (still relatively low). While the equal-weighted First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY), along with the rest of the market, has further re-rated since I last covered the name, it still stands out for its unique balance of diversification and outperformance within the Indian ETF universe.

ETF Overview – A Different Take on Indian Large-Caps

Unlike most other Nifty 50 (i.e., a basket of the fifty largest India-listed stocks) trackers, First Trust’s India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) maintains the same % weight for each portfolio holding. In essence, this makes NFTY a more balanced take on the Nifty 50, allowing for relatively smaller companies to contribute as much as the larger ones to the total return performance. Like the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index it tracks, the portfolio is rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

While the fund still commands a much smaller asset base relative to key Nifty 50 comparable, the iShares India 50 ETF (INDY), it has seen encouraging growth to $142m over the last quarter. NFTY’s expense ratio also remains at a slight discount to INDY (0.8% vs 0.9%), though the fund also comes with less liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads (0.4% vs 0.1% for INDY).

The other side of the cost tradeoff is NFTY’s superior sector and single-stock diversification – a result of its equal weight approach. With Financials, for instance, the largest sector allocation for all Indian ETFs, NFTY comes out with a far lower 18.6% exposure (vs INDY’s 32.5%); as a result, the fund was relatively insulated from HDFC Bank’s (HDB) recent quarterly disappointment (see coverage here). The flip side is that NFTY also gives up some of the gains seen in Information Technology (a relative underweight) over the last month, though net-net, things tend to balance out in its favor. Other major sector-level deviations include Consumer Discretionary (14.5% vs 8.4% for INDY) and Materials (13.1% vs 6.6% for INDY).

At a single-stock level, NFTY’s allocation is split evenly across 50 names (excluding cash). In line with the outperformance of capex beneficiaries in recent months, top holdings are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (2.4%), Bharat Petroleum (2.4%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (2.4%), as well as automotive names like Tata Motors (2.3%) and Bajaj Auto (2.3%). In contrast, the pure-play Nifty 50 tracker, INDY, features two +10% holdings (HDFC Bank (HDB) and Reliance Industries (OTC:RLNIY)) and two other +5% holdings (ICICI Bank (IBN) and Infosys (INFY)). Equal-weighted NFTY also holds a relatively higher allocation to Adani names with potential governance risks, though at a cumulative ~4% (Adani Enterprises (OTC:ANNRY) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (OTC:ANRTY)), investors aren’t too heavily exposed.

ETF Performance – Best-in-Class Capital Growth; Mind the Tracking Error

NFTY finished 2023 strongly at 24.4% in net asset value (NAV) terms – far outperforming INDY (+17.1%) and MSCI India trackers like INDA (+17.5%). This outperformance is by no means an anomaly, as over a longer five year timeline, the equal-weighted approach has also outpaced more concentrated portfolios by a sizeable margin (+10.9% for NFTY vs and +9.4% for INDY).

That said, there is a catch - the fund’s persistently wide tracking error. In bull markets like last year, for instance, it isn’t unusual for NFTY to run five or six percentage points below its benchmark Nifty 50 Equal Weight index. By comparison, a best-in-class manager like iShares kept its Nifty 50 tracking error in the three to four percentage points range. This issue isn’t likely to resolve anytime soon, given the many costs associated with investing in India (capital gains, currency fluctuations, etc.), as well as the added rebalancing requirements to maintain an equal weight policy. Thus, investors should stay mindful of the ‘hidden’ costs here.

The Equal-Weighted Approach Continues to Pay off in India

Coming off a strong 2023, Indian stocks aren’t slowing down just yet. Even with the government focused more on fiscal consolidation than stimulus, as highlighted by this year’s interim budget, equities still have plenty going for them. To be fair, valuations are also higher, though they aren’t at all decoupled from underlying fundamentals. With earnings growth already running at +25% in 2023 and consensus expectations in the low to mid-teens through the next few years, there’s plenty of room to grow into the current +20x forward earnings multiple. In the likely event we also get policy continuity post-elections and policy rate cuts later in the year, Indian stocks can continue to grind higher. Playing the large-caps through a more diversified, equal-weighted fund like NFTY has historically proven to be the way to go and I don’t see this changing going forward.