Earnings Analysis: Palantir's AI And Market Strategies Reshape Its Growth Curve

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s quarterly earnings show a remarkable rebound in its growth rate, driven by its Artificial Intelligence Platform and successful BootCamp go-to-market strategy.
  • The company achieved a 20% year-over-year growth with $608 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, with commercial revenue growing faster than the government segment.
  • Palantir's AIP boot camps have exceeded expectations, with a total of 560 boot camps conducted in two quarters, leading to an increase in commercial customer count and expanding margins.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Chip Somodevilla

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) just reported quarterly earnings. It shows a continuation of a remarkable rebound in its growth rate, especially in the U.S. commercial sector, driven significantly by its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform). In my

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.69K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

E
Eagle001
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
Comments (162)
Interesting article...thanks Bram!
C
Catskills1
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Comments (1.51K)
@Bram de Haas Appreciate your take on PLTR. I believed in this company early on a wing and a prayer, but over the last year and a half it just seemed like they were coming to fruition. I had a large position with a $16.50 average basis; after earnings I sold 15% in the $21s and 5% in the $23s. Yes, it could go to the 30s, and I'm holding the rest for now. But I made 30-40% on the sales and it never hurts to take some profits. I'll buy back my sold shares on a pullback under $18, if not I'll hold the rest for what I see to be a promising future.
p
prakultsingh04
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (16)
@Catskills1 Exact same situation here. It's fantastic that it is doing as well as it is doing now, but there's many nuances to the substantiation of bullish run of this magnitude. A pullback is imminent.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Yesterday, 6:31 PM
Comments (1.41K)
Why not give credit where credit is due to Dan Ives who so far, excluding Tesla's earnings, has been absolutely spot on with his tech predictions. He was on the money in regards to Palantir and has been pounding the table for months now.
B
Birnso
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (121)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt Dan Ives understands tech better than all analysts out there. He's a gem.
