Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.84K Followers

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weidner - Vice President, Investor Relations

Carl Lindner - Co Chief Executive Officer and Director

Craig Lindner - Co Chief Executive Officer and Director

Brian Hertzman - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Lederer - Citi

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Michael Zaremski - BMO

Andrew Andersen - Jefferies

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Financial Group Fourth Quarter Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Diane Weidner, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Diane Weidner

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to American Financial Group's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. We released our 2023 fourth quarter and full year results yesterday afternoon. Our press release, investor supplement and webcast presentation are posted on AFG's website under the Investor Relations section. These materials will be referenced during portions of today's call.

I'm joined this morning by Carl Lindner III and Craig Lindner, Co-CEOs of American Financial Group; and Brian Hertzman, AFG's CFO.

Before I turn the discussion over to Carl, I would like to draw your attention to notes on Slide 2 of our webcast. Some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and/or financial condition to differ materially from these statements. A detailed description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in AFG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are also available on our website.

We

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AFG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.