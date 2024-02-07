Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCXXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.84K Followers

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:FCXXF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alison Harnick - Investor Relations

Adam Paul - President and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Downey - Chief Financial Officer

Jordan Robins - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Sam Damiani - TD Cowen

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Capital REIT Q4 Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Alison. Please proceed with your presentation.

Alison Harnick

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

A summary of these underlying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties is contained in our securities filings, including our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our current AIF, which are available on SEDAR and our website. These forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and except as required by securities law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements.

During today's call, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are non-IFRS measures. These do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities, determined in accordance with IFRS. Management provides

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FCXXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FCXXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.