Global PMI Signals Faster Economic Growth And Brighter Prospects At Start Of 2024

  • Global output growth accelerated for a third straight month in January, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys.
  • Financial services reported by far the strongest expansion of the major industries tracked by the global PMI, fueled in turn by resurgent activity in the real estate, insurance, and banking sectors.
  • The support to the broader manufacturing economy from rising demand for consumer goods was accompanied by the first rise in demand for basic materials for almost two years.

Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Userba011d64_201

Global output growth accelerated for a third straight month in January, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys. Looser financial conditions helped boost financial services activity and consumer spending, while manufacturing was also buoyed by a reduced focus on inventory reduction.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

