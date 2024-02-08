Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Borr Drilling: Record Profits Ahead As Rig Fleet Is Sold Out

Feb. 08, 2024 9:30 AM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR) Stock
Western Edge profile picture
Western Edge
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Capacity in Borr's industry is virtually sold out, with utilization rates currently standing at 94%.
  • The company has locked in forward revenues at highly favorable day rates, with further room to add as day rates continue to climb.
  • Even if rates stagnate, Borr will generate +$500 million in 2024 EBITDA, allowing them to quickly deleverage and return capital to shareholders.
  • I estimate that Borr has 100% upside if it ultimately trades at a mere 6.0x of the projected 2024 EBITDA.

Money Rain

Kativ

Jackup Rigs: An Industry Primer

Jackup rigs are mobile seaborne barges which are owned by oil and gas equipment and services firms. They operate in the shallower continental shelf ("shelf" oil) at depths up to 400 feet. This compares against their deep-water drillship

This article was written by

Western Edge profile picture
Western Edge
1.25K Followers
I am a private investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BORR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BORR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BORR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BORR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.