Jackup Rigs: An Industry Primer

Jackup rigs are mobile seaborne barges which are owned by oil and gas equipment and services firms. They operate in the shallower continental shelf ("shelf" oil) at depths up to 400 feet. This compares against their deep-water drillship cousins which operate at depths up to 12,000 feet. Below is a helpful graphic distinguishing the various types of marine drilling rigs.

A jackup services firm generates revenue by contracting out its fleet of rigs to various E&Ps and national oil companies at a contracted day rate over a specified period of time. It then pays to operate and maintain the fleet of rigs and is ultimately left with the residual profit.

As would be expected, this is a highly cyclical and capital intensive industry. It is estimated that constructing a single new jackup rig would currently cost between $250 million and $300 million while taking 2.5 years to complete.

Supply/Demand Backdrop for Jackup Rigs

Supply and demand for jackup rigs is manifested in the contracted day rates which are regularly observed in the market and is the crux of an investment in the industry. Day rates are currently being struck north of $161k/day and are in a sharp upswing, as can be seen by the below chart.

The demand side for jackups

While a shale well can be drilled and brought to production in a matter of months, bringing an offshore lease to production can take more than a year and requires a considerably larger capital investment. But the time and money can prove to be justified. It is widely acknowledged that offshore wells operate at a lower breakeven than their onshore counterparts, with some wells being profitable below $20 per barrel.

A confluence of factors has led to "this decade's oil boom [moving] offshore", from increasing shale depletion in the U.S. ("US Oil Drillers Show Signs of Pivoting From Shale to Offshore", to major discoveries in South America ("Guyana's Oil Industry is in for a Stellar year", to a boom in Norwegian arctic drilling to counteract Russian supply constraints ("Norway Boosts Oil, Gas Drilling, Including in Arctic"). From the latter article published January 14, 2024:

Norway on Tuesday awarded stakes in 62 offshore oil and gas exploration licenses to 24 energy companies, including state-controlled Equinor, boosting the amount of acreage offered as the country seeks to pump for decades to come.

While global oil prices are well below 2022's +$100 levels, they show every indication of sustaining recent +$60 levels. Offshore driller Valaris' CEO summarized the current bull market during their Q3 earnings call as follows:

The supportive commodity price and attractive break-evens for most offshore projects provide customers with the confidence to invest in long-cycle offshore projects.

It is important to emphasize that offshore investment is a "long-cycle" investment. Major E&P companies and sovereign entities are vested in offshore projects, and the capital has been committed. This has resulted in continued demand for shelf and deep-water rigs.

The supply side for jackups

The supply of jackup rigs is remarkably transparent. These are massive pieces of +$100 million equipment which are operated by a handful of industry participants. We largely know exactly who owns each one, where they are, who is contracting them, how old they are, etc. As of September, 2023, there were 425 actively available jackup rigs, of which 398 were currently in utilization (source, page 6). This means that in the face of increasing demand, 94% of available rigs are already called for. Below is a graphical depiction from Shelf Drilling's (OTCPK:SHLLF) investor presentation:

Supply is very tight in the face of this increasing demand, but it gets better. Over 30% of the existing jackup fleet is more than 30 years old and it is estimated that the average retirement age of a jackup rig is at about 38 years. As this aged cohort of rigs comes off the market, they will only further contribute to supply-side tightness. Borr Drilling's October investor presentation lays out the age of the jackup population as follows:

Why supply will continue to be constrained

Thus far, all of the ingredients for a cyclical bull market seem to be in place. Demand continues to grow while there is little in the way of available supply to absorb it. But what traditionally kills a cyclical bull market is participants racing to increase capacity when the times are good. In the case of the jackup and deep-water market, this would take the form of commissioning shipyards to construct newbuild rig projects, but we have very real reasons to believe that increasing capacity should be limited.

From the following September 2023 article "No Resurgence Seen For Newbuild Rig Construction":

Even if a rig owner was able to secure financing, few shipyards would countenance building a new rig following widespread experience with non-payment for previous projects. Also, many yards having either exited the business or undergone a consolidation process.

After the previous offshore cyclical peak, many offshore operators ultimately entered bankruptcy and left shipyards holding uncompleted rigs without payment. This has resulted in poor goodwill with the remaining shipyards which would be capable of fulfilling new orders.

Furthermore, the cost of capital, inflated new construction expenses, and overall disdain for long-term O&G investment all weigh against inclinations to commit to new rig construction projects. From the same article:

Building a new jackup could cost $250-300 million for a 400 ft-rated rig, with a delivery time of up to 2 ½ years. Jackup owners would expect a 15% ROI for a newbuild with 90-95% utilization and a day rate of $200-230,000/d over the rig’s 25-year life

As suggested, newbuild construction would likely require a committed and sustainable day rate north of $200k to justify the expense. And while we may be getting close to those levels, we're simply not there yet.

Now that we've thoroughly reviewed the highly favorable backdrop for the jackup rig industry, we can turn to one of its most promising beneficiaries.

Borr Drilling: Pure Play Jackup Operator with the Industry's Youngest Fleet

Company overview

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is a Norwegian pure play jackup services firm which is incorporated in Bermuda and was formed in 2016 during the after math of the most recent offshore down-cycle. They began acquiring their fleet of virtually new jackup rigs before ultimately listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2017 and then the New York Stock Exchange in 2019. They have a fleet of 22 jackup rigs with an average age of 6 years and have 2 further rigs under construction which should be delivered in October 2024 and January 2025.

They are a small cap company (current market cap of ~$1.5 billion), have little in the way of sell-side coverage (no coverage by major banks, coverage from two U.S. institutions, BTIG and Evercore ISI), and operate in an unloved industry which has left investors burned after multiple competitors have gone through recent bankruptcies.

Like all industry participants, Borr's operations suffered during the outset of the Covid pandemic as oil prices traded below $0 and the industry was brought to its knees. Borr experienced significant losses as a sizable portion of its fleet went unused, and while the company did not ultimately go through a bankruptcy process, they did go through multiple rounds of new share issuances and out-of-court debt restructuring efforts. Their leverage is still relatively high today with a debt to equity ratio of ~1.8x, and if one were to simply pull up the company and look at historical results, they would see nothing but net losses for every fiscal year through the company's entire reporting history.

A brighter outlook ahead

But as we know, no one makes money in investing by looking at the rearview mirror. During the bleak times of 2020, Borr had utilization rates as lows as 25% and spot day rates were around $70k. Today, 100% of Borr's constructed rigs are on contract and spot day rates have more than doubled to +$160k, and with the market for jackups nearly sold out, it is likely that day rates have even higher to go. Below is a look at how Borr's recent contracts have trended, with multiple deals struck at the $170k mark.

Borr investor presentation

During the late 2000s, day rates traded from $200k to $250k, and they also approached $200k during the last bull cycle in the mid-2010s. The latter bull market saw utilization rates consistent to what we have today, but one key difference is the fact that the newbuild market today is not responding to higher rates as it did then, and as was already stated, undisciplined capacity expansion is often the primary killer of a cyclical bull market. A slide from Shelf Drilling's investor presentation lays out this fact nicely, showing 19 rigs under construction today versus 141 in 2014:

Shelf Drilling Q3 Investor Presentation

And while 94% of jackup rigs are currently utilized today across the industry, much of the industry's capacity has also already been contracted for 2024, 2025, and even into 2026. For Borr, these contracted rates are currently 79%, 57%, and 18% of capacity, respectively.

Borr investor presentation

Having a robust backlog is a double edged sword. On one hand, locking in future commitments at attractive levels significantly de-risks Borr's future cash flows, a particularly important consideration given their high debt load. On the other hand, it limits the company's ability to capitalize on the increasingly heightened spot prices currently being witnessed in the market. Regardless, Borr's future now looks much brighter than the past as they are almost certain to finish the calendar year with their first annual positive net income. Now we can turn towards projecting just how good things will get.

Borr P&L Projections

In projecting Borr's P&L, I have assumed that their contracted rigs will operate at the average day rates that have been provided by the company. For the uncontracted portions, I have laid out "bear", "base", and "bull" scenarios which assume the following day rates.

Compiled by author

Based on these assumptions, I have modeled the following revenue build for the "base" scenario.

Compiled by author

On the expense side, I've taken Borr's recent operating expenses per rig and run-rate SG&A costs and have assumed 5% cost inflation going forward. Below are my resulting base case projections.

Compiled by author

As can be seen, Borr currently stands at an incredible inflection point and will soon transition from hundreds of millions in annual losses to hundreds of millions in annual income, much of which is already locked and committed.

Capital allocation plans

Now that Borr has a path forward, management has initiated a quarterly dividend at $0.05 cents per share for a forward yield of 3.4% at today's price. They also approved a $100mm share buyback authorization, however I would expect buyback activity to be relatively limited in the immediate future.

Management has made it clear that the immediate priority is to reduce debt and leverage, with the goal of reducing the leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) to 2.0x in the near/medium term and 1.5x in the long term. I believe this will be achievable through the regularly scheduled amortization of their existing debt facilities and would project the leverage ratio to approach 2.5x by the end of 2024 and 1.6x by the end of 2025.

As these goals come closer to fulfillment, I project that Borr will be generating a healthy amount of excess cash, which I would expect to largely go towards share buybacks and an increased quarterly dividend.

As previously noted, I believe we are still unlikely to see companies making plans to initiate newbuild construction unless day rates move materially above $200k/day for a sustainable period of time (which would be a good problem to have). Management teams are still shell-shocked by bankruptcies and the previous busted cycle and I believe shareholder returns will be heavily favored and even demanded over reinvestment of cash flows into newbuilds.

Borr Valuation

Now that we have our projections, the question becomes where Borr's share price could trade based on these expected results. We shouldn't expect cyclical and capital intensive energy companies to trade at the same multiples as a high ROIC growth firm, but as it becomes obvious that Borr will significantly de-lever, has de-risked its revenue streams, and has years of near 20% ROEs ahead, we should expect the trading multiples to rate higher, particularly if the company turns on the buyback machine and ratchets the dividend higher. I believe a 5x to 6x EBITDA multiple and a +2x P/TBV ratio are conservatively justifiable. Below are the resulting implied share price targets based on my three scenarios.

Compiled by author

Based on this, my 12-month price target for Borr is between $10.50 and $12.00 per share, implying 80% to 100% in upside from today's price of around $5.90. Additionally, I believe there is room for additional upside if day rates continue their upward trajectory and that we could see gains closer to 150% in a bull-case scenario. On the flip side, Borr's contracted business significantly de-risks the downside from today's prices.

A further datapoint to consider with respect to Borr's valuation is the value of the company's fleet itself. At $12 per share, I project that Borr's 2024 year end enterprise value would be ~$4.5 billion. Even at this level, the company would still be trading at a 35% discount to the estimated newbuild cost of ~$7.0 billion which would be required to replace Borr's fleet ($295mm per rig x 24 rigs). While some discount is to be expected, this further suggests that $12 is not an unrealistic target price.

Recent Share Price Performance & Saudi Arabia Headlines

Borr's share price has been hit particularly hard over the past week on news that Saudi Aramco is abandoning plans to expand their oil production capacity from 12 million barrels a day to 13 million. Borr's shares are down by 20% since this news release as the overall oil services industry has traded down in sympathy. This seems to be an overreaction in my opinion.

Borr has 3 rigs currently contracted with Aramco, representing 13% of the existing fleet. Two of these contracts do not end until September of 2025 while the third does not end until September 2028. Borr's exposure to Aramco is limited and we should not expect changes to their near-term revenues as a result of this development.

Aside from Borr's exposure, Westworld Global Energy previously noted that Aramco would have 78 jackups under contract after their last round of contracts. This would represent a not-immaterial 18% of the existing global jack-up fleet, but Aramco is not cutting production but is rather only shelving plans for further capacity expansion. While this understandably removes an element of future demand from the day rate equation, it would hardly seem to merit a 20% decline in Borr's share price, and I view this decline as an excellent buying opportunity.

Risks

Demand side risks

As a cyclical energy company, Borr's stock price is fundamentally tied to the price of oil, despite the fact that fluctuations in the commodity price do not directly impact their revenues or earnings. If the price of oil falls for whatever reason (e.g., a global downturn, excess production, green transition, etc.), then the demand for jackup rigs would ultimately fall as well, resulting in lower utilization and day rates. While Borr's backlog helps mitigate this risk, it is worth considering the fact that customers can actually break a contract by providing notice, paying fees, or even by declaring bankruptcy and rejecting them. While this is something of an extreme tail risk, there were instances of customers breaking contracts during the height of the covid pandemic.

Supply side risks

The risk on the supply side is that market participants began constructing new jackup rigs and increased industry capacity. This risk has already been thoroughly addressed previously, but I believe we would need to see higher day rates before any new construction would seriously be considered.

Leverage risk

Borr today is still a relatively levered company. If the current up-cycle for offshore services ends sooner than anticipated, the company would likely have minimal excess cash flows after debt service or could even need to further refinance their borrowings, however they have no major maturities until 2028.

Other Idiosyncratic risks

The risk that likely looms largest in investor's imaginations is the risk of a disastrous oil spill similar to BP's disastrous Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010. While the industry has learned from the event and has enhanced its safety practices, if another tragedy were to occur, it is safe to assume all offshore services firms would see massive sell-offs in share price, regardless of who was involved, what was at fault, etc.

Similarly, government policies and regulations also pose an unknown for the industry and are difficult to anticipate.

Concluding Thoughts

I believe that Borr today represents a tremendous risk / reward opportunity which is being missed by the markets due to its size, leverage, history of losses, lack of coverage, and overall disdain for its sector.

The current opportunity with Borr strongly resembles a previous theme I invested in and covered on Seeking Alpha in my November 2021 article on the metallurgical coal miner, Arch Resources (ARCH). I highlighted how Arch was a little followed company in an unloved and relatively little understood industry who was coming off of a year of large net losses. But the supply demand dynamics for metallurgical coal had resulted in a robust and sustained bull market with little risk of additional supply coming on, and Arch was taking the opportunity to lock-in terrific selling prices for their future volumes which would imply surging profits ahead to whoever took the time to do the math. Arch would proceed to surge more than 150% in 6 months' time once results were actually reported.

My price target for Borr is $12 per share, which would imply 100% in upside from today's price.