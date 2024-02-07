Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 7:12 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.84K Followers

McKesson Corporation. (NYSE:MCK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Rodriguez - VP of Investor Relations

Brian Tyler - Chief Executive Officer

Britt Vitalone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Eric Percher - Nephron Research

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Eric Coldwell - Baird

Stephanie Davis - Barclays

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to McKesson’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Rachel Rodriguez, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rachel Rodriguez

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome everyone to McKesson’s third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Today, I’m joined by Brian Tyler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Britt Vitalone, our Chief Financial Officer. Brian will lead off, followed by Britt, and then we will move to a question-and-answer session. Today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements such as forecast about McKesson’s operations and future results. Please refer to the cautionary statements in today’s earnings release and presentation slides available on our website at investor.mckesson.com and to the Risk Factors section of our most current recent annual and periodic SEC filings for additional information concerning risk factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those in our forward-looking statements.

Information about non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss during this webcast, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP results, can be found in today’s earnings release and presentation slides. The presentation slides also include a summary of our results for the quarter and updated guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MCK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.