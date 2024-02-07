Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordic American Tankers: Suezmax Pure Play For Income-Minded Investors

Feb. 07, 2024 8:21 PM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) StockECO, DHT
KD Research profile picture
KD Research
804 Followers

Summary

  • Nordic American Tankers is a crude oil tanker company owning only Suezmax tankers. NAT's fleet is well positioned to benefit from a low Suezmax order book and the growing demand.
  • NAT has a robust balance sheet with $69 million cash (ex. restricted cash), $229 million long-term debt, and $255 million total debt.
  • NAT’s margins are lower than those of its direct competitors, although it delivers a respectable ROE. For the first three quarters of 2023, NAT achieved impressive results.
  • The company pays dividends with an attractive yield of 11.61% and trades at 88% P/NAV, 2.40 EV/Sales, and 5.55 EV/EBITDA. It is the cheapest compared to Okeanis Eco Tankers and DHT.
deck of Supertanker

Ping Shu/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is another pure-play crude oil tanker company. Unlike DHT Holdings (DHT), which owns only VLCCs, NAT is focused on Suezmax tankers. The company runs 20 vessels with an average age of 12.6 years. NAT’s solid

This article was written by

KD Research profile picture
KD Research
804 Followers
I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.