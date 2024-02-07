Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARM Holdings Plc (ARM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 07, 2024 7:33 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.84K Followers

ARM Holdings Plc (ARMH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ian Thornton - Head of IR

Rene Haas - CEO

Jason Child - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Matthew Ramsay - TD Cowen

Andrew Gardiner - Citigroup

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Arm's Third Quarter Fiscal Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Head of Investor Relations, Ian Thornton. Please go ahead.

Ian Thornton

Thank you, Latif. Thank you, everybody. My name is Ian Thornton, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Arm. I would like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. I'm joined today by Rene Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of Arm; and Jason Child, Arm's Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, you will all have downloaded and read the shareholder letter. If not, it is available on the Arm Investor Relations website at investors.arm.com. The shareholder letter provides a rich update on our strategic progress in the quarter.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Arm will discuss forecasts, targets and other forward-looking information regarding the company and its financial results. While these statements represent our best current judgment about the future results and performance as of today, our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ARM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.